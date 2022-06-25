KINGSTON, Jamaica — Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shericka Jackson all progress to the final of the women’s 200m after winning their respective semi-final heat at the 2022 Jamaica National Championships on Saturday (25).

Fraser-Pryce eased through the event and into the final which is slated for Sunday, after winning her heat in 22.54 seconds to qualify with the fastest time of the three sections.

Olympic champion Thompson-Herah and national 100m champion Jackson were also in cruised control when winning the first and second sections, respectively. Read more: Shericka Jackson warns Thompson-Herah, Fraser-Pryce to expect something special in the 200m

Thompson-Herah was a comfortable winner in the first heat, clocking 22.68 seconds to finish ahead of Ashanti Moore, who ran 23.21 secs in second place.

Meanwhile, fresh off her victory in the 100m final on Friday night, Jackson barely switched out of second gear on her way to taking the second heat in 22.85 seconds, as only the three heat winners went under 23 seconds.

Natalliah Whyte ran 23.05 and Kevona Davis recorded 23.33 to also advanced to the final on Sunday.

In the men’s 200m, national 100m champion Yohan Blake clocked a well-controlled 20.20 seconds to easily qualify with the fastest time, after winning his heat over Andrew Hudson, who ran 20.23.

Blake, who ran 9.85 seconds to win the 100m title on Friday night, is in the best form since 2012 and his recent performances have been supporting the notion.

Elsewhere, Olympic champion Hansle Parchment ran 13.24 seconds to qualify with the fastest time in the men’s 110m hurdles with 2016 Olympic champion Omar McLeod winning the other heat. Olympic finalist Britany Anderson was the fastest in the heats of the women’s 100m hurdles after stopping the clock at 12.45 secs and Olympic bronze medalist Megan Tapper won her heat in 12.60.

World silver medalist Shanieka Ricketts won the women’s triple jump title with a 14.27m effort, while fellow world silver medalist Danniel Thomas-Dodd picked up her 8th national title after winning the Shot Put.