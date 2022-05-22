Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

When are the 2022 NCAA West Preliminary Rounds, how to watch it?

Watch the 2022 NCAA West Preliminary Rounds track and field meeting live on the SEC Network+ from May 25-28. Live results will also be available!

Published

2022-NCAA-West-Preliminary-Rounds-live-streaming
2022 NCAA West Preliminary Rounds live streaming

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The 2022 NCAA West Preliminary Rounds track and field meeting will take place Wednesday through Saturday, 25-28 May and hosted at the University of Arkansas John McDonnell Field. You can watch live streaming coverage on the SEC Network+.

How can I watch and follow the 2022 NCAA West Preliminary Rounds?

Women’s Entry Lists | Men’s Entry Lists | Live Results | Tickets

DATESEC NETWORK +HEAT SHEETSRESULTS
Wednesday, May 25Watch Day One, 6 pm CTDay OneDay One
Thursday, May 26Watch Day Two, 6 pm CTDay TwoDay Two
Friday, May 27Watch Day Three, 5 pm CTDay ThreeDay Three
Saturday, May 28Watch Day Four, 5 pm CTDay FourDay Four

A large total of 117 institutions will compete at the meeting as individual athletes and relay teams seek to secure places to the national championships in Oregon, next month.

READ MORE: SEC Outdoor Championships 2022 results from FINALS ONLY – Day 3

The 2022 NCAA West Preliminary Rounds are the first two qualifiers of the NCAA Championships where the top 12 in each event advance to the semifinal stage of the championships to be held from 8-11 June.

Athletes who are ranked among the top 48 in their respective events earn a berth into the NCAA West Preliminary Rounds. Additionally, the best 24 relays times advance to the NCAA preliminaries.

The advancing athletes from the west region and the best 12 relay teams will join those from the 2022 NCAA East Preliminary Rounds to national championships.

Several leading programs, including respective conference champions will travel to join the Razorbacks in Fayetteville, and we can expect to see some outstanding performances across the four days.

Among the leading teams sending a large list of entries on the men is Big 12 champion No.1 nationally ranked Texas, which will feature 31 athletes.

The Longhorns are followed by Oklahoma with 28 entries, Iowa (27), Texas Tech (27), Arkansas (26), Texas A&M (26), Oregon (24), BYU (23), Baylor (20), Arizona State (19), Minnesota (19), USC (19), and Washington (19).

Meanwhile, on the women’s side Leading team entries among the women include BYU heads the list of school with the most entries with 36. Texas Tech comes next with 36, followed by Oregon (34), Texas (32), Texas A&M (25), Arkansas (23), Baylor (23), California (21), Arizona (19), Iowa (18), Colorado (18), and Washington (18).

In this article:,,
Written By

Covers meetings in the United States, including the USA Championships, meetings in Florida and Miami, as well as promoting on social media @worldtrack,

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

2022-penn-relays-order-of-events-schedule-live-live-stream-day-1 2022-penn-relays-order-of-events-schedule-live-live-stream-day-1

Main News

How to watch 2022 Penn Relays?- Day 1 order of events schedule

Order of events schedule and where to watch the 2022 Penn Relays. You can watch live streaming of Day 1 at the 2022 Penn...

April 28, 2022
Matthew-Boling-19.92-200m Matthew-Boling-19.92-200m

Main News

Matthew Boling runs 19.92 PB to win 200m at 2022 Georgia Tech Invitational

Matthew Boling flashed to sizzling 19.92 seconds personal best to win the men's 200m at the 2022 Georgia Tech Invitational here on Saturday, 23...

April 23, 2022
Rock-n-Roll-Madrid-Marathon-2022-results Rock-n-Roll-Madrid-Marathon-2022-results

Main News

Rock ‘n’ Roll Madrid Marathon 2022 results

The latest Rock 'n' Roll Madrid Marathon 2022 results on Sunday (23) as Ethiopians Siranesh Yirga and Abdela Godana won the respective titles.

April 24, 2022
Watch-the-2022-Night-of-the-10000m-PBs Watch-the-2022-Night-of-the-10000m-PBs

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Night of the 10,000m PBs?

Top runners are looking to secure World Championships spots when they compete in the 2022 Highgate Harriers Night of the 10,000m PBs today (14).

May 14, 2022
Advertisement