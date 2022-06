2022 HOKA Festival of Miles results; Where did Natalie Cook and Gary Martin finish?

The 2022 HOKA Festival of Miles results from the meeting that took place in St Louis, Missouri, on Thursday (2). The meeting offered the opportunity for high school standouts Natalie Cook and Gary Martin to test their respective talents against the professional athletes.

In the women’s Drury Women’s Mile FINALS, Susan Ejore of Kenya improved her personal best to 4:32.33 with Alexina Teubel also running a PB of 4:32.72 for second place.

High school star Cook of Flower Mound High ran 4:42.33 for 12th place in what was a very competitive race.

On the men’s side, Archbishop Wood High School improved his PB a tad bit when clocking 3:57.89 for fourth place in the St. Louis Track Club Men’s Mile, which was won by Paul Ryan who bettered his PB with a time of 3:55.95.

Southern Boone High junior Connor Burns was also in great form after breaking the U.S. junior class record and state all-time best when running 3:58.83 for 5th place.

Girls Mile Junior High Invitational FINALS

PL Athlete PL Athlete Team Time

1 MESSNER, Ella Academie Lafayette 5:23.53

2 WALKER, Mae Gentry Middle School 5:24.19

3 STANLEY, Emma XLR8 Track Club 5:28.92

4 MCKENZIE, Mary St. Louis Blazers 5:30.93

5 AMANN, Savannah St. Louis Blazers 5:45.00

6 KRUEGER, Brianna Immanuel Lutheran Sc 5:46.72

7 MIELE, Allison St. Louis Blazers 5:47.07

8 COX, Kinslee Nashville Youth Athl 5:47.23

9 GROENEWALD, Marli St. Louis Blazers 5:51.02

10 HAYNES, Jocelyn Troy 5:52.47

11 DUNHAM, Ruth Pella Middle School 5:52.85

12 JENKERSON, Kate Farmington MS 5:53.41

13 MEEK, Haley St. Louis Blazers 5:54.36

14 ALLEN, Brailynn Farmington MS 5:59.15

15 SHIPLEY, Madilynn Farmington MS 6:01.26

16 APPLEGATE, Frances MICDS 6:05.99

17 COLE, Olivia Festus Middle School 6:10.77

18 STANN, Kailyn St. Justin Martyr 7:10.75

Boys Mile Junior High Invitational FINALS

PL Athlete Team Time

1 TEN PAS, Caleb XLR8 Track Club 4:31.37

2 DUNHAM, Canaan Pella Middle School 4:37.62

3 ROGERSON, Nate Arkansas Track Club 4:38.22

4 MILLER, Jackson St. Louis Blazers 4:40.81

5 PIFER, Jameson ASSC Striders 4:42.57

6 GARRETT, Thomas Walden Middle School 4:43.04

7 BOLING, Wyatt Nashville Youth Athl 4:44.21

8 SIEVERS, Luke Jefferson Middle Sch 4:44.33

9 OATES, Asher Talon Track Club 4:44.54

10 RETZ, Lance St. Joseph 4:47.94

11 WEBER, Gavin XLR8 Track Club 4:48.61

12 BRADY, Lucas Arkansas Track Club 4:49.01

13 BLEICH, Logan Gilbert 4:49.11

14 PIFER, Vincent ASSC Striders 4:52.98

15 INCE, AJ Kingsley Junior High 4:56.25

16 THOMPSON, Brooks Arkansas Track Club 5:00.91

17 WOLF, Connor Bernard Campbell MS 5:01.78

18 GEIGER, Dean Reagan Middle School 5:02.61

19 AMADOR, Lucas St. Louis Blazers 5:03.37

20 BLEW, Landon Grain Valley North 5:09.62

21 BURNS, Brian Southern Boone 5:12.31

22 HARRIS, Landon Coolidge Junior High 5:14.35

23 DRIEMEIER, Carson Festus Middle School 5:15.59

Spewak Training HS Girls Elite Development Mile FINALS

PL Athlete Team Time

1 CROUCH, Cami Nerinx Hall 4:57.75

2 RAY, Julia MICDS 5:02.43

3 GENEL, Lilah Parkview High School 5:03.42

4 LUNA, Francie Cor Jesu Academy 5:03.83

5 TOBABEN, Kaylee Olathe North High Sc 5:04.32

6 OUELLETTE, Samantha Central Magnet HS 5:06.60

7 TURK, Marley Ames High School 5:06.69

8 WILKES, Keilah Pattonville High Sch 5:06.88

9 JUSTICE, Cayden Niwot High School 5:07.18

10 MEISER, Hannah Civic Memorial High 5:07.45

11 MONTOYA, Emma Los Alamos HS 5:08.03

12 SOMMER, Lydia Pleasant Valley HS 5:08.66

13 HELMERS, Claire Ames High School 5:08.71

14 GALINDO, Madison Bentonville High Sch 5:09.20

Spewak Training HS Boys Elite Development Mile FINALS

PL Athlete Team Time

1 MEYERS, Jacob Festus High School 4:10.73

2 SCHMIDT, Sawyer Augusta High School 4:11.20

3 HAUGHTON, Wyatt Shawnee Mission East 4:11.38

4 MACE-MAYNARD, Jackson Newton Senior HS 4:11.92

5 NEWPORT, Riley DeKalb High School 4:12.65

6 RAMER, Miles Ravenwood High Schoo 4:13.55

7 SHRYOCK, Ben Lawrence Free State 4:14.21

8 RYAN, Will Dowling Catholic HS 4:16.13

9 LEE, Ethan Liberty North HS 4:16.61

10 SMOCK, Andrew Ladue Horton Watkins 4:16.64

11 KEMEY, Ian Rock Bridge High Sch 4:17.62

12 COLE, Kaden Neosho High School 4:18.00

13 LOHR, Will Sioux City North 4:18.56

14 LIND, Caleb Lutheran (St. Charle 4:26.03

15 LUNA, Mateo Indian Rocks Christi 4:29.70

Mascot 400 FINALS

PL Athlete Time

1 WEBSTER GROVES, Statesmen 56.79

2 LUTHERAN (ST. CHARLES), Cougar 59.17

3 FESTUS, Tiger 1:00.29

4 LIBERTY (WENTZVILLE), Eddie the Eagle 1:00.43

5 JOPLIN, Eddie the Eagle 1:00.74

6 CIVIC MEMORIAL, Kevin the Eagle 1:02.08

7 KIRKWOOD, Pioneer Pete 1:04.29

8 LADUE, Horton the Ram 1:05.73

9 PARKWAY NORTH, Viking 1:08.22

10 HERMANN, Bearcat 1:10.42

11 FT. ZUMWALT EAST, Leo the Lion 1:15.62

12 MICDS, Charger the Ram 1:16.14

13 BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH, Jazzy the Jag 1:16.89

14 NERINX HALL, Marker 1:17.65

15 LUTHERAN SOUTH, Lance the Lancer 1:25.12

16 HILLSBORO R-3, The Hawk 1:32.07

17 PARKWAY WEST, Longhorn 1:43.89

18 SLUH, Jr. Billiken 2:00.62

Eric Fernandez HS Girls 800m

Place Athlete Team Time

1 CLARK, Makayla Lees Summit West HS 2:07.97

2 RINN, Brianna Lincoln Southwest HS 2:08.95

3 WILMES, Elyse Father Tolton 2:08.99

4 HEITZIG, Becca Lincoln Community HS 2:09.90

5 MAZZEI, Deborah Jenks High School 2:11.49

6 KELLY, Clare Van Meter High Schoo 2:11.68

7 BAKER, Josie Kirkwood High School 2:11.88

8 COMER, Ahry Pope County High Sch 2:18.09

Eric Fernandez HS Boys 800m FINALS

PL Athlete Team Time

1 WATCKE, Daniel Hinsdale Central HS 1:50.81

2 PIZARRO, Nicolas The Tatnall School 1:50.90

3 NASH, Gabe Sioux City North 1:51.23

4 WILMES, Garrett Father Tolton 1:52.31

5 WITT, Riley Saint Ansgar High Sc 1:52.56

6 SNOKE, Adam Lutheran South High 1:52.71

7 BEARD, Bret Olathe Northwest HS 1:52.98

8 FERON, Blake Broken Arrow 1:54.04

Big River Running HS Girls Championship Mile

Place Athlete Team Time

1 DAVID, Tatum Richland County Olne 4:42.15

2 HUMPHRIES, Samantha Flower Mound High 4:45.11

3 EUDALY, MaryEllen Cambridge Christian 4:45.55

4 TROBER, Mya Blue Springs South 4:50.48

5 SCHIEPPE, Peyton O’Fallon Township HS 4:51.84

6 WENNERSTEN, Camryn Garden State Track C 4:52.90

7 NOE, Paityn Ballard High School 4:54.29

8 BAKKER, Olivia Blue Valley West 4:55.01

9 KWIATKOWSKI, Katarzyna Episcopal High School 4:56.39

10 INCE, Ali Normal Community HS 4:56.48

11 KRUGER, Ally Liberty (Wentzville) 4:57.45

12 RYBAK, Elena Father McGivney Cath 4:58.10

13 TYSON, Grace Lafayette (Wildwood) 4:58.51

14 MAZZEI, Avery Jenks High School 5:00.32

15 DUNN, Jennalee Joplin High School 5:01.13

Drury Women’s Mile FINALS

PL Athlete Team Time

1 EJORE, Susan Cascadia Elite 4:32.33

2 TEUBEL, Alexina Northern Iowa Track 4:32.72

3 RANDALL, Jenn Cascadia Elite 4:33.86

4 HERMANSSON, Hanna Valor Track Club 4:35.66

5 LUCKI, Alex Toronto West Athleti 4:35.79

6 CONNOR, Anna Cascadia Elite 4:35.96

7 SUGHROUE, Molly Tracksmith ASP 4:36.13

8 WRIGHT, Yazmine Unattached 4:37.27

9 NELSON, Karisa Atalanta 4:38.01

10 MCNAMARA, Gina Georgetown Running 4:39.67

11 WASSERMAN, Katie HOKA NAZ Elite 4:41.43

12 COOK, Natalie Flower Mound High 4:42.33

13 FOLLETT, Katie Elevated Performance 4:43.75

14 MORRISSEY, Jamie Atalanta 4:51.89

15 MENGHINI, Melissa Unattached 4:55.40

Big River Running HS Boys Championship Mile FINALS

PL Athlete Team Time

1 HEIDESCH, Jackson Dowling Catholic HS 4:06.14

2 TALLEY, Tanner New Covenant Academy 4:08.34

3 WELCH, Dawson Har-Ber High School 4:08.94

4 WATTS, Ryan Edwardsville HS 4:08.96

5 SHIVELY, Clay Wichita-Trinity Acad 4:10.02

6 JOKERST, Weston Rock Bridge High Sch 4:10.03

7 KRASNOFF , Charlie Ladue Horton Watkins 4:10.04

8 HAUSER, Andrew Rock Bridge High Sch 4:10.61

9 DODDA, Sahil St. Marks 4:10.71

10 CAMPBELL, Hobbs Joplin High School 4:10.83

11 NEWKIRK, Tanner Hayden Catholic HS 4:11.00

12 SANCHEZ, Angel Diamond Hill Jarvis 4:11.15

13 BETTS, Hudson Fayetteville High Sc 4:11.35

14 DOWNS, Tyler Moutain Vista HS 4:11.75

15 FREINER, Tyler Timberland High School 4:12.38

St. Louis Track Club Men’s Mile FINALS

PL Athlete Team Time

1 RYAN, Paul Golden Coast 3:55.95

2 ANTSEY, Jack Dark Sky Distance 3:56.87

3 WEBB, Caleb Unattached 3:57.54

4 MARTIN, Gary Archbishop Wood High 3:57.89

5 BURNS, Connor Southern Boone HS 3:58.83

6 CLAYTON, Jason Loyola Chicago 3:59.53

7 MAKEPEACE, Euan Big River Running 3:59.92

8 KIPTOO, Wesley HOKA NAZ Elite 4:00.25

9 DALQUIST, Austen Roots Running 4:00.26

10 MANN, Jordan Ocean State Athletic 4:00.63

11 OGAILIN, Oisin Wyoming 4:00.75

12 SOUTHARD, Connar Pitt State 4:01.66

13 ACKLEY, Daelen Eldorado Springs HS 4:11.10