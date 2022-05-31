[Watch] Aminatou Seyni beats Allyson Felix at 2022 Golden Spike

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic —— Aminatou Seyni stormed to victory to defeat Allyson Felix in the women’s 200m at the 2022 Golden Spike meeting in Ostrava on Tuesday. Seyni improved her personal best to 22.21 seconds (-0.2 m/s) to set a new Niger national record at the 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series meeting.

Seyni, who entered the season aiming to build on her abbreviated campaign in 2021 where she made the Olympic semifinals in Tokyo, extended her solid form so far this season by taking .22 seconds off her previous PB and national record of 22.43 secs, set in Nairobi, at the 2022 Kip Keino Classic on 7 May.

“I am very glad for the victory because the field was very strong,” said Seyni according to the World Athletics website.

“I feel confident and it was a big honor to run against Allyson Felix on her last circuit.”

Felix, who was making her second appearance ever at the Golden Spike meeting, got off to a good start and was able to cover Gina Bass in the outer lane ahead of her. Read more: Golden Spike Ostrava 2022 results; Bol sets 300m hurdles world best with 36.86!

However, the American wasn’t able to shake off an equally strong bench from Seyni, who surged ahead with about 80m left in the contest and kept powering away.

In the end, Felix, competing in her final competitive season before retirement, had to settle for second place in 22.78 secs.

The 36-year-old multiple world and Olympic medalist was making her second appearance over the 200m this season and was a late addition to the field in Ostrava after Olympic silver medalist Christine Mboma of Namibia, who picked up an injury at a meeting in Nairobi, earlier this month, was forced to pull out.

Vittoria Fontana of Italy was third with a personal best time of 22.97 with Bass coming home fourth in 23.11.