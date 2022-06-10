Day 2 results from the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships

EUGENE, Oregon —— Results from Day 2 at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Thursday. Six finals were staged on the opening day of competition for the women, while the men’s Decathlon was completed and scored on the second day of the four-day championships.

Camryn Rogers of California continued her outstanding form this season after she captured her third straight NCAA title in the hammer with a new collegiate and Canadian national record mark of 77.67m (254-10).

Rogers, a finalist at the Tokyo Olympic Games last summer, also established a new meet record and now has the top-11 marks in the event in collegiate history. Read more: Alfred, Steiner, Jefferson, Ofili qualified for the 100m finals at 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships

Alyssa Wilson of Texas State also did a PB with 74.78m (245-4) for second place as the top six finishers threw career-best marks in the final.

There was also a record-breaking performance from Adelaide Aquilla of Ohio State in the women’s Shot Put competition.

Aquilla, a senior with the Buckeyes, broke the NCAA record with a throw of 19.64m (64-5¼) to win her second-straight national championship.

Elsewhere, Florida sophomore Jasmine Moore won the women’s long jump title with a leap of 6.72m (22-¾), while Ashton Riner of BYU won the Javelin Throw with 58.24m (191-1).

The lone final that took place on the track on Thursday was the women’s 10,000m and it went to Alabama’s Mercy Chelangat, who secured her first NCAA title on the track with a demanding 32:37.08 performance.

The men’s Decathlon was completed and scored on Day 2 at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships with Arkansas star Ayden Owens-Delerme securing the title while equaling the meet record with a score of 8,457 points.

Leo Neugebauer of Texas was second with a personal best score of 8,362pts, while collegiate record holder and World Athletics Championships bound Kyle Garland of Georgia got third with 8,333pts.