Alfred, Steiner, Jefferson, Ofili qualified for the 100m finals at 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships

EUGENE, Oregon —— Julien Alfred of Texas and Kentucky’s Abby Steiner paced all the sprinters heading into the final of the women’s 100m after the semi-final heats on Day 2 at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships here in Eugene, Ore., on Thursday evening (9). Both sprinters clocked 10.90 seconds to win their respective heat as six women ran sub-11 seconds to advance to the final.

Alfred, the quickest collegiate woman this season and the third-fastest on the world list, continued her good outdoor form in 2022 when she took semi-final heat one with another sub-11 secs clocking this term. Read more: Texas leads 4x100m qualifiers with 42.34 secs at 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships

Watch Abby Steiner runs 10.90 PB

Talented Coastal Carolina sprinter Melissa Jefferson finished strongly from the outside lane to collect second place in 10.96, while Grace Nwokocha of North Carolina A&T also dipped under 11-seconds when taking third in 10.97 to also set a new personal best and advanced to the final.

Meanwhile, Kentucky sprint star Abby Steiner posted a personal best when she also clocked 10.90 secs to take her 100m semi-final heat at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships and looked comfortable when doing so as well.

Steiner, who seems to be peaking at the right time after a pair of second-place finishes at the 2022 SEC Championships last month, improved on her previous PB of 10.92 by .02 seconds.

Rosemary Chukwuma of Texas Tech also recorded a PB to take second with 10.99, while Kevona Davis of Texas also advanced to the final on time after clocking 11.11 seconds when finishing third in the heat. Read more: Williams, Boling, Fahnbulleh to battle in 100m semis at 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships

Kemba Nelson beats Favour Ofili

Oregon senior Kemba Nelson showed great form on her way to winning the third semi-final with a time of 10.97 secs to advance to the final with the joint-fourth fastest time from the semis.

SEC Championships sprint double champion Favour Ofili of LSU wasn’t in her best form in the semis on Thursday, but she managed to progress to the final when clocking 11.07secs for second place behind Nelson in the third semis.

Joella Lloyd of Tennessee completed the finalists with a time of 11.08 which she used to take third place behind Nelson and Ofili.

The final of the women’s 100m will take place on the fourth and final day at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field.

Who will win it?

Alfred? Steiner? Nelson or Ofili?

I’m not sure who it will be, but I imagine that the race will be quick!