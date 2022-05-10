When is the 2022 Mountain West Outdoor Track and Field Championships and how to watch?

CLOVIS, California —— You can watch and follow the 2022 Mountain West Outdoor Track and Field Championships live on the Mountain West Network from Wednesday through Saturday, 11-14 May. Fresno State will host the championships at the Veterans Memorial Stadium in Clovis, California.

Colorado State will look to defend its men’s team title while San Diego State will start as the defending champion on the women’s side as 11 schools compete for the outdoor track and field title.

This year marks the fourth successive season Fresno State will be hosting the Mountain West Outdoor Track and Field Championships and the fifth time in the past six years.

Where can you watch the 2022 Mountain West Outdoor Track and Field Championships?

Live broadcast, which is available for free at this link that follows; Watch Live Stream of the Meeting —will take place over all the four days this week, while you can also follow all the live and updated results and team scores using this link provided: Live Results.

Fans can watch coverage on their smartphones or you can connect your TVs via the Mountain West app — using Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV or Roku. Mobile applications are available through the iOS App Store and Google Play. Visit TheMW.com/app for more information.

In addition to the live results, live stream and other real-time updates, you can also find post-race interviews along with daily recaps and start lists for the 2022 Mountain West Outdoor Track and Field Championships on the Championship Central page.

Colorado State will aim to win a third straight men’s team crown this year after winning the 2019 and 2021 Mountain West Outdoor Track and Field Championships titles. The 2020 conference meet was canceled because of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, after its success at winning last season, San Diego State secured its sixth league title in program history and will be aiming to add another crown to the trophy haul at the end of this weekend.

The competition on Wednesday, 11 May, will start at 6:30 p.m. with the women’s Heptathlon, while at 7:00 p.m. ET the men’s Decathlon will get going.