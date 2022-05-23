USATF 10,000m Championships entry lists and how to watch live

The following is the list of athletes who will take part in the men’s and women’s USATF 10,000m Championships to be staged as part of this year’s 2022 Prefontaine Classic at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon on Friday night (27).

7:30 pm | Women’s USATF 10,000m Championships

8:15 pm | Men’s USATF 10,000m Championships

The championships will be streamed live on USATF.TV+.

USATF announced earlier this year that the 2022 USATF 10,000m Championships would be contested under the lights on the night before the main program starts at the 2022 Nike Prefontaine Classic in Eugene.

The move is to allow more recovery time for the athletes who will attempt the 10,000m and 5,000m double at the trials as they push for qualifying spots to the 2022 World Athletics Championships which is slated for July 15-24, also in Oregon.

The championships on Friday night will serve as the selection event for the home world championships with Woody Kincaid, who won the men’s 10,000m at last summer’s Olympic Trials, returning to defend his national title.

Emily Sisson, the women’s champion at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials, is not listed among the starters but Karissa Schweizer and Alicia Monson who finished directly behind her in that race are both entered.

The 2022 USATF 10,000m Championships Entry List