Cade Flatt targets New Balance Nationals 800m outdoor title

NEW YORK, NY, June 1, 2022 – As the calendar turns to June, all eyes will be on the upcoming New Balance Nationals Outdoor (NBNO) championships, scheduled for June 16th-19th at the historic Franklin Field on the University of Pennsylvania’s campus. Fields are rapidly filling up as the meet approaches, and one of the marquee events is sure to be the Boys’ 800m, with the addition of Cade Flatt (Benton, KY).

Flatt burst onto the scene at New Balance Nationals Indoor at The Armory in March, taking the lead from the gun and running 1:48.86 to win his first 800m national title over the more heralded Colin Sahlman (Newbury Park, CA). Flatt’s aggressive frontrunning and his bold, confident demeanor made him an instant favorite in the track & field community.

“I’ve heard Franklin Field is big and I’ll look to get a lot of energy from the crowd,” Flatt said. “I had my moment at The Armory which is considered one of the most famous places to run. Now I’m running at another famous place to run, Franklin Field.

“I’m looking forward to running there and having another moment.”

As his historic outdoor season unfolds, Flatt is backing up all the talk.

Flatt ran a personal best and US #1 time of 1:46.51 at the Trial of Miles Track Night in New York City, just 0.06 seconds off the national record held by Michael Granville, which has stood since 1996. That record is sure to be in extreme jeopardy at NBNO.

Cade has earmarked this race where he hopes to break the national mark.

“It’s not the ‘end all’ of all goals,” Flatt added. “If I don’t get it, I won’t be destroyed.

“I want people to think of Cade Flatt as being the best ever. I love the biggest races, the biggest stages.”

A strong field is being assembled to challenge Flatt, who has committed to the University of Mississippi. Miguel Pantojas (Hagerty, FL) is US #8, and Ellis Delvecchio (Thacher, CA) is US #10, with more athletes still being added. Judson Lincoln IV (Oakland Mills, MD) is one of the favorites in the 400m, and he will pace the 800m to help ensure a fast time for Flatt and the others.

High school athletes and fans won’t want to miss this thrilling conclusion to the outdoor track & field season, featuring Gary Martin (Archbishop Wood, PA) who earlier this year ran a 3:57.98 mile completely solo and without the aid of a pacer.

Martin also won the New Balance Nationals Indoor boys’ mile at The Armory with a 4:02.34 time. Joining Martin in the mile will be elite milers Christopher Caudillo (Clovis, CA), Shane Brosnan (Union Catholic, NJ), and Myles Hogan (Fordham Prep, NY).

The 2022 NBNO will be broadcast live from Franklin Field, Thursday through Sunday, June 16-19 on NBNationals.com. The free broadcast will be focused on running events.

