Chase Ealey heaves PB of 20.13m; wins Oslo Diamond League Shot Put

OSLO, Norway — World Indoor silver medalist Chase Ealey of USA continued her upward trajectory this season with another highlighting performance to win the women’s Shot Put at the Oslo Diamond League – Bislett Games 2022 meeting in Norway on Thursday.

Ealey, who enjoyed a very fruitful indoor season, picked up from where she left off in the winter in the outdoor campaign as she targets a place on Team USA at back-to-back World Championships this summer.

Big Late Throws For Chase Ealey

At the Oslo Diamond League meeting on Thursday, the 27-year-old threw a personal-best mark of 20.13m in round six of the contest to improve on her previous lifetime best of 19.98m, set at the Fanny Blankers-Koen Games 2022 in Hengelo, on 6 June.

READ MORE: How to watch Oslo Diamond League? Live results, start list on June 16

The win was the second for Ealey in the 2022 Wanda Diamond League series, following her success in the season opener in Doha, on 13 May.

After opening the competition with a scratch, Ealey threw 18.54m in the second round before taking the lead with an effort of 19.66m, which was the top mark entering the sixth and final round where the top three throwers battled for the crown.

I had a pretty big foul at the beginning so that rustled me up and made my reset to throw over twenty meters,” Ealey said during her post-event interview. “All the last three meets have been PR’s so I have a lot of confidence going into nationals – the trials will be very tough but I need to ensure I make the team for the Worlds on home turf.

The world championships 7th place finisher in Doha in 2019, also had two measures over 19m –after heaving 19.11m in the fourth round and 19.23m in the fifth.

“I recently started training in the UK with a new coach and training partners so it’s working out well,” Ealey, who set a new American Indoor record this past March added. “Shot put in the US is crazy but I really want to get another US title and then turn my world indoor silver into world outdoor gold.

“The make-up and celebrations are a big part of who I am, I don’t want people to think I’m a big scary shot-putter.”

Jessica Schilder Gets Another Dutch Record In Oslo

Meanwhile, Dutch thrower Jessica Schilder, who finished third at the World Indoor Championships in Serbia, earlier this year, produced a new national record with her 19.46m attempt in the first round of the contest.

The 23-year-old who also owns her national indoor best-ever mark was setting her sixth Dutch national record in the shot put this season following her triple in the winter season and the two she already set in the outdoor campaign.

“Today, it was pretty difficult in the warm-up because I had some troubles, but I fixed it,” Schilder said. “I had some trouble with my energy today so my last throws were not as good as my first ones.

“But I am glad overall and I am happy that it is a national record.”

European and World Indoor champion Auriol Dongmo of Portugal finished third with a throw of 19.43m, which came in the sixth round.

Jamaica’s world silver medalist Danniel Thomas-Dodd was fourth with a mark of 19.04m.

Diamond League Qualifiers Standing After 2 of 4 Qualification Meetings

1. EALEY Chase (16 Points), 2. EWEN Maggie (9 Points), 3. THOMAS-DODD Danniel (9 Points), 4. ROOS Fanny (9 Points)5. SCHILDER Jessica (8 Points), 6. DONGMO Auriol (6 Points), 7. RAMSEY Jessica (6 Points), 8. MITTON Sarah (3 Points)9. SAUNDERS Raven (3 Points), 10. GAMBETTA Sara (2 Points), 11. JOHANSSON Axelina (1 Point)