The schedule and order of events for the four days of action at the 2022 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon from Thursday to Sunday, June 23-26.

The championships will begin with the National Anthem at 3:55 pm before the first round of the men’s 800m gets the running events underway at 4:00 pm. The women’s 800m heats will follow the men’s races at 4:25 pm.

READ MORE: Neeraj Chopra said he’s “feeling good” after a nasty fall at the Kuortane Games

There are three finals slated for Day One; the women’s Hammer Throw and Long Jump, as well as the men’s Discus Throw; while the 100m, 400m, 400m hurdles, 3000m Steeplechase, and 1500m heats will take place on the first day.

Day two action will open with the women’s 100m hurdles heats at 5:10 pm, while the finals of the men’s and women’s 100m dashes are also on the schedule. A total of seven finals will take place on Friday, plus the semi-finals of the 400m and 800m races.

Eleven finals are listed for Saturday, including the 1500m, 400m, and 400m hurdles, while the heats of the 200m races are also on the schedule for the penultimate day. Sunday’s fourth and final day will start with a couple of Masters events, with the 200m semi-finals following. The finals of the 200m, 110m Hurdles, and the 5000m races will also be contested before the championships conclude.

The 2022 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships will be broadcast live from Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, via a mix of NBC networks and USATF.TV.

Live televised coverage will be on CNBC and NBC with live streaming on NBC Sports and Peacock TV. USATF.TV will provide a dedicated live stream of several field event competitions.

2022 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships order of events schedule:

DAY ONE SCHEDULE – THURSDAY, JUNE 23

TIME EVENT GENDER ROUND 3:55 p.m. Ceremony National Anthem 4:00 p.m. 800m Men First Round 4:25 p.m. 800m Women First Round 4:50 p.m. 400m Hurdles Women First Round 5:00 p.m. Hammer Throw Women Final 5:15 p.m. Long Jump Women Final 5:15 p.m. 100m Women First Round 5:40 p.m. 100m Men First Round 5:45 p.m. Discus Throw Men Final 6:05 p.m. 3000m Steeplechase Men First Round 6:35 p.m. 1500m Men First Round 6:53 p.m. 1500m Women First Round 7:11 p.m. 400m Women First Round 7:36 p.m. 400m Men First Round

DAY TWO SCHEDULE – FRIDAY, JUNE 24

TIME EVENT GENDER ROUND 5:00 p.m. Ceremony National Anthem Ceremony Legend Coach Award 5:10 p.m. 100m Hurdles Women First Round 5:35 p.m. 100m Women Semi-Final 5:45 p.m. Long Jump Men Final 5:50 p.m. 100m Men Semi-Final 5:55 p.m. Pole Vault Women Final 6:05 p.m. 3000m Steeplechase Women First Round 6:15 p.m. High Jump Women Final 6:35 p.m. 400m Hurdles Men First Round 6:42 p.m. Shot Put Men Final 6:45 p.m. Discus Throw Women Final 7:04 p.m. 400m Hurdles Women Semi-Final 7:21 p.m. 100m Women Final 7:30 p.m. 100m Men Final 7:46 p.m. 800m Men Semi-Final 8:02 p.m. 800m Women Semi-Final 8:25 p.m. 400m Women Semi-Final 8:46 p.m. 400m Men Semi-Final

DAY THREE SCHEDULE – SATURDAY, JUNE 25

TIME EVENT GENDER ROUND 11:25 a.m. Ceremony National Anthem 11:30 a.m. Javelin Throw Women Final 11:45 a.m. 200m Men First Round 12:00 p.m. Pole Vault Men Final 12:10 p.m. 200m Women First Round 12:15 p.m. Hammer Throw Men Final 12:30 p.m. Triple Jump Women Final 12:35 p.m. 110m Hurdles Men First Round 1:04 p.m. 100m Hurdles Women Semi-Final 1:22 p.m. 400m Hurdles Men Semi-Final 1:40 p.m. 1500m Women Final 1:52 p.m. 1500m Men Final 2:04 p.m. 3000m Steeplechase Men Final 2:21 p.m. 400m Women Final 2:31 p.m. 400m Men Final 2:41 p.m. 100m Hurdles Women Final 2:51 p.m. 400m Hurdles Women Final

DAY FOUR SCHEDULE – SUNDAY, JUNE 26