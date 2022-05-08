Connect with us

How to watch the Volkswagen Prague Marathon 2022?

Prague-Marathon-2022-live
Volkswagen Prague Marathon 2022 live coverage

Follow all the live streaming coverage from the Volkswagen Prague Marathon 2022, which is part of the 2022 World Athletics elite label road race series on Sunday, 8 May.

The live broadcast will be available on a number of television and online streaming platforms, including CT Sports and Poland | TVP while for those in the United States, you can stream the action on FloSports.

Also Watch Live: How to watch the Zurich Barcelona Marathon 2022?

Live action on Sunday will begin at 3:00 am ET while live results and other updates are also available here.

Order your photographs online at www.marathon-photos.com.. Available approximately 3 days after the race.

Sunday, May 8th 2022 – Local time

7.00                      Technical area open

8.00                      Program starts on Staromestske namesti/Square

8.15                      Corridors open for runners

9.00                      Start Volkswagen Prague Marathon 2022, Staroměstské

                              náměstí/Square

9.15                      Start dm family run, Náměstí Republiky

11.05 – 11.08      First man arrival 

11.23 – 11.26      First woman arrival  

11.25 – 12.10      Award ceremony

16.00                    Official end of the race Staromestske namesti/Square

17.00                    Technical area closing

19.00                    Battle of the Teams Award Ceremony and Barilla Pasta Party in 

                              Hotel Hilton Prague, Pobřežní 1, Florenc

Don’t miss out on the live action today as several runners continue to hunt valuable points in the race to secure the World Athletics road race title at the end of the series later this year.

Don't miss out on the live action today as several runners continue to hunt valuable points in the race to secure the World Athletics road race title at the end of the series later this year.

