Zurich Barcelona Marathon 2022 results; record runs by Adane and Dekebo

BARCELONA — The leading Zurich Barcelona Marathon 2022 results on Sunday with Ethiopian athletes dominating the 2022 World Athletics Label Road Races – Elite level series meeting.

Yihunilign Adane and compatriot Meseret Gebre Dekebo secured the men’s and women’s titles on Sunday, while accomplished their goals with impressive respective course record performances.

Dekebo smashed her personal best by more than four minutes and bettered the previous course record of 2:23:53 (2021) set by Tadu Teshome, when she broke the tape at 2:23:11 to dominate the women’s race this weekend.

She also led an Ethiopian clean podium sweep with Ayantu Kumela running 2:25:00 for second place and Zenebu Fikadu clocking 2:25:11 for third on her debut over the distance.

Two other Ethiopian runners, Zerfie Limeneh with 2:27:05 and Nedi Tadelech at 2:30:04 rounded out the top five finishers on the women’s side.

The men’s contest also produced a new course record with Adane completing the race in a time of 2:05:53 to register a new PB and secured his second ever marathon title, while breaking the old course record of 2:06:03, set in 2021 by Samuel Kosgei.

Ethiopians also dominated the podium places in the men’s race as Gebru Redahgne ran a PB of 2:05:58 for second place and Kebede Wami stopping the clock at 2:06:03 to finish third.

Zurich Barcelona Marathon 2022 Results

Men’s Marathon

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Yihunilign ADANE ETH 2:05:53 – course record

2 Gebru REDAHGNE ETH 2:05:58

3 Kabede WAMI ETH 2:06:03

4 Mike BOIT KEN 2:06:08

5 Felix KIBITOK KEN 2:06:28

6 Kennedy CHEBOROR KEN 2:07:02

7 Timothy KIPLAGAT KEN 2:07:23

8 Abel KIRUI KEN 2:07:25

9 Evans SAMBU KEN 2:07:43

10 Kindie DERSEH ETH 2:08:23

11 Deresa GELETA ETH 2:08:48

12 Samuel Kiplimo KOSGEI KEN 2:08:59

13 Julius Kiprono TARUS KEN 2:12:16

14 Jebesa DABESA ETH 2:12:56

15 Johan CALDEIRA VAZ POR 2:18:39

16 Carlos DA SILVA POR 2:19:06

17 Paulo BARBOSA POR 2:19:41

18 Jesús Arturo ESPARZA MEX 2:20:41

19 Juan GIMENO ESP 2:26:20

20 Nicolas LUXEMBOURG FRA 2:26:36

21 Francisco Vicente MACIA ESP 2:28:02

22 Romauld BRUN FRA 2:28:57

23 Mateusz KALUZA POL 2:29:21

24 Sixto MORETA ESP 2:31:01

25 Andoni GOMEZ ESP 2:31:36

26 Isidro Salvado TORMO ESP 2:31:51

27 Enrique DELGADO ESP 2:31:52

28 Alt DUBEST FRA 2:31:59

29 Joaquin MOLLA SANCHIS ESP 2:32:04

30 Miki SOLÉ ESP 2:32:16

31 David SAEZ ESP 2:35:07

33 Jose Luis CRUZ ESP 2:35:47

Women’s Marathon

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Meseret Gebre DEKEBO ETH 2:23:11 – course record

2 Ayantu KUMELA ETH 2:25:00

3 Zenebu FIKADU ETH 2:25:11

4 Zerfie LIMENEH ETH 2:27:05

5 Nedi TADELECH ETH 2:30:04

6 Khishigsaikhan GALBADRAKH MGL 2:32:09

7 Gode CHALA ETH 2:33:22

8 Valdilene DOS SANTOS SILVA BRA 2:33:28

9 Marie PERRIER MRI 2:39:43

10 Annemari KIEKARA FIN 2:40:14

11 Natividad BUACIER ESP 2:41:51

12 Aino NIEMI FIN 2:44:37

13 Carla FERREIRA POR 2:53:38

14 Giulia RIGODANZA ITA 2:54:38

15 Valeria CATTARUZZI ARG 2:55:55

16 Silvia SEGURA ESP 2:56:39

17 Victoria NEALON GBR 2:57:01

18 Nina MANSO ESP 3:01:10

19 Edneusa DE JESUS SANTOS BRA 3:01:40

20 Grazielle FRANCELINO PEDROSO BRA 3:01:40