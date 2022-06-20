The schedule and order of events for the four days of action at the 2022 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon from Thursday to Sunday, June 23-26.
The championships will begin with the National Anthem at 3:55 pm before the first round of the men’s 800m gets the running events underway at 4:00 pm. The women’s 800m heats will follow the men’s races at 4:25 pm.
There are three finals slated for Day One; the women’s Hammer Throw and Long Jump, as well as the men’s Discus Throw; while the 100m, 400m, 400m hurdles, 3000m Steeplechase, and 1500m heats will take place on the first day.
Day two action will open with the women’s 100m hurdles heats at 5:10 pm, while the finals of the men’s and women’s 100m dashes are also on the schedule. A total of seven finals will take place on Friday, plus the semi-finals of the 400m and 800m races.
Eleven finals are listed for Saturday, including the 1500m, 400m, and 400m hurdles, while the heats of the 200m races are also on the schedule for the penultimate day. Sunday’s fourth and final day will start with a couple of Masters events, with the 200m semi-finals following. The finals of the 200m, 110m Hurdles, and the 5000m races will also be contested before the championships conclude.
The 2022 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships will be broadcast live from Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, via a mix of NBC networks and USATF.TV.
Live televised coverage will be on CNBC and NBC with live streaming on NBC Sports and Peacock TV. USATF.TV will provide a dedicated live stream of several field event competitions.
2022 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships order of events schedule:
DAY ONE SCHEDULE – THURSDAY, JUNE 23
|TIME
|EVENT
|GENDER
|ROUND
|3:55 p.m.
|Ceremony
|National Anthem
|4:00 p.m.
|800m
|Men
|First Round
|4:25 p.m.
|800m
|Women
|First Round
|4:50 p.m.
|400m Hurdles
|Women
|First Round
|5:00 p.m.
|Hammer Throw
|Women
|Final
|5:15 p.m.
|Long Jump
|Women
|Final
|5:15 p.m.
|100m
|Women
|First Round
|5:40 p.m.
|100m
|Men
|First Round
|5:45 p.m.
|Discus Throw
|Men
|Final
|6:05 p.m.
|3000m Steeplechase
|Men
|First Round
|6:35 p.m.
|1500m
|Men
|First Round
|6:53 p.m.
|1500m
|Women
|First Round
|7:11 p.m.
|400m
|Women
|First Round
|7:36 p.m.
|400m
|Men
|First Round
DAY TWO SCHEDULE – FRIDAY, JUNE 24
|TIME
|EVENT
|GENDER
|ROUND
|5:00 p.m.
|Ceremony
|National Anthem
|Ceremony
|Legend Coach Award
|5:10 p.m.
|100m Hurdles
|Women
|First Round
|5:35 p.m.
|100m
|Women
|Semi-Final
|5:45 p.m.
|Long Jump
|Men
|Final
|5:50 p.m.
|100m
|Men
|Semi-Final
|5:55 p.m.
|Pole Vault
|Women
|Final
|6:05 p.m.
|3000m Steeplechase
|Women
|First Round
|6:15 p.m.
|High Jump
|Women
|Final
|6:35 p.m.
|400m Hurdles
|Men
|First Round
|6:42 p.m.
|Shot Put
|Men
|Final
|6:45 p.m.
|Discus Throw
|Women
|Final
|7:04 p.m.
|400m Hurdles
|Women
|Semi-Final
|7:21 p.m.
|100m
|Women
|Final
|7:30 p.m.
|100m
|Men
|Final
|7:46 p.m.
|800m
|Men
|Semi-Final
|8:02 p.m.
|800m
|Women
|Semi-Final
|8:25 p.m.
|400m
|Women
|Semi-Final
|8:46 p.m.
|400m
|Men
|Semi-Final
DAY THREE SCHEDULE – SATURDAY, JUNE 25
|TIME
|EVENT
|GENDER
|ROUND
|11:25 a.m.
|Ceremony
|National Anthem
|11:30 a.m.
|Javelin Throw
|Women
|Final
|11:45 a.m.
|200m
|Men
|First Round
|12:00 p.m.
|Pole Vault
|Men
|Final
|12:10 p.m.
|200m
|Women
|First Round
|12:15 p.m.
|Hammer Throw
|Men
|Final
|12:30 p.m.
|Triple Jump
|Women
|Final
|12:35 p.m.
|110m Hurdles
|Men
|First Round
|1:04 p.m.
|100m Hurdles
|Women
|Semi-Final
|1:22 p.m.
|400m Hurdles
|Men
|Semi-Final
|1:40 p.m.
|1500m
|Women
|Final
|1:52 p.m.
|1500m
|Men
|Final
|2:04 p.m.
|3000m Steeplechase
|Men
|Final
|2:21 p.m.
|400m
|Women
|Final
|2:31 p.m.
|400m
|Men
|Final
|2:41 p.m.
|100m Hurdles
|Women
|Final
|2:51 p.m.
|400m Hurdles
|Women
|Final
DAY FOUR SCHEDULE – SUNDAY, JUNE 26
|TIME
|EVENT
|GENDER
|ROUND
|11:55 a.m.
|Ceremony
|National Anthem
|12:05 p.m.
|Masters
|Women
|Exhibition
|12:13 p.m.
|Masters
|Men
|Exhibition
|12:15 p.m.
|Triple Jump
|Men
|Final
|12:25 p.m.
|High Jump
|Men
|Final
|12:30 p.m.
|200m
|Men
|Semi-Final
|12:35 p.m.
|Javelin Throw
|Men
|Final
|12:46 p.m.
|200m
|Women
|Semi-Final
|1:00 p.m.
|Shot Put
|Women
|Final
|1:04 p.m.
|110m Hurdles
|Men
|Semi-Final
|1:18 p.m.
|5000m
|Women
|Final
|1:40 p.m.
|400m Hurdles
|Men
|Final
|1:48 p.m.
|800m
|Men
|Final
|1:54 p.m.
|800m
|Women
|Final
|2:03 p.m.
|5000m
|Men
|Final
|2:23 p.m.
|3000m Steeplechase
|Women
|Final
|2:38 p.m.
|200m
|Men
|Final
|2:46 p.m.
|200m
|Women
|Final
|2:54 p.m.
|110m Hurdles
|Men
|Final