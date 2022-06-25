The Day 2 Jamaica National Championships 2022 results at the National Stadium in Kingston, on Friday, as Yohan Blake and Shericka Jackson won the men’s and women’s 100 meters titles.

Returning to the form that saw him produced a personal best in 2012, Yohan Blake clocked 9.85 seconds to win the men’s 100m title after holding off rising star Oblique Seville who finished second in 9.88 seconds. There was also a third sub-10 seconds finisher in the same race, as the training partner and club mate of Yohan Blake, Ackeem Blake (of not relation) posted a personal best time of 9.93 secs to complete the Jamaica World Athletics Championships men’s 100m team.

Also heading to Oregon is the Olympic bronze medalist Shericka Jackson, who the women’s 100m titles in 10.77 seconds, with Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah finishing third in 10.89. NCAA silver medalist Kemba Nelson clocked a big personal best of 10.88 for second place and Olympic relay gold medalist Briana Williams also running a PB of 10.94 secs for fourth.

Defending world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce didn’t contest the final after she exited the event in semis when she stopped shortly after leaving the blocks. The 35-year-old world leader has gone 10.67 secs twice this season and ran 10.70 in the heat.

Also impressive at the championships was junior star Tina Clayton, the World U20 champion who clocked 10.90 secs to the U20 girls’ title and broke Briana Williams’ previous National Junior record of 10.97.

Day 2 Jamaica National Championships 2022 results

Men’s 100m

Final, Wind: +1.0

PLACE NAME MARK

1 Yohan BLAKE 9.85

2 Oblique SEVILLE 9.88

3 Ackeem BLAKE 9.93

4 Jelani WALKER 10.00

5 Kemar BAILEY-COLE 10.10

6 Conroy JONES 10.10

7 Nigel ELLIS 10.13

8 Kadrian GOLDSON 10.63

Semifinal 1, Wind: +0.8

PLACE NAME MARK

1 Yohan BLAKE 9.98

2 Ackeem BLAKE 9.99

3 Kadrian GOLDSON 10.14

4 Michael CAMPBELL 10.17

4 Oshane BAILEY 10.17

6 Mario HESLOP 10.24

7 Ramone BARNSWELL 10.31

8 Xavier NAIRNE 10.37

Semifinal 2, Wind: +0.6

PLACE NAME MARK

1 Oblique SEVILLE 9.92

2 Kemar BAILEY-COLE 10.04

3 Jelani WALKER 10.05

4 Conroy JONES 10.12

5 Nigel ELLIS 10.15

6 Jazeel MURPHY 10.23

7 Shakur WILLIAMS 10.29

Men’s 400m

Heat 1

PLACE NAME MARK

1 Demish GAYE 45.76

2 Sean BAILEY 45.96

3 Karayme BARTLEY 46

4 Zandrion BARNES 46.48

5 Keeno BURRELL 47.22

6 Jeremy FARR 47.24

Heat 2

PLACE NAME MARK

1 Nathon ALLEN 45.75

2 Akeem BLOOMFIELD 45.77

3 Chevannie HANSON 45.99

4 Antonio HANSON 46.1

5 Terry THOMAS 46.59

6 Assinie WILSON 46.78

7 Adrian TULLOCH 49.27

Heat 3

PLACE NAME MARK

1 Jevaughn POWELL 45.56

2 Gregory PRINCE 45.73

3 Rusheen MCDONALD 45.82

4 Jeremy BEMBRIDGE 45.83

5 Paul HENRY 47.1

6 Tyrice TAYLOR 47.84

7 Blaine BUCKLE 47.97

Heat 4

PLACE NAME MARK

1 Anthony COX 45.7

2 Christopher TAYLOR 45.86

3 Javon FRANCIS 45.94

4 Demar FRANCIS 46.77

5 Javier BROWN 46.82

6 Bovel MCPHERSON 46.98

OC Dennick LUKE 48.04

Men’s 1500m

Final

PLACE NAME MARK

1 Brandon KERR 4:22.79

OC Fabian CAMPBELL 4:06.13

Men’s 400mH

Final

PLACE NAME MARK

1 Jaheel HYDE 48.51

2 Kemar MOWATT 48.53

3 Shawn ROWE 49.66

4 Andre CLARKE 49.67

5 Marvin WILLIAMS 49.69

6 Demar MURRAY 51.23

7 Romel LEWIS 51.5

Malik JAMES-KING DNF

Men’s High Jump

Final

PLACE NAME MARK

1 Lushane WILSON 2.18

2 Romaine BECKFORD 2.18

3 Raymond RICHARDS 2.15

4 Christoff BRYAN 2.1

5 Zayne PALOMINO 2

5 Horatio HUMPHREY 2

7 Javon BOWEN 1.95

Women’s 100m

Final, Wind: +0.9

PLACE NAME MARK

1 Shericka JACKSON 10.77

2 Kemba NELSON 10.88

3 Elaine THOMPSON-HERAH 10.89

4 Briana WILLIAMS 10.94

5 Remona BURCHELL 11.16

6 Natalliah WHYTE 11.21

7 Natasha MORRISON 11.27

8 Jonielle SMITH 11.89

Semifinal 1, Wind: +0.5

PLACE NAME MARK

1 Briana WILLIAMS 10.99

2 Remona BURCHELL 11.15

3 Jonielle SMITH 11.23

4 Natalliah WHYTE 11.27

5 Shashalee FORBES 11.32

6 Krystal SLOLEY 11.6

Shelly-Ann FRASER-PRYCE DNF

Semifinal 2, Wind: +0.5

PLACE NAME MARK

1 Elaine THOMPSON-HERAH 10.91

2 Shericka JACKSON 10.98

2 Kemba NELSON 10.98

4 Natasha MORRISON 11.31

5 Shockoria WALLACE 11.32

6 Ashanti MOORE 11.33

7 Jodean WILLIAMS 11.44

8 Kasheika CAMERON 11.5

Women’s 1500m

Final

PLACE NAME MARK

1 Kelly-Ann BECKFORD 4:44.73

OC Adelle TRACEY 4:17.47

Women’s 400mH

Final

PLACE NAME MARK

1 Janieve RUSSELL 53.63

2 Shiann SALMON 53.82

3 Rushell CLAYTON 54.2

4 Kimisha CHAMBERS 56.09

5 Ronda WHYTE 57.98

Andrenette KNIGHT DNF

Women’s Discus Throw

Final

PLACE NAME MARK

1 Samantha HALL 56.78

2 Gabrielle BAILEY 54.81

3 Shamella DONALDSON 48.93

4 Adrienne ADAMS 48.23

5 Marie FORBES 47.9

6 Fabrienne FOSTER 46.42

7 Ashanti WRIGHT 40.35

8 Daneika WILLIAMSON 35.01

JUNIOR RESULTS

U20 BOYS 100M

Finals

1 Sandrey Davison 10.20 0.7

2 Bouwahjgie Nkrumie 10.22 0.7

3 Mark-Anthony Daley 10.51 0.7

4 Adrian Kerr 10.52 0.7

5 Junior Harris 10.54 0.7

6 Jason Lewis 10.55 0.7

7 David Lynch 10.60 0.7

8 Damor Miller 10.68 0.7

U20 GIRLS 100M

Finals

1 Tina Clayton 10.96R 1.0

2 Serena Cole 11.13 1.0

3 Tia Clayton 11.25 1.0

4 Kerrica Hill 11.26 1.0

5 Alana Reid 11.41 1.0

6 Alexis James 11.44 1.0

7 Lavanya Williams 11.61 1.0

8 Mickaila Haisley 11.68 1.0