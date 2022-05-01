Watch video highlights of the 2022 Drake Relays

DES MOINES, Iowa — Watch the video highlights to recap the 2022 Drake Relays which took place over four days at the Drake Stadium here in Des Moines, IA, from Wednesday through Saturday, 27-30 April.

The meeting which featured several world and Olympic medalists, concluded with some exciting performances on Saturday to the delight of the many fans who turned out in their numbers to support the athletes.

The 2022 Drake Relays marked the return of fans since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and the athletes were delighted to have the crowd back in the stands.

“Having a crowd to cheer you on was tremendous,” Olympic gold medalist Randolph Ross of North Carolina A&T said.

He added: “People here really love the sport and it makes it fun to come here.”

Ross, the defending NCAA Outdoor 400m champion, won his speciality at the 2022 Drake Relays in convincing fashion after posting a season best of 44.95 seconds which ranks No. 10 on the 2022 world list and tied for No. 2 on the collegiate list this season.

The NCAA Indoor champion, also helped North Carolina A&T finished second in the men’s 4x100m relay although he will feel a little disappointed about not winning after the Aggies entered the final as the favorite.

Also at the meeting on Saturday, the sellout crowd of 14,504 at Drake Stadium saw three meet records and one world-leading mark established.

In terms of team achievements, the University of Iowa’s men’s team secured the Relays Cup, while Kentucky women claimed the trophy in their category.

The Relays Cup was the third for the Hawkeyes men after they edged out the Kentucky men.

Meanwhile, Olympic silver medalist Dalilah Muhammad set a new Drake Relays record in the women’s 400m hurdles after the American former world record holder and 2016 Olympic gold medalist clocked 53.88 seconds on the day.

The time posted by Muhammad shattered the nine-year-old previous mark of 54.41, set by Czech star Zuzana Hejnova in 2013, while it is also the fastest in the world in 2022.

In the men’s 400m hurdles invitational race, Olympic bronze medalist Alison Dos Santos of Brazil retained his Drake Relays title when he stopped the clock at 48.41 secs.

Dos Santos’ time is the second-fastest in the world this season.

Elsewhere, Olympic 110m hurdles champion Hansle Parchment of Jamaica clocked a comfortable 13.47 secs to top the men’s invitational 110m hurdles event, while favorite in the women’s 100m hurdles, Olympic champion and world leader Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, stumbled over the third flight of hurdles and didn’t finish.

Inside the Blue Oval, world record holder and Olympic champion Ryan Crouser of USA successfully defended his Drake Relays title for the fourth-consecutive season after winning the invitational men’s shot put this weekend.

Crouser opened his outdoor season with a winning mark of 21.63m (70-11 ¾), which ties him for No. 5 in the world this term.

