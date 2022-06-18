18th International Golden Roof Challenge results; Markus Rehm sets LJ record, Bekh-Romanchuk wins women’s title

A number of top international top athletes, including Olympic finalists, were in action at the 18th International Golden Roof Challenge competing in the Pole Vault and Long-jump competitions this past weekend. Markus Rehm and Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk were among the stars.

The event took place in front of the historic city center of Innsbruck and with the celebrating spectators offering lots of support, the athletes put on a quality show with some impressive jumps.

Huang Bokai of China won the men’s pole vault competition after clearing 5.70m to take the closely contested contest ahead of Americans Matt Ludwig (5.70m), the 2017 NCAA champion, and Carson Cody Waters, who went over 5.60m.

In the men’s long jump, German Paralympic champion Markus Rehm improved his own world record in the long jump. The prosthetic jumper soared to 8.66m for a new world record in T64-category en route to winning the competition for the fifth time.

Competing against other top jumpers without a handicap and in an exciting duel, Switzerland’s World Indoor Heptathlon silver medalist Simon Ehammer jumped 8.12m to take second place. Great Britain’s Jacob Fincham-Dukes placed third with a leap of 7.76m.

Meanwhile, world silver medalist Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk of Ukraine took home the victory in the women’s long jump competition after producing a strong effort of 6.86m for season-best.

The multiple global championships defeated Agate De Sousa of Sao Tome & Principe who jumped 6.76m for second place. The mark is the second-best of her career behind the 6.81m national record performance in Chorzów on 5 June.

18th International Golden Roof Challenge – Innsbruck 2022 Results:

Top 3 Pole vault MEN:

Bokai HUANG (CHI) | 5,70m Matt Ludwig (USA) | 5,70m Carson Cody WATERS (USA) | 5,60m

Top 3 Pole vault WOMEN:

Roberta BRUNI (ITA) | 4.66m Robeilys PEINADO (VEN) | 4.46m Maryna KYLYPKO (UKR) | 4.26m

Top 3 Long jump MEN:

Markus REHM (GER) | 8.66m Simon EHAMMER (SUI) | 8.12m Jacob FINCHAM-DUKES (GBR) | 7.76m

Top 3 Long jump WOMEN: