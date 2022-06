(JUNE 30) — The following are the complete start lists for the Stockholm Diamond League 2022 meeting at the Olympic Stadium in Sweden on Thursday (30). Read more: How to watch Stockholm Diamond League 2022 meeting?

Today’s 2022 Bauhaus Galan meeting is the last Wanda Diamond League event before the commencement of the World Athletics Championships to be held in Eugene, from 15-24 July at the newly renovated Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon.

On Thursday at the Stockholm Diamond League 2022 meeting, several world and Olympic medalists will be in action as they continue preparing for the most active parts of the season.

READ MORE: Will Asher-Smith bounce back from defeat to Neita at Stockholm Diamond League?

Among the world-class athletes who will be in action are Olympic champions Marcell Jacobs, Mondo Duplantis, Emmanuel Korir, Neeraj Chopra, Malaika Mihambo, Militadis Tentaglou, Daniel Stahl and Jasmine Camacho-Quinn.

World 200m champion Dina Asher-Smith, and World Indoor champions Mujinga Kambundji and Yaroslava Mahuchikh will also feature at the meet in the Swedish capital.

Stockholm Diamond League 2022 start lists