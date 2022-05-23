Connect with us

USATF 10,000m Championships entry lists and how to watch live

Woody Kincaid has been entered for the 2022 USATF 10,000m Championships at the 2022 Prefontaine Classic. See the complete entry lists and how to watch!

Published

Alicia-Monson-at-the-2021-Prefontaine-Classic
Alicia Monson at the 2021 Prefontaine Classic. Photo: Patrick Holleran

The following is the list of athletes who will take part in the men’s and women’s USATF 10,000m Championships to be staged as part of this year’s 2022 Prefontaine Classic at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon on Friday night (27).

7:30 pm | Women’s USATF 10,000m Championships
8:15 pm | Men’s USATF 10,000m Championships
The championships will be streamed live on USATF.TV+.

USATF announced earlier this year that the 2022 USATF 10,000m Championships would be contested under the lights on the night before the main program starts at the 2022 Nike Prefontaine Classic in Eugene.

The move is to allow more recovery time for the athletes who will attempt the 10,000m and 5,000m double at the trials as they push for qualifying spots to the 2022 World Athletics Championships which is slated for July 15-24, also in Oregon.

READ MORE: Adjustments made to USATF Championships 2022; multi, 10,000m events moved to May

The championships on Friday night will serve as the selection event for the home world championships with Woody Kincaid, who won the men’s 10,000m at last summer’s Olympic Trials, returning to defend his national title.

Emily Sisson, the women’s champion at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials, is not listed among the starters but Karissa Schweizer and Alicia Monson who finished directly behind her in that race are both entered.

The 2022 USATF 10,000m Championships Entry List


Men 10,000m
NameAffiliationMark
Grant FisherNIKE / Bowerman Track Club26:33.84
William KincaidNIKE / Bowerman Track Club27:12.78
Benjamin TrueASICS / Northwoods Athletics27:14.95
Sean McGortyNIKE / Bowerman Track Club27:18.15
Emmanuel Bor27:22.80
Joe KleckerOn Athletics Club27:23.44
Shadrack KipchirchirAmerican Distance Project27:24.93
Conner MantzNIKE27:25.23
Sam ChelangaU.S. Army27:33.77
Dillon Maggard27:37.26
Lopez LomongNIKE / Bowerman Track Club27:39.96
Connor McMillanAmerican Fork27:40.55
Frank LaraAltra27:43.13
Jacob ThomsonUnder Armour27:57.32
Abbabiya SimbassaUnder Armour / Dark Sky Distance27:59.94
Benjamin Eidenschink28:00.54
Zachery PanningHansons-Brooks Distance Project28:01.80
John ReniewickiUnder Armour28:15.65
Tai DingerWisconsin Runner Racing Team28:19.79
Geoffrey KipchumbaU.S. Army28:22.84
Aidan ReedRoots Running Project28:44.68
Ryan KutchCentral Park Track Club (CPTC) – Tracksmith28:45.49
Robert BrandtUnder Armour27:39.20
Women 10,000m
NameAffiliationMark
Elise CrannyNIKE / Bowerman Track Club30:14.66
Karissa SchweizerNIKE / Bowerman Track Club30:47.99
Emily InfeldNIKE31:08.57
Alicia MonsonOn Athletics Club31:10.84
Weini KelatiUnder Armour / Dark Sky Distance31:11.11
Natosha RogersHansons-Brooks Distance Project31:12.28
Ednah KurgatU.S. Army31:21.65
Sarah Lancaster31:21.75
Marielle HallNIKE31:21.78
Paige StonerReebok Boston Track Club31:22.55
Danielle ShanahanHOKA / HOKA NAZ Elite31:22.86
Stephanie BruceHOKA NAZ Elite31:24.47
Emily Lipariadidas / Golden Coast Track Club31:24.82
Makena MorleyASICS31:25.19
Emily Durginadidas31:33.83
Carrie VerdonT.E.A.M Boulder31:37.26
Olivia PrattHansons-Brooks Distance Project31:48.72
Susanna Sullivan31:56.38
Katrina CooganNew Balance / New Balance Boston31:56.59
Molly GrabillRISE Athletics31:57.72
Jeralyn Poe31:59.49
Madeline Alm32:01.28
Margareta Montoya32:06.37
Caroline SangU.S. Army32:27.40
Amelia PaladinoNew Balance Boston31:19.92
Erika KempBoston Athletic Association31:35.63
Maya WeigelPeninsula Distance Club32:14.23
