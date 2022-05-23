Connect with us

When are the 2022 NCAA East Preliminary Rounds and how to watch?

The 2022 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field East Preliminary Rounds be live streamed for free and you can watch it from Wednesday, 25 May, through Saturday, 28 May.

2022 Division I NCAA Outdoor Track & Field East Preliminary Round

The 2022 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field East Preliminary Rounds will take place from Wednesday, 25 May, through Saturday, 28 May and you can watch all the live streaming coverage for free!

Where Can I watch and follow East Preliminary Rounds Track and Field Meet?

Schedule of Events • Declarations (as of 5/19/22) Men | Women • Entries • Heat Sheets (Day 1) • Heat Sheets (Day 2) • Heat Sheets (Day 3) • Heat Sheets (Day 4)

Live streaming coverage of the 2022 NCAA Division I Outdoor HERE FOR FREE! | Follow live results which can be found HERE

Several of the nation’s top ranked athletes will travel to the city of Bloomington in Indiana, to compete in the four-day competition which takes place at Haugh Track & Field on the campus of Indiana University.

PLEASE READ ALSO: When are the 2022 NCAA West Preliminary Rounds, how to watch it?

Athletes who are ranked among the top 48 in their respective event(s), in addition to the best 24 relay teams on times, earned berths into the NCAA East Preliminary Rounds this week to begin the battle for national places.

Those who finished in the top 12 based on times and marks in the individual track and field events and the best 12 relay teams, will advance to the 2022 NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon, next month.

The athletes progressing from the East Preliminary will join those qualifying from the West Preliminary Rounds site in securing tickets to the NCAA Championships.

Meanwhile, the multi-event athletes will not be in action during the NCAA Preliminary Rounds.

Instead, the top 24 decathlon and heptathlon scores in the nation earn an automatic berth to the NCAA Championship final site.

The 2022 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, will be held at Hayward Field from 8-11 June.

Covers meetings in the United States, including the USA Championships, meetings in Florida and Miami, as well as promoting on social media @worldtrack,

