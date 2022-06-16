The following are the Oslo Diamond League results from the meeting that took place on a wet evening at the Bislett Stadium on Thursday (16). The 2022 Bislett Games in Oslo, Norway, is the sixth meeting in the 2022 Wanda Diamond League series.

Among the standout performers on the day were Dutch star Femke Bol, home hero Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Alison Dos Santos, Keely Hodgkinson, Dawit Seyaum and Armand Duplantis.

Olympic bronze medalists Bol and Dos Santos continued the high standards in the women’s and men’s 400m hurdles this season with a pair of quality performances against strong fields. Read more: Chase Ealey heaves PB of 20.13m; wins Oslo Diamond League Shot Put

The Brazilian took the men’s race with a time of 47.26 seconds after dominating from start to finish, while European champion Bol improved her season best on her way to winning the women’s contest with a time of 52.61 seconds to smash the long-starting meeting record of 53.18 second set by Jamaica’s Deon Hemmings in 1997.

Meanwhile, Olympic champion Ingebrigtsen brought joy the home fans inside the stadium after he recorded a national record, as well as setting a world leading time of 3:46.46 to win the men’s Dream One Mile race.

Also on the track, Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson dominated the women’s 800m with a season best time of 1:57.71, while Dawit Seyaum set a personal best with 14:25.84 to take the women’s 5000m and Duplantis cleared 6.02m to break his own meeting record.

The Oslo Diamond League Results – 2022 Bislett Games

Diamond Discipline

Men’s 100m

Final, Wind: +0.5

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Andre DE GRASSE CAN 10.05

2 Reece PRESCOD GBR 10.06

3 Akani SIMBINE RSA 10.09

4 Benjamin AZAMATI GHA 10.15

5 Yupun ABEYKOON SRI 10.16

6 Abdul Hakim SANI BROWN JPN 10.18

7 Rohan BROWNING AUS 10.28

8 Ojie EDOBURUN GBR 10.3

Diamond Discipline

Men’s 400m

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Kirani JAMES GRN 44.78

2 Isaac MAKWALA BOT 45.45

3 Christopher TAYLOR JAM 45.52

4 Zakhiti NENE RSA 45.73

5 Liemarvin BONEVACIA NED 45.77

6 Benjamin Lobo VEDEL DEN 45.79

7 Luguelín SANTOS DOM 45.92

8 Håvard Bentdal INGVALDSEN NOR 46.6

Diamond Discipline

Men’s Mile

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Jakob INGEBRIGTSEN NOR 3:46.46

2 Oliver HOARE AUS 3:47.48

3 Jake WIGHTMAN GBR 3:50.30

4 Neil GOURLEY GBR 3:52.91

5 Charles GRETHEN LUX 3:53.20

6 Ignacio FONTES ESP 3:54.72

7 Michał ROZMYS POL 3:55.13

8 Samuel ZELEKE ETH 3:55.23

9 Ferdinand Kvan EDMAN NOR 3:55.75

10 Matthew RAMSDEN AUS 3:57.11

Mounir AKBACHE FRA DNF

Ismael DEBJANI BEL DNF

Mohamed KATIR ESP DNF

Boaz KIPRUGUT KEN DNF

Diamond Discipline

Men’s 5000m

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Telahun Haile BEKELE ETH 13:03.51

2 Samuel TEFERA ETH 13:04.35

3 Getnet WALE ETH 13:04.48

4 Joe KLECKER USA 13:04.92

5 Milkesa MENGESHA ETH 13:05.94

6 Jack RAYNER AUS 13:06.00

7 Adel MECHAAL ESP 13:06.02

8 Peter MARU UGA 13:07.42

9 Narve Gilje NORDÅS NOR 13:15.82

10 Ali ABDILMANA ETH 13:16.97

11 Luis GRIJALVA GUA 13:18.13

12 Magnus Tuv MYHRE NOR 13:33.43

13 Elzan BIBIĆ SRB 13:36.91

14 Henrik INGEBRIGTSEN NOR 13:48.89

Sam ATKIN GBR DNF

Filip INGEBRIGTSEN NOR DNF

Wilberforce Chemiat KONES KEN DNF

Diamond Discipline

Men’s 110m Hurdles

Final, Wind: -1.2

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Devon ALLEN USA 13.22

2 Asier MARTÍNEZ ESP 13.3

3 Rafael PEREIRA BRA 13.37

4 Aaron MALLETT USA 13.4

5 Jason JOSEPH SUI 13.55

6 Paolo DAL MOLIN ITA 13.76

Wilhem BELOCIAN FRA DNF

Diamond Discipline

Men’s 400m Hurdles

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Alison DOS SANTOS BRA 47.26

2 Rasmus MÄGI EST 48.51

3 Wilfried HAPPIO FRA 49.01

4 Carl BENGTSTRÖM SWE 49.31

5 Yasmani COPELLO TUR 49.36

6 Nick SMIDT NED 49.77

7 Sokwakhana ZAZINI RSA 50.17

8 Ramsey ANGELA NED 50.21

Diamond Discipline

Men’s Pole Vault

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Armand DUPLANTIS SWE 6.02

2 Sondre GUTTORMSEN NOR 5.8

3 Pål Haugen LILLEFOSSE NOR 5.8

4 Ben BROEDERS BEL 5.6

5 Renaud LAVILLENIE FRA 5.6

6 Thiago BRAZ BRA 5.6

7 Simen GUTTORMSEN NOR 5.4

Valentin LAVILLENIE FRA NM

Diamond Discipline

Men’s Long Jump

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK WIND

1 Miltiadis TENTOGLOU GRE 8.10m 1

2 Thobias MONTLER SWE 8.05 0.9

3 Simon EHAMMER SUI 7.95 0.7

4 Emiliano LASA URU 7.9 1.4

5 Ruswahl SAMAAI RSA 7.68 -0.1

6 Kristian PULLI FIN 7.62 0.7

7 Ingar KIPLESUND NOR 7.58 0.3

8 Henrik FLÅTNES NOR 7.54 0.8

9 Benjamin GFÖHLER SUI 7.43 1

10 LaQuan NAIRN BAH 7.42 -0.6

Diamond Discipline

Women’s 200m

Final, Wind: +0.8

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Ida KARSTOFT DEN 22.73

2 Beth DOBBIN GBR 23.01

3 Jamile SAMUEL NED 23.05

4 Nikola HOROWSKA POL 23.22

5 Dalia KADDARI ITA 23.3

6 Elisabeth SLETTUM NOR 23.32

7 Gémima JOSEPH FRA 23.88

8 Martyna KOTWIŁA POL 23.94

Diamond Discipline

Women’s 800m

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Keely HODGKINSON GBR 1:57.71

2 Laura MUIR GBR 1:58.09

3 Renelle LAMOTE FRA 1:58.50

4 Halimah NAKAAYI UGA 1:58.68

5 Diribe WELTEJI ETH 1:58.69

6 Natoya GOULE JAM 1:59.31

7 Catriona BISSET AUS 1:59.42

8 Jemma REEKIE GBR 1:59.83

9 Olha LYAKHOVA UKR 2:00.39

10 Hedda HYNNE NOR 2:00.90

11 Lovisa LINDH SWE 2:04.74

Aneta LEMIESZ POL DNF

Diamond Discipline

Women’s 5000m

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Dawit SEYAUM ETH 14:25.84

2 Gudaf TSEGAY ETH 14:26.69

3 Letesenbet GIDEY ETH 14:26.92

4 Karoline Bjerkeli GRØVDAL NOR 14:31.07

5 Alicia MONSON USA 14:31.11

6 Almaz AYANA ETH 14:32.17

7 Hawi FEYSA ETH 14:33.66

8 Konstanze KLOSTERHALFEN GER 14:37.94

9 Yasemin CAN TUR 14:41.40

10 Tsigie GEBRESELAMA ETH 14:43.90

11 Abersh MINSEWO ETH 14:47.98

12 Laura GALVÁN MEX 14:51.15

13 Jessica JUDD GBR 15:00.17

14 Maureen KOSTER NED 15:00.64

15 Alina REH GER 15:06.29

16 Rose DAVIES AUS 15:20.37

Rosefline CHEPNGETICH KEN DNF

Eilish MCCOLGAN GBR DNF

Diamond Discipline

Women’s 400m Hurdles

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Femke BOL NED 52.61

2 Anna RYZHYKOVA UKR 54.81

3 Jessie KNIGHT GBR 54.84

4 Amalie IUEL NOR 54.91

5 Lina NIELSEN GBR 55.06

6 Viktoriya TKACHUK UKR 55.18

7 Line KLOSTER NOR 56.07

8 Carolina KRAFZIK GER 58.74

Diamond Discipline

Women’s Shot Put

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Chase EALEY USA 20.13m

2 Jessica SCHILDER NED 19.46

3 Auriol DONGMO POR 19.43

4 Danniel THOMAS-DODD JAM 19.04

5 Fanny ROOS SWE 18.99

6 Sarah MITTON CAN 18.98

7 Maggie EWEN USA 18.22

8 Axelina JOHANSSON SWE 18.02

9 Sophie MCKINNA GBR 16.64

Diamond Discipline

Women’s Discus Throw

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Sandra PERKOVIĆ CRO 66.82m

2 Valarie ALLMAN USA 65.91

3 Kristin PUDENZ GER 63.31

4 Claudine VITA GER 61.57

5 Liliana CÁ POR 61.49

6 Lisa Brix PEDERSEN DEN 59.03

7 Melina ROBERT-MICHON FRA 58.7

8 Marike STEINACKER GER 58.35

Promotional Events

Men’s Hammer Throw

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Paweł FAJDEK POL 80.56m

2 Bence HALÁSZ HUN 79.29

3 Wojciech NOWICKI POL 78.36

4 Eivind HENRIKSEN NOR 78.23

5 Mykhaylo KOKHAN UKR 77.36

6 Thomas MARDAL NOR 74.81

Promotional Events – A

Women’s 4x400m

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 “Great Britain & NI

” GBR 3:28.57

2 Norway NOR 3:28.58

3 Ireland IRL 3:29.46

4 Sweden SWE 3:40.13

National Events – F

Men’s 100m

Final 1, Wind: +1.1

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Elvis AFRIFA NED 10.35

2 Jacob VAULA NOR 10.46

3 Edem AGBO NOR 10.65

4 Sondre Faugstad AMUNDSEN NOR 10.69

5 Sondre Lindaas GJESDAL NOR 10.78

6 Sander STEEN MYRVANG NOR 11.12

Final 2, Wind: +0.3

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Jørgen EVENSEN LUND NOR 10.67

2 Valentin JENSEN NOR 10.84

3 Einar RYE NOR 10.91

4 Sondre Matias KUI RUDI NOR 10.94

5 Johannes STEINSLAND GULBRANDSE LUNDE NOR 10.98

6 Sander WERGE NILSEN NOR 11.08

7 Vegard Dragsund SVERD NOR 11.08

8 Christian MENSAH NOR 11.11

National Events – F

Men’s 200m

Final, Wind: +0.1

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Taymir BURNET NED 20.92

2 Mathias Hove JOHANSEN NOR 21

3 Skander Djamil ATHMANI ALG 21.19

4 Kenny Emi TIJANI-AJAYI NOR 21.39

5 Andreas Ofstad KULSENG NOR 21.43

6 Jonas Berggård SKÅDEN NOR 21.7

7 Herman ELLINGSEN NOR 21.75

8 Daniel Alejandro JOHNSEN NOR 22.06

National Events – F

Men’s 1500m

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Sigurd TVEIT NOR 3:41.16

2 Job IJTSMA NED 3:41.52

3 Even Brøndbo DAHL NOR 3:41.68

4 Esten Hansen-Møllerud HAUEN NOR 3:42.05

5 Gregory BERNAGE FRA 3:42.13

6 Eivind Tym WIKSHÅLAND NOR 3:43.95

7 Andreas FJELD HALVORSEN NOR 3:45.20

8 Bjørnar Sandnes LILLEFOSSE NOR 3:45.38

9 Anders BJØRNDAL NOR 3:46.45

10 Jurjen POLDERMAN NED 3:46.64

11 Elmer Mulleri SKALLE NOR 3:47.80

12 Moa Abounnachat BOLLERØD NOR 3:48.02

13 Benjamin OLSEN NOR 3:48.10

14 Sondre RISHØI NOR 3:50.95

15 Halvor NYMOEN NOR 3:51.66

Thomas Arne ROTH NOR DNF

National Events – F

Men’s 4x100m

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 The Netherlands NED 40.86

2 Norway NOR 45.02

Norway NOR DQ

National Events – F

Women’s 100m

Final, Wind: 0.0

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Naomi SEDNEY NED 11.6

2 Christine Bjelland JENSEN NOR 11.72

3 Vilde AASMO NOR 11.74

4 Maren Bakke AMUNDSEN NOR 11.87

5 Hanne Berit IRGENS NOR 12.09

6 Laura Tietje Johanna VAN DER VEEN NOR 12.12

7 Nora AUNE NOR 12.2

National Events – F

Women’s 200m

Final, Wind: -0.1

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Leonie VAN VLIET NED 23.48

2 Tasa JIYA NED 23.65

3 Moa HJELMER SWE 23.72

4 Linn OPPEGAARD NOR 23.87

5 Marte PETTERSEN NOR 24.05

6 Kaitesi ERTZGAARD NOR 24.4

7 Matilda HELLQVIST SWE 24.49

8 Klara HELANDER SWE 25.1

National Events – F

Women’s 1500m

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Ingeborg ØSTGÅRD NOR 4:09.91

2 Marissa DAMINK NED 4:10.25

3 Amalie SÆTEN NOR 4:10.58

4 Jetske VAN KAMPEN NED 4:10.95

5 Malin EDLAND NOR 4:19.89

6 Selma ENGDAHL NOR 4:19.96

7 Malin HOELSVEEN NOR 4:20.21

8 Kristine Lande DOMMERSNES NOR 4:20.24

9 Sara BUSIC NOR 4:20.94

10 Anne Gine LØVNES NOR 4:21.14

11 Christina Maria TOOGOOD NOR 4:21.49

12 Saga PROVCI SWE 4:22.97

13 Vilde Våge HENRIKSEN NOR 4:23.67

14 Ingrid KRISTIANSEN NOR 4:26.39

Amanda Marie FRØYNES NOR DNF

Trine MJÅLAND NOR DNF

National Events – F

Women’s 400mH

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Marlen Elisabeth AAKRE JOHANSSON NOR 57.49

2 Nessa COOPER MILLET IRL 58.25

3 Cathelijn PEETERS NED 58.49

4 Marin Stray GAUTADOTTIR NOR 1:00.82

National Events – F

Women’s 4x100m

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 The Netherlands NED 43.69

2 Norway NOR 44.29

3 Norway NOR 47.2