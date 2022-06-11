Connect with us

Day 3 results: NCAA outdoor track and field championships

Results from Day 3 at the NCAA Outdoor track and field championships on Friday (10) with Florida winning the men’s team title and Joseph Fahnbulleh dominating the sprints.

Published

Joseph-Fahnbulleh-wins-mens-200m-at-the-NCAA-outdoor-championships-2022
Joseph Fahnbulleh wins men's 200m at the NCAA outdoor championships 2022

EUGENE, Oregon —— Results from Day 3 at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Friday (10) as Florida wrapped up the men’s team title with sprint star Joseph Fahnbulleh leading the way with 20 individual points.

Fahnbulleh surprisingly won the men’s 100m title with a personal best of 10.00 seconds after recovering from another one of his horrible starts before returning less than an hour later to complete the sprint double after clocking another PB of 19.83 secs to take the 200m.

READ MORE: Final: 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships men’s team scores; Florida wins it!

One of the shocks on the third day came from the 100m where Micah Williams faded to seventh place in 10.19 seconds after entering the championships as the No. 1 sprinter with his PB of 9.86.

Elsewhere, North Carolina A&T’s Randolph Ross Jr. retained his 400m title after clocking 44.13 seconds to beat Florida’s Champion Allison (44.41), while Texas Tech’s Moad Zahafi won the 800m with a time of 1:44.49 to finish ahead of Navasky Anderson of Mississippi State who broke the Jamaican national record after running 1:45.02 for second place.

LSU’s Sean Burrell won back-to-back men’s 400m hurdles titles, posting 48.70 seconds for first place this year, Tejaswin Shankar of Kansas State won the men’s high jump title with a winning leap of 2.27m, while Virginia’s Claudio Romero and TCU’s Chengetayi Mapaya won the men’s discus and triple jump respective titles.

Day 3 results: NCAA outdoor track and field championships

DayStartFriday EventsRndStart ListResult
Friday5:30 PMMen High JumpFinalStart ListResult
Friday5:35 PMMen DiscusFinalsStart ListResult
Friday6:02 PMMen 4×100 M RelayFinalStart ListResult
Friday6:12 PMMen 1500 MFinalStart ListResult
Friday6:20 PMMen Triple JumpFinalsStart ListResult
Friday6:24 PMMen 3000 M SteeplechaseFinalStart ListResult
Friday6:42 PMMen 110 M HurdlesFinalStart ListResult
Friday6:52 PMMen 100 MFinalStart ListResult
Friday7:02 PMMen 400 MFinalStart ListResult
Friday7:14 PMMen 800 MFinalStart ListResult
Friday7:27 PMMen 400 M HurdlesFinalStart ListResult
Friday7:37 PMMen 200 MFinalStart ListResult
Friday7:55 PMMen 5000 MFinalStart ListResult
Friday8:21 PMMen 4×400 M RelayFinalStart ListResult
DayStartWomen’s HeptathlonRndStart ListResult
Friday1:00 PMHeptathlon 100 M HurdlesFinalsStart ListResult
Friday2:00 PMHeptathlon High JumpFinalsStart ListResult
Friday4:00 PMHeptathlon Shot PutFinalsStart ListResult
Friday7:43 PMHeptathlon 200 MFinalsStart ListResult
