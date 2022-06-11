Day 3 results: NCAA outdoor track and field championships

EUGENE, Oregon —— Results from Day 3 at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Friday (10) as Florida wrapped up the men’s team title with sprint star Joseph Fahnbulleh leading the way with 20 individual points.

Fahnbulleh surprisingly won the men’s 100m title with a personal best of 10.00 seconds after recovering from another one of his horrible starts before returning less than an hour later to complete the sprint double after clocking another PB of 19.83 secs to take the 200m.

One of the shocks on the third day came from the 100m where Micah Williams faded to seventh place in 10.19 seconds after entering the championships as the No. 1 sprinter with his PB of 9.86.

Elsewhere, North Carolina A&T’s Randolph Ross Jr. retained his 400m title after clocking 44.13 seconds to beat Florida’s Champion Allison (44.41), while Texas Tech’s Moad Zahafi won the 800m with a time of 1:44.49 to finish ahead of Navasky Anderson of Mississippi State who broke the Jamaican national record after running 1:45.02 for second place.

LSU’s Sean Burrell won back-to-back men’s 400m hurdles titles, posting 48.70 seconds for first place this year, Tejaswin Shankar of Kansas State won the men’s high jump title with a winning leap of 2.27m, while Virginia’s Claudio Romero and TCU’s Chengetayi Mapaya won the men’s discus and triple jump respective titles.