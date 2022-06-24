The following is the order of events and how to watch live streaming coverage on Day 2 at the 2022 USATF Championships on Friday. The four-day championships got underway on Thursday with a number of surprises, including the shocking elimination of American fan favorite Sha’Carri Richardson in the women’s 100 meters after she finished fifth in her heat.

Live coverage will be on USATF.tv with CNBC providing the television coverage. You can use your favorite devices, including your Amazon Firestick, Roku, Chromecast, and Apple TV, in addition to your smartphones to watch the live stream.

The order of events schedule will begin on the senior side at 8:10 pm ET with the start of the first round heats of the women’s 100m hurdles, which will see the likes of world and Olympic silver medalist Kendra Harrison, reigning world champion Nia Ali, Alia Armstrong, Tonea Marshall, and Alaysha Johnson all lining up in the event.

The women’s 100m semi-finals and final will also take place on Friday’s second day with many athletics experts predicting that the race should be a very close and competitive one, even without the presence of Sha’Carri Richardson.

On the men’s side, the semis and final will also take place and after Fred Kerley clocked 9.83 seconds in the heats, we are expecting some fast in the final, but will we actually see.

Also taking place on Day 2 at the 2022 USATF Championships on Friday are the 400m hurdles, 400m open and the 800m semi-finals, as well as the women’s 3,000m Steeplechase first round.

In the field, the men’s long jump and shot put, in addition to the women’s high jump, pole vault and discus throw are among the finals taking place on the second day here at Hayward Field in Oregon.

2022 USATF Championships order of events – Day 2