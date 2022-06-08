Cow Harbor To Host 2022 USATF 10-K Championships- RRW

By David Monti, @d9monti

(c) 2022 Race Results Weekly, all rights reserved; used with permission

NEW YORK (08-Jun) — United States Track & Field (USATF) has selected the Great Cow Harbor 10-K Run to host the 2022 USATF 10-K Championships for men and women in Northport, N.Y., about a 90-minute drive east of New York City.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, September 17, perfect for athletes coming off of their summer track seasons who are looking for an early fall road race. The race is offering $37,000 in prize money ($7,500 for the winners), plus $500 leaders’ primes at halfway, and course record bonuses of $2,500 (sub-28:22/32:18).

“The Great Cow Harbor 10-K executive committee, volunteers, and town are more than excited to be hosting our first USATF Road National Championships,” said elite athlete coordinator Will Fodor. Read more: US record holder Shawnti Jackson hopes to star at New Balance Nationals

“When this race started who would have ever fathom that the race would rise to this level and prominence? It is all thanks to all of the community involvement and pride within the Northport community has that made this happen.”

Founded in 1978, the race uses a challenging, USATF-certified, point-to-point course. Although the course drops by 41 meters (so it is not record eligible), it has a challenging climb in the second mile up James Street where athletes will get a view of Northport Bay.

Later, runners are treated to a very fast, downhill final mile on Main Street. The finish is in the heart of historic Northport Village.

Although 2022 will be the first year the race will host a USATF championship, the event has a long tradition of supporting American athletes. Since 1995, prize money has been limited to American athletes, and race champions include Olympians Donn Cabral (2017 and 2018), Janet Bawcom (2011), Ryan Hall (2006), Anthony Famiglietti (2005), Magdalena Lewy (2010), Colleen De Reuck (2002 and 2003), Anne-Marie Lauck (1991 and 1995), Kate Fonshell (1993), Shelly Steely (1990), Jan Merrill (1983 and 1984), and John Gregorek (1983).

“The community and so many community organizations are working extremely and even harder (if that is even possible) to make sure this event is even greater,” Fodor continued. “After all, we make sure we earn the word “great” in our race name every year.”

The race’s reigning champions are Erika Kemp of the Boston Athletic Association High Performance team, and Futsum Zienasellasie of McKirdy Trained. Zienasellasie also won in 2019. Kemp is also the course record holder for women, while Ryan Hall holds the men’s course record.

Elite athletes or their representatives can contact Will Fodor at williamfodor26@gmail.com for event details and consideration for travel and lodging. More elite athlete information is available at this link: http://www.cowharborrace.com/#c-l3xmooa7Qf88. Watch a 2021 race summary video below:

PHOTO: Futsum Zienasellasie winning the 2022 Great Cow Harbor 10-K (photo courtesy of the Great Cow Harbor 10-K)