Benjamin Azamati headlines 100m field at Paavo Nurmi Games 2022

TURKU, Finland — Improving Ghanaian sprinter Benjamin Azamati will aim to shake off his disappointments from the NCAA DII Championships when he competes in the men’s 100 meters at the Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 on Tuesday (14).

You can watch a live stream of meeting on the World Athletics YouTube channel, starting at 19:00 local time which is 12:00 PM Eastern Time (ET).

Azamati, the No. 1 ranked division II sprinter in the 100m and 200m this season, was in great form for most of the campaign, but the West Texas A&M University standout failed to retain his sprint titles at the outdoor championships.

On Tuesday at the Paavo Nurmi Games 2022, the 24-year-old will aim to rediscover the form that saw him posting a national record of 9.90 seconds at the Texas Relays 2022 meeting in Austin, on 25 March, when he races in the 100m for the first time on the European circuit.

Azamati, who has clocked three wind-legal sub-10 seconds times in his career, also recorded a time of 9.96 secs this year at his conference championships in Kingsville, Tex., while also registering a wind-aided 9.86 (+3.0 m/s) the following day.

Raymond Ekevwo to challenge Azamati?

Nigerian African Games champion Raymond Ekevwo, who owns a lifetime best of 9.96 secs from 2019, has gone 10.04 secs thus far this season and he seems to be the toughest opponent to Azamati in Tuesday’s race.

Ojie Edoburun of Great Britain, whose personal best is 10.04 and has gone 10.21 this season, will look to improve on that time ahead of the British Championships.

In the meantime, Edoburun’s countrywomen and Olympic bronze medal-winning teammates on the Great Britain women’s 4x100m relay team, Daryll Neita and Imani Lansiquot headline the starters in the women’s 100m.

Neita, who finished 8th at the Tokyo Games last summer, has a season best of 11.12 secs, but is a sub-11 seconds performer at her best with 10.93.