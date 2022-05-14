USATF 25 km Championships 2022 results; Tuilamuk, Korir take titles

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Results from the 2022 USATF 25 km Road Championships presented by Toyota on Saturday (14) as Aliphine Tuilamuk and Leonard Korir took home the women’s and men’s respective titles.

Olympian Tuliamuk entered the race as one of the leading contenders to win the women’s race in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and she easily delivered in the end after breaking the tape at 1:23:19 to set a new personal best and secured the win.

The 33-year-old entered Saturday’s race as a three-time winner at the USATF 25 km Championships, and she made it a fourth national title over the distance this weekend with another dominant performance.

Tuliamuk had also won in Grand Rapids for consecutive seasons from 2016 to 2018.

It was her second race in 2022 after making an appearance at the UPMC Health Plan Pittsburgh Half Marathon two weeks ago in Pittsburgh and finished second in 1:09:56.

American marathon record holder Keira D’Amato finished second to Tuliamuk this weekend in a time of 1:24:04 with Dakotah Lindwurm further back in 1:26:37 for third place.

Meanwhile, the men’s race went to Leonard Korir, who made it back-to-back weekend of celebrations, following his success today.

Korir, who narrowly beat Futsum Zeinasellassie at the 2022 USATF Half Marathon Championships in Indianapolis, last weekend, came out on top again this week but did so under less pressure after breaking the tape at 1:15:53.

Zeinasellassie was further back this week in second place in a time of 1:16:29, while Kiya Dandena finished third at 1:16:42 and Johnny Crain took fourth place with 1:16:49.

USATF 25 km Championships 2022 Results

Women’s Top Ten Results

Aliphine Tuliamuk 1:23:19 Keira D’Amato 1:24:04 Dakotah Lindwurm 1:26:37 Sarah Pagano 1:27:52 Andrea Pomaranski 1:28:20 Molly Bookmyer 1:28:40 Lindsay Flanagan 1:28:56 Brittney Feivor 1:29:09 Sakiko Minagawa 1:31:54 Joanna Stephens 1:32:46

Men’s Top Ten Results