The order of events schedule and how to watch day three of the Jamaica National Championships on Saturday (25). After an electrifying second day of competition on Friday (24), the action will continue inside the National Stadium in Kingston with another loaded schedule that includes several finals in both the junior and senior categories.

The live streaming broadcast on 1spotmedia.com will begin at 4:00 pm local time or 5:00 pm ET with a number of field events, including the U20 girls’ high jump and the boys’ U20 discus throw. Follow live results here || Read More: When are the 2022 Jamaica Championships and how to watch?

World champion Tajay Gayle will lineup in the men’s long jump and he’s hoping to find some better form after a lackluster season in the event so far. The 2019 world champion who is an 8.69m jumper at his best, has only registered 7.84m for a season-best mark and he will go up against NCAA champion Wayne Pinnock and his University of Tennessee teammate Carey McLeod.

The women’s 200m heats are also slated to take place on Day Three, along with the semi-finals of the men’s 400m and the heats of the women’s category.

After winning the 100m title on Friday night in a quick 10.77 seconds, Shericka Jackson will begin her sprint double pursuit with Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce also starting in the heats.

Jamaica National Championships Order of events schedule – Day 3

Session: 3 JAAA NATIONAL JUNIOR& SENIOR TRIALS

Day 3 – Saturday 6/25/2022 – Starts at 03:00 PM

Event Round

4:00 PM #19 Boys 19 & Under Pole Vault Under 20 Finals

4:01 PM #51 Men 20+ Pole Vault SENIOR Finals

4:10 PM #26 Girls 19 & Under High Jump Under 20 Finals

4:12 PM #18 Boys 19 & Under Discus Throw Under 20 Finals

4:50 PM #53 Men 20+ Long Jump SENIOR Finals

5:00 PM #33 Men 20+ 200 Meter Dash SENIOR Prelims

5:45 PM #27 Boys 19 & Under High Jump Under 20 Finals

6:02 PM #60 Women 20+ Shot Put SENIOR Finals

6:05 PM #57 Men 20+ Discus Throw SENIOR Finals

6:15 PM #7 Girls 19 & Under 400 Meter Dash Under 20 Prelims

6:25 PM #8 Boys 19 & Under 400 Meter Dash Under 20 Prelims

6:40 PM #34 Women 20+ 400 Meter Dash SENIOR Prelims

6:45 PM #54 Women 20+ Triple Jump SENIOR Finals

6:55 PM #35 Men 20+ 400 Meter Dash SENIOR Semis

7:10 PM #22 Girls 19 & Under 200 Meter Dash Under 20 Prelims

7:25 PM #23 Boys 19 & Under 200 Meter Dash Under 20 Prelims

7:40 PM #32 Women 20+ 200 Meter Dash SENIOR Prelims

8:00 PM #33 Men 20+ 200 Meter Dash SENIOR Semis