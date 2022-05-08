Connect with us

When is the 2022 Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championship? How to watch it?

The 2022 Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships from 13-15 May and you can watch live streaming coverage on ESPN+. Texas swept last year’s team titles.

Published

Watch the 2022 Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships

TEXAS — The 2022 Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships will take place Friday to Sunday, 13-15 May and you can watch live streaming coverage on ESPN+. This year’s championships will take place at Fuller Track and Field in Lubbock, Texas.

Beside the live streaming coverage, fans can also follow all the live results and updates while you are on the go so as to not miss out on anything mark in the throwing, jumping and running categories. You can follow all the live results here.

Texas heads into the 2022 Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships are defending champions for both the men’s and women’s after sweeping the team titles at the 2021 Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championship at Kansas State’s R.V. Christian Track & Field Complex.

The Longhorns also swept the team crowns at the winter 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships in February and they will be hoping to extend their fruitful championships run this coming weekend.

Texas Tech, Baylor and Oklahoma State are the leading the teams seeking to prevent another Texas clean sweep, although it will be a tough asking.

2022 Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championship

May 13th – 15th, 2022

Fuller Track & Field – Lubbock, TXThe 2022 Outdoor Track and Field Championship is coming to the Fuller Track & Field facility in Lubbock, TX., on May 13-15.

Schedule of Events

Day 1 – Friday, May 13
Combined Events                                                                                                          

12:00 p.m.Decathlon: 100m Men
12:30 p.m.Heptathlon: 100 m HurdlesWomen
12:45 p.m.Decathlon: Long Jump2 pitsMen
1:15 p.m.Heptathlon: High Jump2 pitsWomen
1:45 p.m.Decathlon: Shot Put2 ringsMen
3:00 p.m.Decathlon: High Jump2 pitsMen
3:15 p.m.Heptathlon: Shot Put2 RingsWomen
4:30 p.m.Heptathlon: 200 mWomen
4:45 p.m.Decathlon: 400mMen

Running Events (Finals)                                     Field Events

8:15 p.m.10,000mWomen11:00 a.m. HammerWomen
9:00 p.m.10,000mMen1:30 p.m.Hammer Men
4:00 p.m.JavelinWomen
6:30 p.m.JavelinMen

Day 2 – Saturday, May 14
Combined Events                                      

11:00 a.m.Decathlon: 110m Hurdles Men
12:00 p.m.Decathlon: DiscusMen
12:00 p.m.Heptathlon: Long Jump2 pitsWomen
1:15 p.m.Heptathlon: JavelinWomen
1:30 p.m.Decathlon: Pole Vault2 pitsMen
2:30 p.m.Heptathlon: 800mWomen
4:00 p.m.Decathlon: JavelinMen
5:30 p.m.Heptathlon: 1500mMen

Running Events (Preliminaries)                                           Field Events

5:00 p.m.1500 mWomen4:00 p.m.Shot PutWomen
5:15 p.m.1500mMen4:30 p.m.High JumpMen
5:30 p.m.Decathlon: 1500mMen6:00 p.m.Pole VaultWomen
5:50 p.m.100m HurdlesWomen6:30 p.m.Long JumpWomen
6:05 p.m.110m HurdlesMen6:30 p.m.Long JumpMen
6:20 p.m.400mWomen7:00 p.m.Shot PutMen
6:35 p.m.400mMen
6:50 p.m.100mWomen
7:05 p.m.100mMen
7:20 p.m.800mWomen
7:35 p.m.800mMen
7:55 p.m.400m HurdlesWomen
8:10 p.m.400m HurdlesMen
8:25 p.m.200mWomen
8:40 p.m.200mMen
8:55 p.m.3000m SteeplechaseWomen
9:10 p.m.3000m SteeplechaseMen

Day 3 – Sunday, May 15

Running Events (Finals)  Field Events

5:30 p.m.4×400 RelayWomen12:00 p.m.DiscusWomen
5:40 p.m.4×400 RelayMen3:00 p.m.DiscusMen
5:50 p.m.1500mWomen4:30 p.m.High JumpWomen
6:00 p.m.1500mMen5:00 p.m.Pole VaultMen
6:15 p.m.100m HurdlesWomen6:30 p.m.Triple JumpWomen
6:25 p.m.110m HurdlesMen6:30 p.m.Triple JumpMen
6:35 p.m.400mWomen
6:45 p.m.400mMen
6:55 p.m.100mWomen
7:05 p.m.100mMen
7:15 p.m.800mWomen
7:25 p.m.800mMen
7:40 p.m.400m HurdlesWomen
7:50 p.m.400m HUrdlesMen
8:00 p.m.200mWomen
8:10 p.m.200mMen
8:20 p.m.5000mWomen
8:40 p.m.5000mMen
9:00 p.m.4x400m RelayWomen
9:10 p.m.4x400m RelayMen
9:30 p.m.Team Championship Presentation

