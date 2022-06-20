Keni-Harrison-runs-100m-hurdles-US-trials

The schedule and order of events for the four days of action at the 2022 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon from Thursday to Sunday, June 23-26.

The championships will begin with the National Anthem at 3:55 pm before the first round of the men’s 800m gets the running events underway at 4:00 pm. The women’s 800m heats will follow the men’s races at 4:25 pm.

READ MORE: Neeraj Chopra said he’s “feeling good” after a nasty fall at the Kuortane Games

There are three finals slated for Day One; the women’s Hammer Throw and Long Jump, as well as the men’s Discus Throw; while the 100m, 400m, 400m hurdles, 3000m Steeplechase, and 1500m heats will take place on the first day.

Day two action will open with the women’s 100m hurdles heats at 5:10 pm, while the finals of the men’s and women’s 100m dashes are also on the schedule. A total of seven finals will take place on Friday, plus the semi-finals of the 400m and 800m races.

Eleven finals are listed for Saturday, including the 1500m, 400m, and 400m hurdles, while the heats of the 200m races are also on the schedule for the penultimate day. Sunday’s fourth and final day will start with a couple of Masters events, with the 200m semi-finals following. The finals of the 200m, 110m Hurdles, and the 5000m races will also be contested before the championships conclude.

The 2022 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships will be broadcast live from Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, via a mix of NBC networks and USATF.TV.

Live televised coverage will be on CNBC and NBC with live streaming on NBC Sports and Peacock TV. USATF.TV will provide a dedicated live stream of several field event competitions.

2022 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships order of events schedule:

DAY ONE SCHEDULE – THURSDAY, JUNE 23

TIMEEVENTGENDERROUND
3:55 p.m.CeremonyNational Anthem 
4:00 p.m.800mMenFirst Round
4:25 p.m.800mWomenFirst Round
4:50 p.m.400m HurdlesWomenFirst Round
5:00 p.m.Hammer ThrowWomenFinal
5:15 p.m.Long JumpWomenFinal
5:15 p.m.100mWomenFirst Round
5:40 p.m.100mMenFirst Round
5:45 p.m.Discus ThrowMenFinal
6:05 p.m.3000m SteeplechaseMenFirst Round
6:35 p.m.1500mMenFirst Round
6:53 p.m.1500mWomenFirst Round
7:11 p.m.400mWomenFirst Round
7:36 p.m.400mMenFirst Round

DAY TWO SCHEDULE – FRIDAY, JUNE 24

TIMEEVENTGENDERROUND
5:00 p.m.CeremonyNational Anthem 
 CeremonyLegend Coach Award 
5:10 p.m.100m HurdlesWomenFirst Round
5:35 p.m.100mWomenSemi-Final
5:45 p.m.Long JumpMenFinal
5:50 p.m.100mMenSemi-Final
5:55 p.m.Pole VaultWomenFinal
6:05 p.m.3000m SteeplechaseWomenFirst Round
6:15 p.m.High JumpWomenFinal
6:35 p.m.400m HurdlesMenFirst Round
6:42 p.m.Shot PutMenFinal
6:45 p.m.Discus ThrowWomenFinal
7:04 p.m.400m HurdlesWomenSemi-Final
7:21 p.m.100mWomenFinal
7:30 p.m.100mMenFinal
7:46 p.m.800mMenSemi-Final
8:02 p.m.800mWomenSemi-Final
8:25 p.m.400mWomenSemi-Final
8:46 p.m.400mMenSemi-Final

DAY THREE SCHEDULE – SATURDAY, JUNE 25

TIMEEVENTGENDERROUND
11:25 a.m.CeremonyNational Anthem 
11:30 a.m.Javelin ThrowWomenFinal
11:45 a.m.200mMenFirst Round
12:00 p.m.Pole VaultMenFinal
12:10 p.m.200mWomenFirst Round
12:15 p.m.Hammer ThrowMenFinal
12:30 p.m.Triple JumpWomenFinal
12:35 p.m.110m HurdlesMenFirst Round
1:04 p.m.100m HurdlesWomenSemi-Final
1:22 p.m.400m HurdlesMenSemi-Final
1:40 p.m.1500mWomenFinal
1:52 p.m.1500mMenFinal
2:04 p.m.3000m SteeplechaseMenFinal
2:21 p.m.400mWomenFinal
2:31 p.m.400mMenFinal
2:41 p.m.100m HurdlesWomenFinal
2:51 p.m.400m HurdlesWomenFinal

DAY FOUR SCHEDULE – SUNDAY, JUNE 26

TIMEEVENTGENDERROUND
11:55 a.m.CeremonyNational Anthem 
12:05 p.m.MastersWomenExhibition
12:13 p.m.MastersMenExhibition
12:15 p.m.Triple JumpMenFinal
12:25 p.m.High JumpMenFinal
12:30 p.m.200mMenSemi-Final
12:35 p.m.Javelin ThrowMenFinal
12:46 p.m.200mWomenSemi-Final
1:00 p.m.Shot PutWomenFinal
1:04 p.m.110m HurdlesMenSemi-Final
1:18 p.m.5000mWomenFinal
1:40 p.m.400m HurdlesMenFinal
1:48 p.m.800mMenFinal
1:54 p.m.800mWomenFinal
2:03 p.m.5000mMenFinal
2:23 p.m.3000m SteeplechaseWomenFinal
2:38 p.m.200mMenFinal
2:46 p.m.200mWomenFinal
2:54 p.m.110m HurdlesMenFinal

Covers meetings in the United States, including the USA Championships, meetings in Florida and Miami, as well as promoting on social media @worldtrack,

Similar Posts

How to watch the live stream of the DL DMR Invitational?

How to watch the live stream of the DL DMR Invitational?

ByChristopher George, reporting

Watch the 2022 JDL DMR Invitational will be streaming live from JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, NC and follow the Virginia Tech Challenge as well. Teams are hoping to fine-tune their skills ahead of the upcoming conference indoor championships and the NCAA indoor national championships.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.