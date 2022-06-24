KINGSTON, Jamaica (June 23) — Results from the first day of competition at the 2022 Jamaica National Championships on Thursday (23) with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Yohan Blake leading the way in the men’s and women’s 100 meters heats.

Reigning world champion Fraser-Pryce continued her immaculate form this season after clocking 10.70 seconds to lead the way in the women’s 100m, while the Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herrah was also impressive when cruising to 11.06 secs to take her heat very comfortably. Read more: Sha’Carri Richardson OUT of USA Championships after finishing 5th in heat

Also advancing to the semi-finals of the women’s 100m were Olympic bronze medalist Shericka Jackson (10.99), NCAA runner-up Kemba Nelson (10.98), plus Olympic relay gold medalist Briana Williams (10.98) and Natasha Morrison (11.10).

On the men’s side, Yohan Blake looked to be rounding into his best form this season after posting an impressive 9.93 seconds to dominate his heat and qualified with the fastest time heading into Friday’s semi-finals.

Also dipping under 10-seconds on Thursday, and looking relaxed in doing so as well was Oblique Seville, who crossed the finish line at 9.98 seconds to win heat one of the event. Seville’s performance was the second sub-10 seconds of his career, following the 9.86 secs he posted earlier this season.

Conroy Jones ran a huge personal best of 10.00 seconds to take the top spot in heat three ahead of Ackeem Blake, who recovered from a sluggish start to take second in 10.01. Read more: When are the 2022 Jamaica Championships and how to watch?

Former national champion Oshane Bailey posted a personal best of 10.03 secs to advance to the semis as well, while the fit-again Kemar Bailey-Cole, who is back in good form after a few seasons out with injuries, also looked promising when running a season-best of 10.06, while Jelani Walker recorded a PB of 10.07 to punch his ticket into the semi-final round.

Jamaica National Championships Results – Day 1

Event 6 Boys 19 & Under 100 Meter Dash Under 20

Heat 1 Preliminaries Wind: 1.6

1 Nickoy Drummond 16 Camperdown High M 10.54Q

2 Adrian Kerr 19 Kingston College M 10.57Q

3 Jason Lewis 17 Camperdown High 10.72q

4 Jaheim Jones 17 Camperdown High 10.85

5 Sajay Campbell 19 St Catherine High 10.87

6 Jeevan Newby 16 Kingston College 11.67

Heat 2 Preliminaries Wind: 0.5

1 Mark-Anthony Daley 17 Herbert Morr M 10.44Q

2 Junior Harris 17 Camperdown High M 10.52Q

3 Damor Miller 18 Excelsior High 10.64q

4 Zachary Cox 14 Cornwall College 11.11

5 Keniel Campbell 17 Ferncourt High 11.32

6 Kamal Kessna 16 Calabar High 11.41

— DeAndre Daley 17 Herbert Morr DNF

Heat 3 Preliminaries Wind: 0.9

1 David Lynch 19 Calabar High M 10.52Q

2 Javorne Dunkley 16 St. Elizabet M 10.59Q

3 Kymani Sterling 19 Uni. of Colorado 10.61q

4 Dante’ Gordon 19 St George’s College 10.72q

5 Nicholas Newby 17 Calabar High 10.75q

6 Omarion Barrett 17 Steer Town Academy 10.77

7 Raheim Fagan 17 Excelsior Co 11.38

Heat 4 Preliminaries Wind: 1.1

1 Bouwahjgie Nkrumie 17 Dr.Speed Track Club M 10.38Q

2 Terrique Stennett 19 Swept Track Club 10.68Q

3 Rimando Thomas 19 Camperdown High 10.72q

4 Ayden Stewart 18 Edwin Allen High 10.88

5 Jelani Brown 15 York Castle High 11.06

6 Jamar Reid 17 Unattached 11.71

Heat 5 Preliminaries Wind: 1.3

1 Sandrey Davison 17 St Catherine High M 10.43Q

2 Tay-shawn Barnes 17 Steer Town Academy 10.79Q

3 Lavar Berrick 16 Excelsior High 11.16

4 Lenroy Dunkley 16 Legacy Athletics 11.18

5 Damain Darlington 18 Excelsior High 11.19

6 Lenford Pinnock 19 St Catherine High 11.24

7 Tevin Hyman 18 Ferncourt High 11.42

— Joshua St. Jean 18 Edwin Allen High X10.87

Event 31 Men 20+ 100 Meter Dash SENIOR

Heat 1 Preliminaries Wind: 1.0

1 Oblique Seville 20 Racers Track M 9.98Q

2 Jelani Walker 24 Adidas 10.07Q

3 Jazeel Murphy 26 Titans Track 10.18Q

4 Ramone Barnswell 33 Mvp Track & 10.23q

5 Odaine Mcpherson 22 G.C. Foster College 10.35

6 Ashanie Smith 22 Racers Track 10.40

7 Waseem Williams 25 Elite Perfor 10.48

8 Jayval Wright 20 Vere Technical High 10.62

Heat 2 Preliminaries Wind: 0.7

1 Yohan Blake 31 Titans Track M 9.93Q

2 Kemar Bailey-Cole 30 Titans Track 10.06Q

3 Nigel Ellis 25 Mvp Track & 10.10Q

4 Tajay Gayle 26 Mvp Track & 10.13q

5 Shakur Williams 21 Uni. at Albany 10.21q

6 Raheem Chambers 25 Mvp Internat 10.28

7 Ricquan Graham 20 Wolmer’s Boys 10.39

8 Delano Dunkley 23 Uni. of Georgia 10.40

Heat 3 Preliminaries Wind: 1.2

1 Conroy Jones 20 Elite Perfor M 10.00Q

2 Ackeem Blake 20 Titans Track M 10.01Q

3 Oshane Bailey 33 Sprintec Track Club M 10.03Q

4 Micheal Campbell 24 Mvp Track & 10.13q

5 Alexavier Monfries 20 Grambling st 10.26

6 Javoy Tucker 24 Mvp Track & 10.31

7 Tyreke Wilson 22 Elite Perfor 10.33

Heat 4 Preliminaries Wind: 0.8

1 Kadrian Goldson 25 G.C. Foster College 10.16Q

2 Mario Heslop 22 Unattached 10.19Q

3 Xavier Nairne 22 Uni. of Oregon 10.23Q

4 Tyquendo Tracey 29 Swept Track Club 10.24

5 Julian Forte 29 Elite Perfor 10.32

6 Sanjay Salmon 20 Elite Perfor 10.47

Event 30 Women 20+ 100 Meter Dash SENIOR

Heat 1 Preliminaries Wind: 0.5

1 Elaine Thompson-Herah 28 New Era Track Club M 11.06Q

2 Natasha Morrison 29 Mvp Track & M 11.10Q

3 Shockoria Wallace 29 Mvp Track & 11.21Q

4 Krystal Sloley 20 Mvp Track & 11.49q

5 Brandy Hall 20 Edwin Allen High 11.75

6 Kedisha Dallas 27 Unattached 11.83

7 Shawna-kay Peart 21 Unattached 11.96

8 Kiara Grant 22 Clemson University 12.02

Heat 2 Preliminaries Wind: 1.1

1 Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce 34 Elite Perfor M 10.70Q

2 Briana Williams 20 Ato Boldon M 10.98Q

3 Remona Burchell 30 Sprintec Track Club 11.16Q

4 Jonielle Smith 24 Mvp Internat 11.30q

5 Jodean Williams 29 Racers Track 11.40q

6 Dominique Clarke 20 Unattached 11.56

7 Michae Harriott 22 G.C. Foster College 11.81

Heat 3 Preliminaries Wind: 1.5

1 Kemba Nelson 21 Uni. of Oregon M 10.98Q

2 Shericka Jackson 27 Mvp Track & M 10.99Q

3 Kasheika Cameron 23 Mvp Track & 11.30Q

4 Mickaell Moodie 21 G.C. Foster College 11.54

5 Joanne Reid 21 Uni. of Arkansas 11.75

6 Shenike Malcolm 20 Mvp Track & 12.07

— Wurrie Njadoe 24 Republic of X11.43

Heat 4 Preliminaries Wind: 0.2

1 Shashalee Forbes 26 Sprintec Track Club 11.23Q

2 Natalliah Whyte 25 TumbleWeed T 11.37Q

3 Kevona Davis 20 Uni. of Texas 11.41Q

4 Ashanti Moore 22 Adidas 11.44q

5 Grizell Scarlett 21 Mvp Track & 11.66

6 Christania Williams 27 Unattached 11.71

7 Shian Hyde 24 Legacy Athletics 11.74

— Leyone Smith 21 Vision Track club FS

Event 44 Women 20+ 400 Meter Hurdles SENIOR

Preliminaries

1 Shiann Salmon 21 Adidas M 54.10Q 1

2 Janieve Russell 28 Mvp Track & M 55.04Q 2

3 Andrenette Knight 25 Hurdle Mecha M 54.55Q 1

4 Kimisha Chambers 24 Hurdle Mecha 56.03Q 2

5 Rushell Clayton 29 Elite Perfor M 54.67Q 1

6 Ronda Whyte 32 Pelicans Track Club 56.50Q 2

7 Garriel White 20 Louis State U 58.16q 1

8 Abigail Schaaffe 22 Uni. of Minn. 59.03q 2

9 Gabrielle Matthews 20 The Queen’s 59.10 2

— Gianna Woodruff 28 Hurdle Mecha X55.71 2

Event 2 Boys 19 & Under 400 Meter Hurdles Under 20

Heat 1 Preliminaries

1 Roshawn Clarke 18 Camperdown High M 52.13Q

2 Javel Fullerton 18 Calabar High M 52.85Q

3 Javaughn Pinnock 15 St Jago High (Boys) M 53.17q

4 Zachary Chamberlain 19 Jamaica College 53.39q

5 Sean Gardener 16 Jamaica College 55.90

Heat 2 Preliminaries

1 Shamer Blake 16 St. Elizabet M 52.22Q

2 Trevoy Smith 15 Herbert Morr 54.19Q

3 Romario Stewart 17 Petersfield High 54.23

4 Montique Griffiths 17 Vere Technical High 57.79

— Dorian Charles 16 Jamaica College XDQ TR 22.6.1

Heat 3 Preliminaries

1 Antonio Forbes 18 Kingston College M 52.59Q

2 Jahmani Smith 19 Excelsior High M 52.75Q

3 Daneil Wright 14 Excelsior High 54.96

4 Romaine Campbell 16 Petersfield High 55.47

5 Jayden Geathers 18 Overtake Track Club 55.78

6 Roburn Walker 17 Jamaica College 55.81

Event 37 Men 20+ 800 Meter Run SENIOR

Preliminaries

1 Navasky Anderson 21 Miss State Uni 1:48.24Q 1

2 Kimar Farquharson 20 South plains 1:49.07Q 2

3 Tarees Rhoden 21 Clemson University 1:48.42Q 1

4 Fabian Campbell 20 Cap 1:50.40Q 2

5 J’Voughnn Blake 19 Jamaica College 1:48.61Q 1

6 Tyrese Reid 21 Miss State Uni 1:50.68Q 2

7 Dugion Blackman 21 Hampton University 1:48.78q 1

8 Chevonne Hall 20 Unattached 1:49.08q 1

9 Brandon Kerr 21 Unattached 2:01.19 2

10 Demour Cunningham 27 Unattached 2:01.97 2

— Keveroy Venson 20 Uni. of Albany DNF 1

— Dennick Luke 21 G.C. Foster College X1:48.97 2

— Handal Roban 20 Jamaica College X1:49.11 2

— Akani Slater 24 Sprintec Track Club X1:51.50 1

Event 4 Boys 19 & Under 800 Meter Run Under 20

Preliminaries

1 Barrain Smith 17 St. Elizabet 1:53.22Q 1

2 Tafar-Hi Hinds 18 St Jago High (Boys) 1:56.88Q 2

3 Adrian Nethersole 18 St. Elizabet 1:54.76Q 1

4 Ainsley Brown 14 Port Antonio High 1:58.30Q 2

5 Trevon Prince 18 Jamaica College 1:55.01Q 1

6 Kemar Davis 19 Ferncourt High 1:58.48Q 2

7 Omarion Davis 18 Jamaica College 1:56.33q 1

8 Daniel Barton 16 Vere Technical High 1:57.08q 1

9 Rashid Bowen 16 St. Elizabet 1:58.66 2

10 Rodree Robinson 18 St. Elizabet 1:58.83 2

11 Tyrone Lawson 15 Jamaica College 2:03.35 1

12 Rasheed Pryce 15 Jamaica College 2:03.40 2

— Nellie Ambriton 17 Jamaica College X1:57.79 1

Event 52 Women 20+ Long Jump SENIOR

Finals

1 Ackelia Smith 20 Uni. of Texas 6.56m -0.9

2 Chanice Porter 26 Unattached 6.52m -0.7

3 Deborah Acquah 25 Texas A&M Un 6.47m 0.4

4 Velecia Williams 20 Kansas state 6.29m NWI

5 Taishia Pryce 24 Shujaa J6.29m -0.3

6 Jodian Stewart 20 Mvp Track & 6.05m -0.3

7 Shantae Foreman 20 Clemson University 6.01m -0.8

8 Tissanna Hickling 24 Ricketts Per 5.94m NWI

9 Melissa Walker 29 Mvp Track & 5.60m -1.0

10 Sashell Walters 20 G.C. Foster College 5.26m -0.4

Event 48 Women 20+ High Jump SENIOR

Finals

1 Kimberly Williamson 29 Unattached 1.88m

2 Lamara Distin 22 Texas A&M Un 1.85m

3 Daniella Anglin 20 Uni. of S. Dakota 1.80m

— Ramona Hilton 21 Swept Track Club NH

— Abigail Kwarteng 24 Ghana X1.90m