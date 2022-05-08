When is the 2022 Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championship? How to watch it?

TEXAS — The 2022 Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships will take place Friday to Sunday, 13-15 May and you can watch live streaming coverage on ESPN+. This year’s championships will take place at Fuller Track and Field in Lubbock, Texas.
Beside the live streaming coverage, fans can also follow all the live results and updates while you are on the go so as to not miss out on anything mark in the throwing, jumping and running categories. You can follow all the live results here.
Texas heads into the 2022 Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships are defending champions for both the men’s and women’s after sweeping the team titles at the 2021 Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championship at Kansas State’s R.V. Christian Track & Field Complex.
The Longhorns also swept the team crowns at the winter 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships in February and they will be hoping to extend their fruitful championships run this coming weekend.
Texas Tech, Baylor and Oklahoma State are the leading the teams seeking to prevent another Texas clean sweep, although it will be a tough asking.
2022 Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championship
May 13th – 15th, 2022
Fuller Track & Field – Lubbock, TXThe 2022 Outdoor Track and Field Championship is coming to the Fuller Track & Field facility in Lubbock, TX., on May 13-15.
Schedule of Events
Day 1 – Friday, May 13
Combined Events
|12:00 p.m.
|Decathlon: 100m
|Men
|12:30 p.m.
|Heptathlon: 100 m Hurdles
|Women
|12:45 p.m.
|Decathlon: Long Jump
|2 pits
|Men
|1:15 p.m.
|Heptathlon: High Jump
|2 pits
|Women
|1:45 p.m.
|Decathlon: Shot Put
|2 rings
|Men
|3:00 p.m.
|Decathlon: High Jump
|2 pits
|Men
|3:15 p.m.
|Heptathlon: Shot Put
|2 Rings
|Women
|4:30 p.m.
|Heptathlon: 200 m
|Women
|4:45 p.m.
|Decathlon: 400m
|Men
Running Events (Finals) Field Events
|8:15 p.m.
|10,000m
|Women
|11:00 a.m.
|Hammer
|Women
|9:00 p.m.
|10,000m
|Men
|1:30 p.m.
|Hammer
|Men
|4:00 p.m.
|Javelin
|Women
|6:30 p.m.
|Javelin
|Men
Day 2 – Saturday, May 14
Combined Events
|11:00 a.m.
|Decathlon: 110m Hurdles
|Men
|12:00 p.m.
|Decathlon: Discus
|Men
|12:00 p.m.
|Heptathlon: Long Jump
|2 pits
|Women
|1:15 p.m.
|Heptathlon: Javelin
|Women
|1:30 p.m.
|Decathlon: Pole Vault
|2 pits
|Men
|2:30 p.m.
|Heptathlon: 800m
|Women
|4:00 p.m.
|Decathlon: Javelin
|Men
|5:30 p.m.
|Heptathlon: 1500m
|Men
Running Events (Preliminaries) Field Events
|5:00 p.m.
|1500 m
|Women
|4:00 p.m.
|Shot Put
|Women
|5:15 p.m.
|1500m
|Men
|4:30 p.m.
|High Jump
|Men
|5:30 p.m.
|Decathlon: 1500m
|Men
|6:00 p.m.
|Pole Vault
|Women
|5:50 p.m.
|100m Hurdles
|Women
|6:30 p.m.
|Long Jump
|Women
|6:05 p.m.
|110m Hurdles
|Men
|6:30 p.m.
|Long Jump
|Men
|6:20 p.m.
|400m
|Women
|7:00 p.m.
|Shot Put
|Men
|6:35 p.m.
|400m
|Men
|6:50 p.m.
|100m
|Women
|7:05 p.m.
|100m
|Men
|7:20 p.m.
|800m
|Women
|7:35 p.m.
|800m
|Men
|7:55 p.m.
|400m Hurdles
|Women
|8:10 p.m.
|400m Hurdles
|Men
|8:25 p.m.
|200m
|Women
|8:40 p.m.
|200m
|Men
|8:55 p.m.
|3000m Steeplechase
|Women
|9:10 p.m.
|3000m Steeplechase
|Men
Day 3 – Sunday, May 15
Running Events (Finals) Field Events
|5:30 p.m.
|4×400 Relay
|Women
|12:00 p.m.
|Discus
|Women
|5:40 p.m.
|4×400 Relay
|Men
|3:00 p.m.
|Discus
|Men
|5:50 p.m.
|1500m
|Women
|4:30 p.m.
|High Jump
|Women
|6:00 p.m.
|1500m
|Men
|5:00 p.m.
|Pole Vault
|Men
|6:15 p.m.
|100m Hurdles
|Women
|6:30 p.m.
|Triple Jump
|Women
|6:25 p.m.
|110m Hurdles
|Men
|6:30 p.m.
|Triple Jump
|Men
|6:35 p.m.
|400m
|Women
|6:45 p.m.
|400m
|Men
|6:55 p.m.
|100m
|Women
|7:05 p.m.
|100m
|Men
|7:15 p.m.
|800m
|Women
|7:25 p.m.
|800m
|Men
|7:40 p.m.
|400m Hurdles
|Women
|7:50 p.m.
|400m HUrdles
|Men
|8:00 p.m.
|200m
|Women
|8:10 p.m.
|200m
|Men
|8:20 p.m.
|5000m
|Women
|8:40 p.m.
|5000m
|Men
|9:00 p.m.
|4x400m Relay
|Women
|9:10 p.m.
|4x400m Relay
|Men
|9:30 p.m.
|Team Championship Presentation