Two-time world champion Zuzana Hejnova retires, announces she pregnant￼

Two-time 400 meters hurdles world champion and multiple major championships medalist Zuzana Hejnova is retiring and announced that she is pregnant.

Zuzana-Hejnova-world-championships-2015-Beijing
Czech star Zuzana Hejnova world championships 2015 Beijing. Photo WA Captured Image

Zuzana Hejnova, the two-time 400 meters hurdles world champion has decided to retire from track and field. She made the announcement on Tuesday, revealing also that she is pregnant.

Hejnova had a fruitful career on the track, having won multiple championships medals, including winning gold medals at the 2013 and 2015 World Championships and a claiming bronze at the London Olympic Games in 2012.

The 35-year-old Czech icon is now excited about a new celebration!

READ MORE: Record Run: McLaughlin runs 51.46, smashes world 400m hurdles record

“I’m going to have a baby with my boyfriend. It would be hard to conceal so I have to spill the beans,” Hejnova said in a statement. 

“I’ve had a great career (but) now I’m looking forward to my new role,” she added.

Hejnova, who missed the entire competitive 2021 season where she was hoping to land another podium place at the Tokyo Games last summer, has been sidelined with injuries since September 2020.

In addition to her world championships titles, Hejnova won three European Championships bronze medals and a pair of World Indoor Championships silver medals and won the European Athlete of the Year Award in 2013.

She is ending her track career with personal bests of 52.83 seconds in the 400m hurdles, 51.90 and 51.27 (Indoor) in the open 400m.

Hejnova has also contested the Pentathlon and Heptathlon multi-events in her versatile career.

Mellissa is a hard-working track and field follower who likes to travel and have fun with anyone she communicates with, for example, go running with them! Yay! Mellissa is a former Pride News writer who now spends her time working with kids and following the sport she loves.

