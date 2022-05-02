[Video] Twanisha Terry beats Briana Williams at PURE Athletics Global Invitational 2022

CLERMONT, FL — Watch the video highlights of USA’s Twanisha Terry defeating Jamaica’s Briana Williams in the women’s 100 meters at the PURE Athletics Global Invitational 2022 track and field meeting in Clermont, Florida, on Sunday (1).

The two young sprinters ran close together for most of the contest before Terry managed to surge ahead in the closing meters en route to clocking a season’s best of 10.94 seconds (+1.3 m/s) to land the win.

The 23-year-old was registering her third sub-11 seconds clockings this early season, but this was the first time the former USC star sprinter was doing so with a legal wind reading.

She had also posted 10.95 (+3.0 m/s) and 10.77 (3.3 m/s) at the 2022 Mt. Sac Relays in Walnut, California, on 16 April, and a 10.96 (5.0 m/s) to win her heat in Clermont, on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Olympic 4x100m relay gold medalist Williams ran a season’s best time of 11.03 secs for second place behind Terry.

The 20-year-old who ran the lead off leg on the title-winning Jamaican sprint relay team at the Tokyo Olympics last summer, had earlier clocked a wind-assisted 10.96 (5.3 m/s) to win her heat.

Williams was also a sub-11 seconds performer at the 2022 Mt. Sac Relays last month after the 2018 World Junior sprint double champion ran 10.91 (3.0 m/s) and 10.97 (3.3 m/s) on the windy weekend last month in Walnut.

Finishing behind Terry and Williams in the women’s 100m at the 2022 PURE Athletics Global Invitational was USA Maia McCoy, who finished third in 11.20 secs.

Americans Kortnei Johnson (11.27), and Lynna Irby, plus Murielle Ahoure-Demps from the Ivory Coast (11.32) and Trinidad and Tobago’s Khalifa St. Fort (11.34) were also among the finishers in the final.

Womens 100 Dash

Results

1 Twanisha Terry Star Athletics 10.94 (+1.3 m/s)

2 Briana Williams Nike 11.03 (+1.3 m/s)

3 Maia McCoy Star Athletics 11.20 (+1.3 m/s)

4 Kortnei Johnson Star Athletics 11.27 (+1.3 m/s)

5 Lynna Irby Adidas 11.30 (+1.3 m/s)

6 Murielle Ahoure-Demps Adidas 11.32 (+1.3 m/s)

7 Khalifa St. Fort Adidas 11.34 (+1.3 m/s)

8 Montag Jennifer Track Team Germany 11.49 (+1.3 m/s)

9 Kwadwo Keshia Beverly Track Team Germany 11.68 (+1.3 m/s)

10 Karel Ziketh Atlanta Track club “11.75 (+1.3 m/s)

11 Mica Moore Unattached “11.75 (+1.3 m/s)

12 Lauren Roy Fast Twitch Athletics 11.77 (+1.3 m/s)

13 Yarimar Diaz Unattached 11.95 (+1.3 m/s)