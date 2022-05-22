When are the 2022 NCAA West Preliminary Rounds, how to watch it?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The 2022 NCAA West Preliminary Rounds track and field meeting will take place Wednesday through Saturday, 25-28 May and hosted at the University of Arkansas John McDonnell Field. You can watch live streaming coverage on the SEC Network+.

How can I watch and follow the 2022 NCAA West Preliminary Rounds?

Women’s Entry Lists | Men’s Entry Lists | Live Results | Tickets

DATE SEC NETWORK + HEAT SHEETS RESULTS

A large total of 117 institutions will compete at the meeting as individual athletes and relay teams seek to secure places to the national championships in Oregon, next month.

READ MORE: SEC Outdoor Championships 2022 results from FINALS ONLY – Day 3

The 2022 NCAA West Preliminary Rounds are the first two qualifiers of the NCAA Championships where the top 12 in each event advance to the semifinal stage of the championships to be held from 8-11 June.

Athletes who are ranked among the top 48 in their respective events earn a berth into the NCAA West Preliminary Rounds. Additionally, the best 24 relays times advance to the NCAA preliminaries.

The advancing athletes from the west region and the best 12 relay teams will join those from the 2022 NCAA East Preliminary Rounds to national championships.

Several leading programs, including respective conference champions will travel to join the Razorbacks in Fayetteville, and we can expect to see some outstanding performances across the four days.

Among the leading teams sending a large list of entries on the men is Big 12 champion No.1 nationally ranked Texas, which will feature 31 athletes.

The Longhorns are followed by Oklahoma with 28 entries, Iowa (27), Texas Tech (27), Arkansas (26), Texas A&M (26), Oregon (24), BYU (23), Baylor (20), Arizona State (19), Minnesota (19), USC (19), and Washington (19).

Meanwhile, on the women’s side Leading team entries among the women include BYU heads the list of school with the most entries with 36. Texas Tech comes next with 36, followed by Oregon (34), Texas (32), Texas A&M (25), Arkansas (23), Baylor (23), California (21), Arizona (19), Iowa (18), Colorado (18), and Washington (18).