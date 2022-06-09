Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Day 2: Loaded women’s 100m semis at 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships

Day 2 at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships here at Hayward Field in Oregon, is expected to provide some early fireworks in the women’s 100m.

Published

Record-breaker-Abby-Steiner-of-Kentucky
Record breaker Abby Steiner of Kentucky

EUGENE, Oregon — The women’s 100m semi-final heats on Day 2 at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships here at Hayward Field in Oregon, are expected to provide some early fireworks with Julien Alfred, Melissa Jefferson, Kevona Davis, Abby Steiner, Kemba Nelson, Favour Ofili and Celera Barnes all in action on Thursday (9).

Semi-final one at the championships will feature NCAA leader and the third-fastest woman in the world this season, Alfred, who will go head-to-head with NCAA Indoor 60m champion Jefferson, who is the fifth-fastest in the world this year. Read more: Day 2: Order of events and how to watch 2022 NCAA outdoor championships?

Texas standout sophomore Alfred owns a personal best of 10.81 secs, set in Lubbock, TX, at the Big 12 Championships last month, while Coastal Carolina star Jefferson posted a 10.88 PB at the Sun Belt Championships in Lafayette, LA, on 14 May.

The heat on Thursday will also include the likes of Anavia Battle of Ohio State, Ezinne Abba of California and North Carolina State A&T’s Grace Nwokocha.

Meanwhile, semi-final two at the championships is also loaded with talents and we will see no fewer than four women with sub-11 seconds clockings this season going head-to-head.

Steiner of Kentucky will start as the one to beat in this race, but she is expected to be pushed by Texas’ Kevona Davis, who posted a wind-aided 10.83 seconds earlier this year and has also done 10.95 secs with legal wind-reading, which is just .03 seconds off Steiner’s PB.

Rosemary Chukwuma of Texas Tech and Arkansas’ senior Jada Baylark are also in this semis and will be hoping to secure places into the final.

In the meantime, Kemba Nelson, Favour Ofili, and Celera Barnes will all race from the third semi-final heat with the hopes of securing passages to the final.

Kynnedy Flannel of Texas who has been showing better form this season over the 200m recently, is still a very good talent and she too will also race in the third semis along with Symone Mason of LSU and Jadyn Mays of Oregon.

The top two finishers in each heat will earn spots in Saturday’s final with the next three fastest times outside the top two finishers also getting a spot in the medal race.

In this article:,,,,,
Written By

Gary Smith is one of the leading writers for World-Track.org. He has over 10 years of running experience, as well as eight-years of coaching while covering several events, from the international to college level. Smith, who has covered events for publications such as Caribbean Net News, Cayman Net News, AFP and Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), is also a frequent contributor of SportingAlert.com and TrackAlerts.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Watch-the-2022-Night-of-the-10000m-PBs Watch-the-2022-Night-of-the-10000m-PBs

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Night of the 10,000m PBs?

Top runners are looking to secure World Championships spots when they compete in the 2022 Highgate Harriers Night of the 10,000m PBs today (14).

May 14, 2022
Burundian_star_runner_Francine_Niyonsaba_2022_Doha_Diamond_League Burundian_star_runner_Francine_Niyonsaba_2022_Doha_Diamond_League

Main News

Results: 2022 Doha Diamond League meeting on May 13

Complete compiled results from the 2022 Doha Diamond League meeting in Qatar on a very windy day in Qatar on Friday, 13 May. See...

May 13, 2022
Britton-Wilson-SEC-Outdoor-Championships-2022-results Britton-Wilson-SEC-Outdoor-Championships-2022-results

Main News

SEC Outdoor Championships 2022 results from FINALS ONLY – Day 3

Day 3 SEC Outdoor Championships 2022 results from finals only on Saturday (14) with Favour Ofili and Britton Wilson among the star performers.

May 15, 2022
Distin-Lamara-sets-Jamaican-high-jump-record-texas-relays-2022 Distin-Lamara-sets-Jamaican-high-jump-record-texas-relays-2022

Main News

Day 2: 2022 SEC Outdoor Championships results from finals only

SEC 2022 Outdoor Championships results from finals only on Day 2 in Oxford, on Friday (13). Sterling Lester and Johannes Erm win multi-events titles.

May 14, 2022
Advertisement