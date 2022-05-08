When is the 2022 Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championship? How to watch it?

TEXAS — The 2022 Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships will take place Friday to Sunday, 13-15 May and you can watch live streaming coverage on ESPN+. This year’s championships will take place at Fuller Track and Field in Lubbock, Texas.

Beside the live streaming coverage, fans can also follow all the live results and updates while you are on the go so as to not miss out on anything mark in the throwing, jumping and running categories. You can follow all the live results here.

Texas heads into the 2022 Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships are defending champions for both the men’s and women’s after sweeping the team titles at the 2021 Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championship at Kansas State’s R.V. Christian Track & Field Complex.

The Longhorns also swept the team crowns at the winter 2022 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships in February and they will be hoping to extend their fruitful championships run this coming weekend.

Texas Tech, Baylor and Oklahoma State are the leading the teams seeking to prevent another Texas clean sweep, although it will be a tough asking.

2022 Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championship

May 13th – 15th, 2022

Schedule of Events

Day 1 – Friday, May 13

Combined Events

12:00 p.m. Decathlon: 100m Men 12:30 p.m. Heptathlon: 100 m Hurdles Women 12:45 p.m. Decathlon: Long Jump 2 pits Men 1:15 p.m. Heptathlon: High Jump 2 pits Women 1:45 p.m. Decathlon: Shot Put 2 rings Men 3:00 p.m. Decathlon: High Jump 2 pits Men 3:15 p.m. Heptathlon: Shot Put 2 Rings Women 4:30 p.m. Heptathlon: 200 m Women 4:45 p.m. Decathlon: 400m Men

Running Events (Finals) Field Events

8:15 p.m. 10,000m Women 11:00 a.m. Hammer Women 9:00 p.m. 10,000m Men 1:30 p.m. Hammer Men 4:00 p.m. Javelin Women 6:30 p.m. Javelin Men

Day 2 – Saturday, May 14

Combined Events

11:00 a.m. Decathlon: 110m Hurdles Men 12:00 p.m. Decathlon: Discus Men 12:00 p.m. Heptathlon: Long Jump 2 pits Women 1:15 p.m. Heptathlon: Javelin Women 1:30 p.m. Decathlon: Pole Vault 2 pits Men 2:30 p.m. Heptathlon: 800m Women 4:00 p.m. Decathlon: Javelin Men 5:30 p.m. Heptathlon: 1500m Men

Running Events (Preliminaries) Field Events

5:00 p.m. 1500 m Women 4:00 p.m. Shot Put Women 5:15 p.m. 1500m Men 4:30 p.m. High Jump Men 5:30 p.m. Decathlon: 1500m Men 6:00 p.m. Pole Vault Women 5:50 p.m. 100m Hurdles Women 6:30 p.m. Long Jump Women 6:05 p.m. 110m Hurdles Men 6:30 p.m. Long Jump Men 6:20 p.m. 400m Women 7:00 p.m. Shot Put Men 6:35 p.m. 400m Men 6:50 p.m. 100m Women 7:05 p.m. 100m Men 7:20 p.m. 800m Women 7:35 p.m. 800m Men 7:55 p.m. 400m Hurdles Women 8:10 p.m. 400m Hurdles Men 8:25 p.m. 200m Women 8:40 p.m. 200m Men 8:55 p.m. 3000m Steeplechase Women 9:10 p.m. 3000m Steeplechase Men

Day 3 – Sunday, May 15

Running Events (Finals) Field Events