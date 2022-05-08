When is the 2022 SEC Outdoor Championships and how to watch it?

The 2022 Southeastern Conference (SEC) Outdoor Track and Field Championships will take place at the Ole Miss Track and Field Complex from Thursday through Saturday, 12-14 May, and you can watch the action live on SECN+.

You can also follow all the live results and team scoring updates throughout the entire three days here.

This year will see University of Mississippi serving as championships host with Arkansas returning as the defending champions after the Razorbacks swept the 2021 SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships for both me and women.

Last year’s success marked the 20th SEC outdoor team title for the Arkansas men while it was the ninth for the women. Read more: How to watch the 2022 Atlantic 10 Outdoor Track Championships?

This year will be a challenging one for the Razorbacks to return last year’s championships accomplishments, especially on the women’s side where Florida will more than likely start as the favorite.

LSU, Texas A&M and Kentucky will also enter the championships confident about their chances of winning the team title as well.

Meanwhile, the race for the men’s team title is expected to be very close with Alabama, Florida, LSU and Texas A&M among the leading contenders.

Defending champion Arkansas will not be easy to beat, while LSU, Kentucky and Georgia have hopes of finishing on the podium at the end of the three-day championships.

The 2022 SEC Outdoor Championships is returning to Ole Miss after hosting the 2004 championships.

In 2016 the facility underwent a $7.2 million renovation project, which included a brand new track surface, infield, video board and throwing area adjacent to the track so athletes, coaches and spectators can brace for a high-quality experience this week.

2022 SEC Outdoor Championships Event Schedule

FINAL SCHEDULE (AS OF 05/04/22)

Thursday May 12, 2022

“Running Events

6:30 PM Women’s 800 Meters

6:50 PM Men’s 800 Meters

7:10 PM Women’s 200 Meters

7:35 PM Men’s 200 Meters

8:00 PM Women’s 400 Meters Hurdles

8:20 PM Men’s 400 Meters Hurdles

8:40 PM Women’s 10,000 Meters

9:20 PM Men’s 10,000 Meters

Field Events

12:00 PM Women’s Hammer Throw

2:15 PM Men’s Hammer Throw

6:30 PM Women’s Javelin

8:00 PM Men’s Javelin

Men’s Decathlon – Day 1

2:00 PM Men’s 100 Meters

2:40 PM Men’s Long Jump

3:40 PM Men’s Shot Put

4:35 PM Men’s High Jump

6:05 PM Men’s 400 Meters

Women’s Heptathlon – Day 1

2:20 PM Women’s 100 Meters Hurdles

3:00 PM Women’s High Jump

4:55 PM Women’s Shot Put

5:50 PM Women’s 200 Meters”

Friday May 13, 2022

“Running Events

6:00 PM Women’s 100 Meter Hurdles

6:15 PM Men’s 110 Meter Hurdles

6:40 PM Women’s 1500 Meters

7:00 PM Men’s 1500 Meters

7:20 PM Women’s 400 Meters

7:45 PM Men’s 400 Meters

8:10 PM Women’s 100 Meters

8:35 PM Men’s 100 Meters

9:00 PM Women’s 3,000 Meter Steeplechase

9:20 PM Men’s 3,000 Meter Steeplechase

Field Events

4:30 PM Men’s Long Jump

5:00 PM Womens’ High Jump

6:00 PM Women’s Shot Put

6:05 PM Men’s Pole Vault

7:05 PM Women’s Long Jump

8:00 PM Men’s Shot Put

Men’s Decathlon – Day 2

1:45 PM Men’s 110 Meter Hurdles

2:30 PM Men’s Discus Throw

3:40 PM Men’s Pole Vault

5:15 PM Mens Javelin Throw

6:30 PM Men’s 1500 Meters

Women’s Heptathlon – Day 2

2:35 PM Women’s Long Jump

3:45 PM Women’s Javelin

4:45 PM Women’s 800 Meters”

Saturday May 14, 2022

Running Events

5:05 PM Women’s 4×100 Meter Relay Final

5:15 PM Men’s 4×100 Meter Relay Final

5:25 PM Women’s 1500 Meters Final

5:35 PM Men’s 1500 Meters Final

5:45 PM Women’s 100 Meter Hurdles Final

5:55 PM Men’s 110 Meter Hurdles Final

6:05 PM Women’s 400 Meters Final

6:15 PM Men’s 400 Meters Final

6:25 PM Women’s 100 Meters Final

6:35 PM Men’s 100 Meters Final

6:45 PM Women’s 800 Meters Final

6:55 PM Men’s 800 Meters Final

7:05 PM Women’s 400 Meter Hurdles Final

7:15 PM Men’s 400 Meter Hurdles Final

7:25 PM Women’s 200 Meters Final

7:35 PM Men’s 200 Meters Final

7:45 PM Women’s 5,000 Meters Final

8:05 PM Men’s 5,000 Meters Final

8:30 PM Women’s 4×400 Meter Relay Final

8:40 PM Men’s 4×400 Meter Relay Final

Field Events

12:30 PM Women’s Discus Throw Final

2:30 PM Women’s Triple Jump Final

2:45 PM Men’s Discus Throw Final

3:00 PM Men’s High Jump Final

5:00 PM Women’s Pole Vault Final

5:45 PM Men’s Triple Jump Final