Thompson-Herah runs 10.93, Camacho-Quinn stunned in Ponce

Elaine Thompson-Herah won the women’s 100m at the 2022 Puerto Rico Athletics Classic in 10.93 seconds, but Jasmine Camacho-Quinn was beaten in the women’s 100m hurdles after a very poor start.

Published

Elaine_Thompson-Herah_2022-Puerto_Rico_Athletics_Classic_Ponce
Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica at the 2022 Puerto Rico Athletics Classic in Ponce

PONCE, Puerto Rico — Five-time Olympic gold medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah won the women’s 100 meters at the 2022 Puerto Rico Athletics Classic in 10.93 seconds (-0.8 m/s) in Ponce on Thursday (12). The meeting is part of the 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour Silver series and took place at the Francisco Montaner Stadium.

There was an upset though in the women’s 100m hurdles, as American indoor championships runner-up Alaysha Johnson finished ahead of Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, who fell asleep in the blocks but managed to close super fast and claw her way back to second place.

Thompson-Herah, however, had no such problems taking care of a solid women’s 100m field to set a new meeting record. READ ALSO: Video: Fraser-Pryce runs 10.67 at the 2022 Kip Keino Classic!

The Jamaican Tokyo Olympic Games triple gold medalist returned from her heat-winning performance earlier in the day to post another sub-11 seconds clocking this season en route to the comfortable victory in a slight headwind.

Michelle-Lee Ahye of Trinidad and Tobago ran 11.06 to take second place ahead of USA’s Shania Collins (11.08) and Tamari Davis (11.08) who were both credited with the same time in third and fourth place, respectively.

American 100m No.1 runner this season, Cambrea Sturgis, who came into the meeting as the No.2 ranked sprinter in the world this season, only managed to run a time of 11.29 seconds for seventh.

The men’s 100m title went to USA’s Trayvon Bromell, who clocked 9.92 seconds, and even had enough time to start celebrating with the crowd early on his way to equaling the meeting record.

The standout sprinter who finished the 2021 season at the top of the performance rankings list, finished ahead of countrymen Brandon Cranes, who ran a personal best of 10.02 secs for second place and Kyree King, who finished at 10.11 secs.

Meanwhile, the crowd at the Francisco Montaner Stadium was left a little disappointed after home favorite Jasmine Camacho-Quinn was beaten into second place in the women’s 100m hurdles.

The Tokyo Games champion got a horrible start and although she ran remarkably well to get back into the contest, the 25-year-old ran out of real estate and had to settle for second place behind American Alaysha Johnson, who won with a PB of 12.50 seconds to tie the meeting record.

Camacho-Quinn managed to close very quickly to take second place in 12.52 secs, while Jamaica’s 2015 world champion Danielle Williams was pushed back into third place at 12.67.

Elsewhere at the 2022 Puerto Rico Athletics Classic, three-time Olympic medalist Kirani James of Grenada won the men’s 400m with a season’s best time of 44.70, ahead of Jamaica’s Sean Bailey (45.42), while Tokyo champion Hansle Parchment of Jamaica outpaced USA’s Devon Allen to win the men’s 110m hurdles with 13.14 seconds to 13.20.

Olympic 800m gold medalist Athing Mu was also a champion here in Ponce today after stopping the clock at 50.42 secs to win the women’s 400m, while Olympic 400m champion Steven Gardiner ran 31.52 for the PB to win the men’s 300m race.

In field event action, world record holder and Olympic champion Ryan Crouser of USA set a new meeting record of 22.75m to secure the top spot in the men’s shot put competition, while also throwing 22.28m and 22.03m in the winning series.

Full results in here

Simone Goss

