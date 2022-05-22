The Great Manchester Run 2022 results; Obiri, Robertson secure titles

The Great Manchester Run 2022 results from the 10k races that took place on Sunday, 22, May. Kenya’s Hellen Obiri ran 30:15 to win the women’s race, while Jake Robertson of New Zealand won the men’s race in 28:06.

In the women’s competition, two-time world 5000m champion Obiri clocked a new 10k road personal best time and course record of 30:15 to secure the victory, while Eilish McColgan set a new British and European record when finishing second.

Obiri, who is preparing to defend her world 5000m title at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, later this summer, ran steadily throughout the race before pulling away from McColgan and her fellow Kenyan compatriot Ruth Chepngetich in the closing meters.

McColgan finished with a late kick to not only overtake Chepngetich, but also grabbed the runner-up with a new British and European 10km record time of 30:19, breaking the previous mark set by Paula Radcliffe by two seconds.

Chepngetich, who ran with Obiri for most of the later part of the race before fading back, ended third in 30:29.

Sara Hall was the top American finisher in a time of 31:50.

Meanwhile, the men’s contest was won by New Zealand’s runner Jake Robertson who broke the tape at 28:06 before breaking into his postrace celebrations.

Australian Jack Reyner ran 28:16 for third with Antonio Abadia of Spain grabbing the last podium spot in third with 28:22.

The British top finisher was Abdulqani Sharif in fifth place and he stopped the clock at 28:29.

The Great Manchester Run 2022 results

WOMEN’S RESULTS

HELLEN OBIRI 0:30:15

EILISH MCCOLGAN 0:30:19

RUTH CHEPNGETICH 0:30:29

SHARON LOKEDI 0:31:06

SARA HALL 0:31:50

SOFIYA YAREMCHUK 0:32:36

CHARLOTTE PURDUE 0:32:55

STEPHANIE TWELL 0:33:12

LILY PARTRIDGE 0:33:33

GERDA STEYN 0:33:42

NINA LAUWAERT 0:33:51

ANNA BRACEGIRDLE 0:34:05

HANNAH ROBINSON 0:35:29

KIRSTY LONGLEY 0:35:32

RACHEL HODGKINSON 0:35:39

EMMA MCCOLM 0:35:42

VICKY WRIGHT 0:36:32

EMILIA PLATT 0:36:50

GEORGINA WESTON 0:36:58

SARAH HUNTER 0:37:10

CHLOE LAM-MOORES 0:37:14

HANNAH LUCAS 0:37:35

NAOMI ROBA 0:37:39

MARTHA COYLE 0:37:41

HELENA SCHOFIELD 0:38:17

ANNIE BIRCH 0:38:20

SAMANTHA MARE 0:38:43

ELLEN MCLEOD 0:39:09

RACHAEL ROZHDESTVENSKAYA 0:39:17

JESSICA AUGUSTO 0:39:19

MEN’S RESULTS – Great Manchester Run 2022 results

JAKE ROBERTSON 0:28:06

JACK RAYNER 0:28:16

ANTONIO ABADIA 0:28:22

HAMID BEN DAOUD 0:28:23

ABDULQANI SHARIF 0:28:29

BEN CONNOR 0:28:31

KHALID CHOUKOUD 0:28:35

JAVIER GUERRA 0:28:35

LAHSENE BOUCHIKHI 0:28:44

ELLIS CROSS 0:28:56

ZANE ROBERTSON 0:29:03

DAVID NILSSON 0:29:16

PHIL SESEMANN 0:29:24

JONNY MELLOR 0:29:30

MATT CLOWES 0:29:34

KAMIL KARBOWIAK 0:29:42

MOHAMUD AADAN 0:29:42

SCOTT OVERALL 0:29:49

ROSS MILLINGTON 0:29:53

JOSHUA GRIFFITHS 0:29:57

GRAHAM RUSH 0:30:01

DOMINIC JONES 0:30:07

DAVID DEVINE 0:30:08

IGNAS BRASEVICIUS 0:30:18

OLLIE LOCKLEY 0:30:24

LEWIS GAMBLE-THOMPSON 0:30:29

DANIEL CLIFFE 0:30:38

ROBEL BAHELBI 0:30:44

MICHAEL KALLENBERG 0:30:54

TOM AUSTIN 0:30:58