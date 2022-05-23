USATF 10,000m Championships entry lists and how to watch live

The following is the list of athletes who will take part in the men’s and women’s USATF 10,000m Championships to be staged as part of this year’s 2022 Prefontaine Classic at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon on Friday night (27).
7:30 pm | Women’s USATF 10,000m Championships
8:15 pm | Men’s USATF 10,000m Championships
The championships will be streamed live on USATF.TV+.
USATF announced earlier this year that the 2022 USATF 10,000m Championships would be contested under the lights on the night before the main program starts at the 2022 Nike Prefontaine Classic in Eugene.
The move is to allow more recovery time for the athletes who will attempt the 10,000m and 5,000m double at the trials as they push for qualifying spots to the 2022 World Athletics Championships which is slated for July 15-24, also in Oregon.
READ MORE: Adjustments made to USATF Championships 2022; multi, 10,000m events moved to May
The championships on Friday night will serve as the selection event for the home world championships with Woody Kincaid, who won the men’s 10,000m at last summer’s Olympic Trials, returning to defend his national title.
Emily Sisson, the women’s champion at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials, is not listed among the starters but Karissa Schweizer and Alicia Monson who finished directly behind her in that race are both entered.
The 2022 USATF 10,000m Championships Entry List
Men 10,000m
|Name
|Affiliation
|Mark
|Grant Fisher
|NIKE / Bowerman Track Club
|26:33.84
|William Kincaid
|NIKE / Bowerman Track Club
|27:12.78
|Benjamin True
|ASICS / Northwoods Athletics
|27:14.95
|Sean McGorty
|NIKE / Bowerman Track Club
|27:18.15
|Emmanuel Bor
|27:22.80
|Joe Klecker
|On Athletics Club
|27:23.44
|Shadrack Kipchirchir
|American Distance Project
|27:24.93
|Conner Mantz
|NIKE
|27:25.23
|Sam Chelanga
|U.S. Army
|27:33.77
|Dillon Maggard
|27:37.26
|Lopez Lomong
|NIKE / Bowerman Track Club
|27:39.96
|Connor McMillan
|American Fork
|27:40.55
|Frank Lara
|Altra
|27:43.13
|Jacob Thomson
|Under Armour
|27:57.32
|Abbabiya Simbassa
|Under Armour / Dark Sky Distance
|27:59.94
|Benjamin Eidenschink
|28:00.54
|Zachery Panning
|Hansons-Brooks Distance Project
|28:01.80
|John Reniewicki
|Under Armour
|28:15.65
|Tai Dinger
|Wisconsin Runner Racing Team
|28:19.79
|Geoffrey Kipchumba
|U.S. Army
|28:22.84
|Aidan Reed
|Roots Running Project
|28:44.68
|Ryan Kutch
|Central Park Track Club (CPTC) – Tracksmith
|28:45.49
|Robert Brandt
|Under Armour
|27:39.20
|Women 10,000m
|Name
|Affiliation
|Mark
|Elise Cranny
|NIKE / Bowerman Track Club
|30:14.66
|Karissa Schweizer
|NIKE / Bowerman Track Club
|30:47.99
|Emily Infeld
|NIKE
|31:08.57
|Alicia Monson
|On Athletics Club
|31:10.84
|Weini Kelati
|Under Armour / Dark Sky Distance
|31:11.11
|Natosha Rogers
|Hansons-Brooks Distance Project
|31:12.28
|Ednah Kurgat
|U.S. Army
|31:21.65
|Sarah Lancaster
|31:21.75
|Marielle Hall
|NIKE
|31:21.78
|Paige Stoner
|Reebok Boston Track Club
|31:22.55
|Danielle Shanahan
|HOKA / HOKA NAZ Elite
|31:22.86
|Stephanie Bruce
|HOKA NAZ Elite
|31:24.47
|Emily Lipari
|adidas / Golden Coast Track Club
|31:24.82
|Makena Morley
|ASICS
|31:25.19
|Emily Durgin
|adidas
|31:33.83
|Carrie Verdon
|T.E.A.M Boulder
|31:37.26
|Olivia Pratt
|Hansons-Brooks Distance Project
|31:48.72
|Susanna Sullivan
|31:56.38
|Katrina Coogan
|New Balance / New Balance Boston
|31:56.59
|Molly Grabill
|RISE Athletics
|31:57.72
|Jeralyn Poe
|31:59.49
|Madeline Alm
|32:01.28
|Margareta Montoya
|32:06.37
|Caroline Sang
|U.S. Army
|32:27.40
|Amelia Paladino
|New Balance Boston
|31:19.92
|Erika Kemp
|Boston Athletic Association
|31:35.63
|Maya Weigel
|Peninsula Distance Club
|32:14.23