Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Video: Omanyala beats Kerley with 9.87 secs at 2022 Kip Keino Classic

Watch the video highlight and the recap as Ferdinand Omanyala beat Olympic silver medalist Fred Kerley in the 100m at the 2022 Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi on Saturday (7). Omanyala ran 9.87 secs to win!

Published

Ferdinand_Omanyala_2022_Kip_Keino_Classic
Ferdinand Omanyala closed out the 2022 Kip Keino Classic

Ferdinand Omanyala closed out the 2022 Kip Keino Classic – 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series meeting in Nairobi on Saturday (7) exactly the way the Kenyan fans wanted, upsetting Olympic silver medalist Fred Kerley to win the men’s 100m.

The race, however, went off without Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs, who withdrew at the last minute with stomach problems that forced him into the hospital. Read more: Video: Fraser-Pryce runs 10.67 at the 2022 Kip Keino Classic!

Omanyala out powers Kerley at 2022 Kip Keino Classic

After the field survived some nervous moments after what turned out to be a faulty start, Omanyala used a good start to get a jump on the rest of the field and then pulled away from Kerley in the closing meters to win in a world-leading time of 9.87 seconds.

The Kenyan who before Saturday’s race had a season’s best of 9.98 secs, set last month in Potchefstroom, improved that mark comfortably while producing the third-fastest time of his career.

Omanyala ran his personal best of 9.77 seconds when finishing second at the 2021 Kip Keino Classic meeting when it was held in September last year, so he would be delighted to cop the victory this time for the home fans.

Kerley, in the meantime, posted a season’s best of 9.92 secs for second place and the Olympic silver medalist seemed a little disappointed after telling reporters ahead of the race in midweek that he was targeting a fast time.

His fellow American countryman Isiah Young stopped the clock at a season’s best of 10.13 for third place, the same time credited to Henricho Bruintjies of South Africa, while Liberian Emmanuel Matadi (10.14) and USA’s Kenneth Bednarek (10.15) followed.

Marcell Jacobs misses out with stomach issues

The Kenyan fans, though delighted with the victory by Omanyala, were very disappointed about not being able to see the Olympic champion from the 2021 Tokyo Games race at the Moi International Sports Centre in Kasarani, this weekend.

Jacobs was excited about his long-awaited return to the track to take on both Kerley and Omanyala, but the Italian withdrew from the meeting after complaining about stomach problems overnight and needed to be taken to the hospital.

Earlier, Jamaican two-time Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce posted the fastest 100m time in the world this year when she flashed to 10.67 seconds to win the women’s race at the 2022 Kip Keino Classic.

The race in Nairobi on Saturday was her 100m season debut after she opened the 2022 campaign a couple of weeks ago at home in Kingston, Jamaica, with a comfortable 200m second-place finish.

VIDEO CAPTURED IMAGE: Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya celebrates at the 2022 Kip Keino Classic (Photo by FloTrack)

In this article:,,
Written By

Gary Smith is one of the leading writers for World-Track.org. He has over 10 years of running experience, as well as eight-years of coaching while covering several events, from the international to college level. Smith, who has covered events for publications such as Caribbean Net News, Cayman Net News, AFP and Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), is also a frequent contributor of SportingAlert.com and TrackAlerts.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Tia-Clayton-Jamaica-Champs-2022 Tia-Clayton-Jamaica-Champs-2022

Main News

How to watch the CARIFTA Games 2022?

You can watch live streaming coverage of the CARIFTA Games 2022 on Sportsmax TV and the Sportsmax App from Saturday, 16 April to Sunday,...

April 11, 2022
Abby_Steiner_10.92_Kentucky_record Abby_Steiner_10.92_Kentucky_record

Main News

Abby Steiner runs world-leading 10.92 at Joe May Invitational 2022

Abby Steiner of Kentucky clocked 10.92 to win the women's 100m with a world-leading time and then did 22.38 into a -5.6 m/s in the...

April 9, 2022
Shelly-Ann-Fraser-Pryce-runs-10.81 Shelly-Ann-Fraser-Pryce-runs-10.81

Main News

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Sha’Carri Richardson set for 100m clash in Nairobi

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Sha'Carri Richardson will battle in the 100m at the Kip Keino Classic 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold level event.

April 13, 2022
CARIFTA_GAMES_RESULTS_2022_BOYS CARIFTA_GAMES_RESULTS_2022_BOYS

Main News

Final Carifta Games 2022 medal standings; Jamaica dominates again!

Host country Jamaica won an incredible 97 medals, including 47 golds to top the Carifta Games 2022 medal standings here at the National Stadium...

April 19, 2022
Advertisement