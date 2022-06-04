Connect with us

2022 adidas Stockholm Marathon results; Kirwa, Haileslase take titles

The 2022 adidas Stockholm Marathon results on Saturday (4) with Felix Kirwa and Tsige Haileslase winning the men’s and women’s respective races.

Results from the 2022 adidas Stockholm Marathon, which took place on Saturday, 4 June. Kenya’s Felix Kirwa and Tsige Haileslase of Ethiopia won the men’s and women’s respective titles with times of 2:11:08 and 2:31:48.

After a patient opening part of the race, Kirwa broke away from a small pack of five athletes to build a big lead late in the contest and secure his sixth competitive marathon title in a time that is well off his PB of 2:06:13, set in Eindhoven in 2017, but moved up to No. 4 amongst his career best times.

Merhawi Kesete of Eritrea followed home second after breaking away from the pack late as well to clock 2:11:45, with John Langat of Kenya running 2:12:39 to cover the top three spots. Read more: How to watch the adidas Stockholm Marathon 2022?

Berhane Tesfay and his Eritrea’s teammate Samuel Russom rounded out the top five finishers with times of 2:14:42 and 2:15:39.

Tsige Haileslase finished on top in the women’s contest in her debut over the distance. The 22-year-old ran a well measured race in the Swedish capital this weekend and she will be aiming to build on the victory as she continues to improve.

Three Kenya runners followed Haileslase home today, as Pauline Korikwiang made her debut in the event with a second place finish in 2:32:18, while Mercy Kwambau (2:33:43) and Judith Cherono (2:34:42) getting third and fourth.

Top Sweden running Hanna Lindholm, 42, was fifth in 2:36:39.

2022 adidas Stockholm Marathon results

Men’s Marathon
Final
PLACE NAME NAT. MARK
1 Felix KIRWA KEN 2:11:08
2 Merhawi KESETE ERI 2:11:45
3 John LANGAT KEN 2:12:39
4 Berhane TESFAY ERI 2:14:42
5 Samuel RUSSOM ERI 2:15:39
6 Giuseppe GERRATANA ITA 2:18:33
7 Olle WALLERÄNG SWE 2:20:05
8 Archie CASTEEL SWE 2:20:59
9 Daniel LUNDGREN SWE 2:21:14
10 Ebba Tulu CHALA ETH 2:21:17
11 T-Roy BROWN USA 2:22:26
12 Jesper LUNDBERG SWE 2:22:33
13 Kristofer LÅÅS SWE 2:24:53
14 Luca PARISI ITA 2:26:51
15 Michael YOUNG GBR 2:29:10
16 Fred GRÖNWALL SWE 2:29:24
17 Anders FRANSSON SWE 2:29:29
18 Viktor HELANDER SWE 2:30:28
19 Tony HATEFNEJAD SWE 2:30:37
20 Elov OLSSON SWE 2:31:01
21 Markus VALL SWE 2:31:40
22 Henrik ZEFFER FRA 2:31:46
23 Andreas LUNDEGÅRD SWE 2:31:53
24 Niklas SJÖBLOM SWE 2:32:08
25 Marcus ABERG SWE 2:33:43
26 Fredrik ERIKSSON SWE 2:33:47
27 Erik LAGERLÖF SWE 2:34:24
28 Alexander SÖDERBERG SWE 2:34:45
29 Joel KRONBORG SWE 2:35:28
30 Oskar LUND SWE 2:36:01
Women’s Marathon
Final
PLACE NAME NAT. MARK
1 Tsige HAILESLASE ETH 2:31:48
2 Pauline Chemning KORIKWIANG KEN 2:32:18
3 Mercy KWAMBAU KEN 2:33:43
4 Judith CHERONO KEN 2:34:42
5 Hanna LINDHOLM SWE 2:36:39
6 Betty CHEPKWONY KEN 2:37:08
7 Esther CHESANG KAKURI KEN 2:37:29
8 Caroline CHEPKWONY KEN 2:39:27
9 Zsófia ERDÉLYI HUN 2:40:54
10 Erica LECH SWE 2:46:08
11 Louise RINGSTRÖM SWE 2:46:48
12 Åsa WIKLUND SWE 2:47:34
13 Stephanie STRATE GER 2:47:56
14 Linn BENGTSSON SWE 2:48:11
15 Annelie JOHANSSON SWE 2:48:28
16 Fanny SCHULSTAD SWE 2:49:35
17 Lidunia VAN SITTEREN SWE 2:50:07
18 Elmina SAKSI SWE 2:52:27
19 Ebba SIGFRIDSON SWE 2:52:48
20 Evelina HENRIKSSON SWE 2:53:12
21 Jenny BJÖRNBERG SWE 2:55:13
22 Sofia SMEDMAN SWE 2:59:24
23 Moa GUSTAFSSON SWE 2:59:39
24 Olivia LINDH SWE 2:59:50
Swedish Marathon Ch. – B
Men’s Marathon
Final
PLACE NAME NAT. MARK
1 Olle WALLERÄNG SWE 2:20:05
2 Archie CASTEEL SWE 2:20:59
3 Daniel LUNDGREN SWE 2:21:14
4 Jesper LUNDBERG SWE 2:22:33
5 Kristofer LÅÅS SWE 2:24:53
6 Fred GRÖNWALL SWE 2:29:24
7 Anders FRANSSON SWE 2:29:29
8 Viktor HELANDER SWE 2:30:28
9 Tony HATEFNEJAD SWE 2:30:37
10 Elov OLSSON SWE 2:31:01
11 Markus VALL SWE 2:31:40
12 Andreas LUNDEGÅRD SWE 2:31:53
13 Niklas SJÖBLOM SWE 2:32:08
14 Marcus ABERG SWE 2:33:43
15 Fredrik ERIKSSON SWE 2:33:47
16 Erik LAGERLÖF SWE 2:34:24
17 Alexander SÖDERBERG SWE 2:34:45
18 Joel KRONBORG SWE 2:35:28
19 Oskar LUND SWE 2:36:01
Swedish Marathon Ch. – B
Women’s Marathon
Final
PLACE NAME NAT. MARK
1 Hanna LINDHOLM SWE 2:36:39
2 Erica LECH SWE 2:46:08
3 Louise RINGSTRÖM SWE 2:46:48
4 Åsa WIKLUND SWE 2:47:34
5 Linn BENGTSSON SWE 2:48:11
6 Annelie JOHANSSON SWE 2:48:28
7 Fanny SCHULSTAD SWE 2:49:35
8 Lidunia VAN SITTEREN SWE 2:50:07
9 Elmina SAKSI SWE 2:52:27
10 Ebba SIGFRIDSON SWE 2:52:48
11 Evelina HENRIKSSON SWE 2:53:12
12 Jenny BJÖRNBERG SWE 2:55:13
13 Moa GUSTAFSSON SWE 2:59:39

