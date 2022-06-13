Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Benjamin Azamati headlines 100m field at Paavo Nurmi Games 2022

Ghana standout collegiate sprinter Benjamin Azamati headlines the field in the men’s 100 meters at the Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 on Tuesday (14).

Published

West-Texas-AM-sprinter-Benjamin-Azamati
West Texas A&M sprinter Benjamin Azamati

TURKU, Finland — Improving Ghanaian sprinter Benjamin Azamati will aim to shake off his disappointments from the NCAA DII Championships when he competes in the men’s 100 meters at the Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 on Tuesday (14).

You can watch a live stream of meeting on the World Athletics YouTube channel, starting at 19:00 local time which is 12:00 PM Eastern Time (ET).

Azamati, the No. 1 ranked division II sprinter in the 100m and 200m this season, was in great form for most of the campaign, but the West Texas A&M University standout failed to retain his sprint titles at the outdoor championships.

READ MORE: Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra to open his season at Paavo Nurmi Games 2022

On Tuesday at the Paavo Nurmi Games 2022, the 24-year-old will aim to rediscover the form that saw him posting a national record of 9.90 seconds at the Texas Relays 2022 meeting in Austin, on 25 March, when he races in the 100m for the first time on the European circuit.

Azamati, who has clocked three wind-legal sub-10 seconds times in his career, also recorded a time of 9.96 secs this year at his conference championships in Kingsville, Tex., while also registering a wind-aided 9.86 (+3.0 m/s) the following day.

Raymond Ekevwo to challenge Azamati?

Nigerian African Games champion Raymond Ekevwo, who owns a lifetime best of 9.96 secs from 2019, has gone 10.04 secs thus far this season and he seems to be the toughest opponent to Azamati in Tuesday’s race.

Ojie Edoburun of Great Britain, whose personal best is 10.04 and has gone 10.21 this season, will look to improve on that time ahead of the British Championships.

In the meantime, Edoburun’s countrywomen and Olympic bronze medal-winning teammates on the Great Britain women’s 4x100m relay team, Daryll Neita and Imani Lansiquot headline the starters in the women’s 100m.

Neita, who finished 8th at the Tokyo Games last summer, has a season best of 11.12 secs, but is a sub-11 seconds performer at her best with 10.93.

In this article:,,
Written By

Covers meetings in the United States, including the USA Championships, meetings in Florida and Miami, as well as promoting on social media @worldtrack,

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Britton-Wilson-SEC-Outdoor-Championships-2022-results Britton-Wilson-SEC-Outdoor-Championships-2022-results

Main News

SEC Outdoor Championships 2022 results from FINALS ONLY – Day 3

Day 3 SEC Outdoor Championships 2022 results from finals only on Saturday (14) with Favour Ofili and Britton Wilson among the star performers.

May 15, 2022
2022-Duval-County-Challenge-American-Track-League 2022-Duval-County-Challenge-American-Track-League

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Duval County Challenge American Track League?

Yes, you can watch the 2022 Duval County Challenge PUMA American Track League on ESPN3, WatchESPN.com, ESPN App and on Vimeo on Saturday (21)....

May 21, 2022
Valarie-Allman-of-USA-at-the-2022-Birmingham-Diamond-League-Meeting Valarie-Allman-of-USA-at-the-2022-Birmingham-Diamond-League-Meeting

Main News

2022 Birmingham Diamond League Meeting results

The 2022 Birmingham Diamond League Meeting results with Asher-Smith, Hodgkinson, Parchment, Allman and Mihambo among the highlighted winners!

May 21, 2022
Copenhagen-Marathon-2022-results Copenhagen-Marathon-2022-results

Main News

Copenhagen Marathon 2022 results: May 15

Results from the Copenhagen Marathon 2022. Berhane Tsegay Tekle of Eritrea runs 2:08:23 and Helah Kiprop did in 2:24:10 to win the elite races...

May 15, 2022
Advertisement