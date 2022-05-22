Connect with us

[Video highlights] Hellen Obiri wins Great Manchester Run 2022; Eilish McColgan breaks records

Watch video highlights and recap as Kenyan world champion Hellen Obiri wins The Great Manchester Run 2022 and Eilish McColgan breaks European and British records.

Published

Eilish-McColgan-at-the-Great-Manchester-Run-2022
Eilish McColgan at the Great Manchester Run 2022. Photo: Tim Adams @AthleticsWeekly Video Capture

Just in case you missed it, watch the video highlights of The Great Manchester Run 2022 which took place today, Sunday, 22 May. Four-time world champion, including indoor and cross country events, Hellen Obiri of Kenya ran away with the women’s race in a course record of 30:15.

You can watch an extended video highlight of the women’s race via FloTrack YouTube Channel.

READ MORE: The Great Manchester Run 2022 results; Obiri, Robertson secure titles

Watch Great Manchester Run 2022 Highlights

The Great Manchester Run 2022 also featured home favorite Eilish McColgan, who was in her best road form this weekend, along with world marathon champion Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya, compatriot and 2018 NCAA champion in the 10,000m, Sharon Lokedi as well as the top American finisher Sara Hall.

Hellen Obiri and McColgan renewed their rivalry this weekend with the Kenyan legend continuing her dominant head-to-head battle against the Brit star.

Prior to Sunday’s clash, Obiri defeated McColgan by six seconds in the Great North Run last September, but on Sunday the Great Britain in-form runner managed to narrow the gap to four seconds, despite suffering another defeat on the road.

Obiri dominated the race to smash the course record with her winning time of 30:15, while McColgan finished with a very strong kick to set a British and European 10km record with her final time of 30:19.

The triple Olympian shaved two seconds off Paula Radcliffe‘s old mark from 2003 with her time.

Ruth Chepngetich, who ran with Obiri for most of the race before losing steam in the closing meters, ended third in 30:29.

“I’m obviously over the moon with that time. I didn’t think I would get it today as it was a little bit of a tougher course than London [Vitality 10,000],” McColgan told Tim Adams of @AthleticsWeekly in a postrace interview.

“Hellen [Obiri] and Ruth [Chepngetich] went off so fast and that pace was just too quick for me, I think they were running world record pace at one point!

“I had to keep telling myself that I was running fast and I had to keep going. To run a personal best, a national record and to be that close to Hellen, I’m really happy today.”

Meanwhile, Sara Hall was the top American finisher in a time of 31:50.

Written By

Glen Andrews is one of World-Track main writers for long distance and marathon running. Andrews, who competed in cross country during his High School and college years finds passion covering these events. He's also run a few marathons in his time, and still hopes to qualify for Boston.

