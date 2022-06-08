Connect with us

Day 1 order of events at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, how to watch live?

Order of events schedule and live results for Day 1 of the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field, on Wednesday (8).

Published

The order of events schedule for Day 1 of the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field in Oregon, on Wednesday (8). The four-day championships will see the men’s main events contested on Wednesday and Friday, while the women are in action on Thursday and Saturday.

Live streaming coverage of Wednesday’s events will be on ESPN3, WatchESPN.com, and ESPNU. Live results, scores, and updates will be available via Flashresults here.

Read more here: Williams, Boling, Fahnbulleh to battle in 100m semis at 2022 NCAA Outdoor  Championships

The action on Wednesday’s first day will get underway at 12:30 p.m. PT (local time) / 3:30 p.m. ET with the start of the men’s Decathlon with the Hammer Throw being the first open event on the schedule for Day 1, starting at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET.

There are several dedicated live stream links for each event taking place in the field on Wednesday and you can find all of the links by clicking here to visit our live coverage page.

The semis of the 4x100m relay will be the first track event on the first day at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by the 1500m at 7:46 p.m. The Men 110m hurdles are set to go off at 8:32 p.m. and the 100m semis will start at 8:46 p.m. Below is the list of events and times, along with the live results links for the opening day of action in Eugene.

Day 1: Order of events schedule – 2022 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships

DayStartWednesday EventsRndStart ListResult
Wednesday2:00 PMMen HammerFinalsStart ListResult
Wednesday4:32 PMMen 4×100 M RelaySemisStart ListResult
Wednesday4:46 PMMen 1500 MSemisStart ListResult
Wednesday5:00 PMMen Pole VaultFinalStart ListResult
Wednesday5:02 PMMen 3000 M SteeplechaseSemisStart ListResult
Wednesday5:32 PMMen 110 M HurdlesSemisStart ListResult
Wednesday5:45 PMMen JavelinFinalsStart ListResult
Wednesday5:46 PMMen 100 MSemisStart ListResult
Wednesday6:00 PMMen Long JumpFinalsStart ListResult
Wednesday6:00 PMMen 400 MSemisStart ListResult
Wednesday6:14 PMMen 800 MSemisStart ListResult
Wednesday6:30 PMMen 400 M HurdlesSemisStart ListResult
Wednesday6:40 PMMen Shot PutFinalsStart ListResult
Wednesday6:44 PMMen 200 MSemisStart ListResult
Wednesday7:08 PMMen 10000 MFinalStart ListResult
Wednesday7:48 PMMen 4×400 M RelaySemisStart ListResult
DayStartMen’s DecathlonRndStart ListResult
Wednesday12:30 PMDecathlon 100 MFinalsStart ListResult
Wednesday1:10 PMDecathlon Long JumpFinalsStart ListResult
Wednesday2:25 PMDecathlon Shot PutFinalsStart ListResult
Wednesday3:40 PMDecathlon High JumpFinalsStart ListResult
Wednesday6:56 PMDecathlon 400 MFinalsStart ListResult
Gary Smith is one of the leading writers for World-Track.org. He has over 10 years of running experience, as well as eight-years of coaching while covering several events, from the international to college level. Smith, who has covered events for publications such as Caribbean Net News, Cayman Net News, AFP and Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), is also a frequent contributor of SportingAlert.com and TrackAlerts.com.

