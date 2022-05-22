Thompson-Herah: “I am not 100 percent fit”

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Triple Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah has backed her decision to pull out of the Birmingham Diamond League meeting, revealing that she’s still not 100 percent fit despite racing three times at the JAAA/SDF Jubilee Series 2.1 meeting on Saturday (21).

Thompson-Herah made a surprise appearance at the event inside the National Stadium in Kingston, this weekend after withdrawing from the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Birmingham in midweek as a precaution.

The 29-year-old complained about “some discomfort in training” in the week and she stayed home to test the issues out —clocking a well relaxed 11.35 seconds (-1.7 m/s) to win her 100m heat on Saturday before returning later to post 10.94 secs (-1.8m/s) in the final.

With no signs of being bothered by the injury niggles, Thompson-Herah made a last-minute decision to also compete in the 200m, which she won with a comfortable 22.55 secs (-0.7m/s).

After completing the sprint double, the five-time Olympic champion told journalists that she had been troubled by a sore rotator cuff and confirmed that she had fears that the long-haul flight and the conditions in Britain might have aggravated the problem.

“We all face our challenges and I am not 100 percent fit and I think it was the best decision not to travel,” she said.

“We decided to test it here and it felt better than it did a few days ago.”

“I am happy for the 10.94 seconds, I will just continue to work on my weak areas.”

Thompson-Herah is slated to race in the women’s 100m at the 2022 Prefontaine Classic to be held at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon on 28 May.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old sprinter Oblique Seville clocked a massive personal best of 9.86 seconds to win the men's 100m.

Seville, who is coached by sprint guru Glen Mills, the man who also conditioned world record holder Usain Bolt, entered the weekend with a lifetime best of 10.00 seconds, but impressively backed up his promise from a couple of weeks ago by joining the elite sub-10 seconds club this weekend.

After clocking a comfortable 10.40 secs into a very strong -3.1m/s headwind to win his qualifying heat, Seville returned to outclass his rivals in the final en route to becoming the sixth fastest man on the Jamaican all-time list.

