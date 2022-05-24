West Preliminary Rounds Day 1 order of events and how to watch?

Fayetteville, AR — The order of events schedule for Day 1 at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field West Preliminary Rounds on Wednesday, 25 May. Live streaming coverage will be available on the SEC Network+

The the meeting is being used to select the last group of athletes who will qualify for the 2022 NCAA Championships to be held in Eugene, Oregon, at Hayward Field from 8-11 June.

Wednesday’s first day at the meeting will see only the men’s in action. Read more here: When are the 2022 NCAA West Preliminary Rounds and how to watch?

Live streaming coverage of day one at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field East Preliminary Rounds on Wednesday will begin at 10:00 am ET with the men’s hammer throw with the top 12 advancing to Eugene.

The first track event will be the men’s 110m hurdles which takes place at 6:00 pm ET with Jamar Marshall Jr. of Arizona State and Tre’Bien Gilbert of Arkansas among the leading starters.

Micah Williams of Oregon will go in the men’s 100m, Micaiah Harrish of Texas is entered in both the 100m and 200m, his teammate Jonathan Jones heads the 400m entries, while Courtney Lindsey of Texas Tech is also entered in the sprints.

No. 1 ranked Moad Zahafi of Texas Tech headlines the men’s 800m field with Brandon Miller of Texas A&M aiming to secure a place in the top 12 as well.

Elsewhere, Baylor’s Nathaniel Ezekiel heads the men’s 400m hurdles field, along with Moitalel Mpoke of Texas A&M, while Stanford duo Charles Hicks and Cole Sprout, plus Arkansas’ Amon Kemboi and Kieran Lumb of Washington will go in the 10,000m.

West Preliminary Rounds Day 1 order of events