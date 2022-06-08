Day 1 order of events at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, how to watch live?

The order of events schedule for Day 1 of the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field in Oregon, on Wednesday (8). The four-day championships will see the men’s main events contested on Wednesday and Friday, while the women are in action on Thursday and Saturday.

Live streaming coverage of Wednesday’s events will be on ESPN3, WatchESPN.com, and ESPNU. Live results, scores, and updates will be available via Flashresults here.

Read more here: Williams, Boling, Fahnbulleh to battle in 100m semis at 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships

The action on Wednesday’s first day will get underway at 12:30 p.m. PT (local time) / 3:30 p.m. ET with the start of the men’s Decathlon with the Hammer Throw being the first open event on the schedule for Day 1, starting at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET.

There are several dedicated live stream links for each event taking place in the field on Wednesday and you can find all of the links by clicking here to visit our live coverage page.

The semis of the 4x100m relay will be the first track event on the first day at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by the 1500m at 7:46 p.m. The Men 110m hurdles are set to go off at 8:32 p.m. and the 100m semis will start at 8:46 p.m. Below is the list of events and times, along with the live results links for the opening day of action in Eugene.

Day 1: Order of events schedule – 2022 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships