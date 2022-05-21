Thompson-Herah runs 10.94, and young Jamaican posts 9.86 in Kingston￼

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah clocked 10.94 seconds (-1.8 m/s) to win the women’s 100 meters at the JAAA/SDF Jubilee Series 2.1 at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, on Saturday 21 May.

Meanwhile, in the men’s 100m, Oblique Seville promised to do something special a couple of weeks ago and he truly delivered when the 21-year-old became the sixth-fastest man on the Jamaican all-time list after smashing his personal best with an outstanding 9.86 seconds (0.2 m/s) clocking to secure the victory.

Flashback to the women’s race and Thompson-Herah, who pulled out of today’s Birmingham Diamond League meeting after feeling some discomfort midweek in training, seems to have recovered fully from those issues when he dominated the women’s 100m.

The two-time Olympic sprint double champion in Rio 2016 and in Tokyo last year, cruised to 11.35 secs to win her heat earlier in the day before returning to dominate the field in the final —posting her third sub-11 seconds clocking this season.

Remona Burchell finished a distant second place in 11.31 seconds with third going to Jodean Williams who ran 11.40.

Thompson-Herah returned to complete the double after cruising home to victory in the 200m in a time of 22.55 (-0.7 m/s).

In the meantime, following Oblique Seville home in the men’s race was Conroy Jones, who also clocked a personal best of 10.14 with Emanuel Archibald of Guyana taking third in 10.20.

Prior to today’s race, Seville’s PB was 10.00 seconds, set at the JAAA/SDF Jubilee Series #1 meeting on 7 May.

Men’s 100 Meter Dash

Finals

1 Seville, Oblique 21 Racers Track Club 9.86 0.2

2 Jones, Conroy 20 Elite Performance 10.14 0.2

3 Archibald, Emanuel 28 Ricketts 10.20 0.2

4 Watson, Antonio 21 Racers Track Club 10.24 0.2

5 Campbell, Micheal 26 Mvp Track & 10.26 0.2

6 Tracey, Tyquendo 29 Unattached 10.29 0.2

7 Murphy, Jazeel 28 Titans Inter 10.30 0.2

— Bailey-Cole, Kemar 30 Titans Inter FS 0.2

Women’s 100 Meter Dash

Finals

1 Thompson-Herah, Elaine 30 Era Track Club 10.94 -1.8

2 Burchell, Remona 31 SprinTec 11.31 -1.8

3 Williams, Jodean 29 Racers Track Club 11.40 -1.8

4 Sloley, Krystal 20 Mvp Track & 11.70 -1.8

5 Moodie, Mickaell 21 G.C Foster College 11.77 -1.8

6 Scarlett, Grizell 21 Mvp Track & 11.81 -1.8

7 Hyde, Shian 26 Unattached 11.97 -1.8

8 Harriott, Michae 22 G.C Foster College 12.01 -1.8

Women’s 200 Meter Dash

Finals

1 Thompson-Herah, Elaine 30 Era Track Club 22.55 -0.7 2

2 Williams, Sada 25 Mvp Track & 22.85 -0.7 2

3 McPherson, Stephenie-Ann 34 Mvp Track & 23.26 -0.7 2

4 Forbes, Shashalee 26 SprinTec 23.59 -0.7 1

5 James, Alexis Unattached 23.71 -0.7 1

6 Williams, Shimayra 27 Elite Performance 24.14 -0.7 1

7 Dallas, Kedisha 27 Unattached 25.03 -0.7 2

8 Curtis, Samantha 31 Racers Track Club 25.41 -0.7 2

9 Dawson, Shanniel 20 Unattached 26.04 -0.7 2