Tartan Homes Ottawa International Marathon 2022 results; Middleton, Shiferaw win titles

Leading Tartan Homes Ottawa International Marathon 2022 results with Kinsey Middleton of Canada and Ethiopia’s Andualem Shiferaw taking the wins. In fact, Middleton led a 1-2 finish for Canada on the women’s side and became the first Canadian to win the race in 15 years!

The following are the top 10 Tartan Homes Ottawa International Marathon 2022 results on Sunday, 29 May in Canada. The race is part of the 2022 World Athletics Label Road Races Elite series with Kinsey Middleton of Canada winning the women’s race in 2:30:09 and Ethiopia’s Andualem Shiferaw taking the men’s with a time of 2:06:03.

Tartan Homes Ottawa International Marathon was making his in person return after three years without a marathon in the city. The race started out in relatively cool conditions, but the conditions warmed up significantly during the second half of race. Read more: Updated European 10,000m Cup 2022 results

Despite the absence of some other pre-race leading contenders in the elite competition due to visa issues and the 3:00 am early morning arrival of some of the top athletes from Kenya and Ethiopia, fans were threated to some quality performances.

In the men’s contest, Shiferaw broke away late to smashed the previous course record of 2:06:54, set by fellow Ethiopian Yemane Tsegaye in 2014.

He won the race comfortably ahead of Bahrain runner Abdi Ali Gelchu who crossed the line at 2:09:23, while Japan’s Yuta Shimoda took third in 2:09:50.

Leonard Langat of Kenya who tried to keep up with Shiferaw when he broke away, eventually faded to fourth place in 2:09:55.

Meanwhile, Kinsey Middleton led a Canadian 1-2 finish in the women’s contest, while becoming the first from her country to win this event in 15 years on her way to taking almost two-minutes off her lifetime best. Middleton also moved up to 12th on the Canadian all-time list.

Elissa Legault, running in her sixth marathon, posted a PB time of 2:33:27 to take second place with USA’s Katja Goldring running 2:33:57 for third ahead of campatriot Anne-Marie Blaney (2:34:38) and Japan’s Haruka Yamaguchi in completing the top five 2:35:57.

Tartan Homes Ottawa International Marathon 2022 Results

MEN’S RESULTS

RANK NAME COUNTRY TIME
1 Andualem SHIFERAW ETH 2:06:03
2 Abdi Ali Gelchu BHR 2:09:23
3 Yuta Shimoda JPN 2:09:50
4 Leonard Langat KEN 2:09:55
5 Teshome Mekonen ETH 2:13:27
6 Justin Kent CAN 2:13:34
7 Albert Kangogo KEN 2:13:56
8 Takumi Oishi JPN 2:15:49
9 John (Jack) Mastandrea USA 2:17:28
10 Ben Kendell USA 2:18:27
11 Tristan Woodfine CAN 2:21:55

WOMEN’S RESULTS

RANK NAME COUNTRY TIME
1 Kinsey Middleton CAN 2:30:09
2 Elissa Legault CAN 2:33:27
3 Katja Goldring USA 2:33:57
4 Anne-Marie Blaney USA 2:34:38
5 Haruka Yamaguchi JPN 2:35:57
6 Dayna Pidhoresky CAN 2:36:21
7 Lanni Marchant CAN 2:39:42
8 Megan O’Neil USA 2:39:55
9 Isabel Guadalupe Oropeza Vazquez MEX 2:43:54
10 Chirine Njeim LBN 2:46:08

