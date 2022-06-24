The following are the order of events schedule for day two at the 2022 Jamaica National Championships inside the National Stadium in Kingston on Friday (24). There are several featured finals slated for today, including the women’s and men’s 100m, which should include the likes of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shericka Jackson, Yohan Blake, and Oblique Seville.

Action on the second day will begin with junior action in the boys’ long jump at 4:00 pm local time or 5:00 pm ET, while the junior shot put for U20 boys will get going at 4:20 pm local time in Jamaica. A top of 17 finals in both the U20 and senior categories are listed for today, including the respective 100m dash crowns.

READ MORE: When are the 2022 Jamaica Championships and how to watch?

The first track event on Day 2 is the 400m heats for the senior men at 5:05 pm, while the 100m semi-finals are slated to take place at 6:00 pm. The junior heats will take place at 5:35 pm and 5:47 pm with the seniors semis expected to provide a lot of fireworks.

The finals of the 100m dashes are scheduled to start at 8:25 pm local time with the U20 girls, while the senior races will start with the men’s event at 8:35 pm with the women at 8:40 pm.

Day 2: Jamaica Championships order of events

Jamaica Trials – Day 2

Day 2 – Friday 6/24/2022 – Starts at 04:00 PM

Event Round

4:00 PM #16 Boys 19 & Under Long Jump Under 20 Finals

4:20 PM #25 Boys 19 & Under Shot Put Under 20 Finals

4:33 PM #49 Men 20+ High Jump SENIOR Finals

5:05 PM #35 Men 20+ 400 Meter Dash SENIOR Prelims

5:25 PM #15 Girls 19 & Under Long Jump Under 20 Finals

5:35 PM #5 Girls 19 & Under 100 Meter Dash Under 20 Prelims

5:47 PM #6 Boys 19 & Under 100 Meter Dash Under 20 Semis

6:00 PM #30 Women 20+ 100 Meter Dash SENIOR Semis

6:15 PM #31 Men 20+ 100 Meter Dash SENIOR Semis

6:41 PM #9 Girls 19 & Under 1500 Meter Run Under 20 Finals

6:50 PM #10 Boys 19 & Under 1500 Meter Run Under 20 Finals

7:20 PM #24 Girls 19 & Under Shot Put Under 20 Finals

7:22 PM #38 Women 20+ 1500 Meter Run SENIOR Finals

7:30 PM #39 Men 20+ 1500 Meter Run SENIOR Finals

7:40 PM #56 Women 20+ Discus Throw SENIOR Finals

7:45 PM #1 Girls 19 & Under 400 Meter Hurdles Under 20 Finals

7:50 PM #2 Boys 19 & Under 400 Meter Hurdles Under 20 Finals

8:00 PM #44 Women 20+ 400 Meter Hurdles SENIOR Finals

8:08 PM #45 Men 20+ 400 Meter Hurdles SENIOR Finals

8:25 PM #5 Girls 19 & Under 100 Meter Dash Under 20 Finals

8:30 PM #6 Boys 19 & Under 100 Meter Dash Under 20 Finals

8:35 PM #31 Men 20+ 100 Meter Dash SENIOR Finals

8:40 PM #30 Women 20+ 100 Meter Dash SENIOR Finals