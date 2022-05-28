USATF 10 000m Championships 2022 Results at Prefontaine Classic 2022

The USATF 10 000m Championships 2022 results from Friday night’s (28) opening schedule of the Prefontaine Classic 2022 held at Hayward Field here in Eugene, Oregon. Joe Klecker took the men’s title in 28:28.71 and Karissa Schweizer secured the women’s race in 30:49.56.

The USATF 10 000m Championships 2022, used to select the country’s top three runners for the upcoming World Athletics Championships in July, was staged as part of the Prefontaine Classic 2022 and several of the competitors were delighted with the new schedule.

In the women’s race, after a modest pace to cover the opening 5k, Alicia Monson took charge in the second stage of the contest when she sped up the tempo and pulled Schweizer with her.

Monson made several late surges in the latter part of the race, but she wasn’t able to shake off a determined Schweizer, who eventually out-kicked her in the final 150m en route to taking the victory.

Monson who cracked 15-minutes alongside Schweizer in the second half of the contest, went on to secure her place on Team USA for the world championships by finishing second in 30:51.09.

In an exciting battle for third place, Natosha Rogers held on to edge 2015 world bronze medallist Emily Infeld for the final spot on the team after crossing the line in 31:29.80.

Meanwhile, Klecker surprised the field to win the USATF 10 000m Championships 2022 men’s title.

Klecker, who finished third at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials entered Friday night’s race in good form after running a personal best in the 5,000m at The Track Meet on May 14, and the 25-year-old extended his good form to book his place to Oregon22.

Two-time Olympic qualifier Grant Fisher, who was second last year, surged to the front of the race off the final bend and looked well set to take the victory halfway down the home straight, but Klecker found something extra to edge him out.

Fisher was second in 28:28.81, while Sean McGorty, running his first 10,000m at a U.S. Championships, came from sixth place entering the final 100m to take third in 28:29.57.

Emmanuel Bor, who was well set to take third place unfortunately stripped some 20 meters shy of the finish line after swinging wide a bit too early before bravely picking himself up to come across the line in eighth place in 28:32.90.

USATF 10 000m Championships 2022 Results at Prefontaine Classic 2022

Men’s 10 000m

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Joe KLECKER USA 28:28.71

2 Grant FISHER USA 28:28.81

3 Sean MCGORTY USA 28:29.57

4 Dillon MAGGARD USA 28:30.75

5 Shadrack KIPCHIRCHIR USA 28:30.79

6 Lopez LOMONG USA 28:31.24

7 Conner MANTZ USA 28:31.68

8 Emmanuel BOR USA 28:32.90

9 Frank LARA USA 28:33.92

10 Samuel CHELANGA USA 28:35.08

11 Abbabiya SIMBASSA USA 28:35.39

12 Zach PANNING USA 28:44.04

13 Ben EIDENSCHINK USA 28:46.26

14 Geoffrey KIPCHUMBA USA 28:47.02

15 Ryan KUTCH USA 28:49.05

16 Tai DINGER USA 28:51.52

17 Jacob THOMSON USA 28:53.74

18 Aidan REED USA 29:10.37

19 Johnathan RENIEWICKI USA 29:20.51

William KINCAID USA DNF

Women’s 10,000m

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Karissa SCHWEIZER USA 30:49.56

2 Alicia MONSON USA 30:51.09

3 Natosha ROGERS USA 31:29.80

4 Emily INFELD USA 31:30.04

5 Weini KELATI FREZGHI USA 31:39.90

6 Sarah LANCASTER USA 31:43.08

7 Stephanie BRUCE USA 31:44.35

8 Emily LIPARI USA 31:46.32

9 Carrie VERDON USA 31:46.75

10 Molly GRABILL USA 31:49.01

11 Emily DURGIN USA 31:55.03

12 Paige STONER USA 31:55.12

13 Caroline SANG USA 31:55.61

14 Marielle HALL USA 31:58.88

15 Makena MORLEY USA 31:59.44

16 Ednah KURGAT USA 32:01.67

17 Susanna SULLIVAN USA 32:12.77

18 Jeralyn POE USA 32:15.60

19 Maddie ALM USA 32:22.51

20 Olivia PRATT USA 32:29.10