The order of events schedule and how to watch Day 4 of the 2022 USATF Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships here at Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon on Sunday (26). You can watch the live webcast on USATF.TV and Peacock TV with NBC and USA provide the live television broadcast. Read more: When is the 2022 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships and how to watch?

Today’s schedule has been adjusted somewhat, with the organizers shifting a few events to an earlier start time. Notably, the women’s and men’s 5000m which were initially scheduled to start at 1:18 pm PT start, will now go off at 10:30 am PT or 1:30 pm ET. The women’s final will begin first, followed by the men’s race at 10:53 am PT.

The triple jump will now begin at 11:15 am PT, up an hour from 12:15 pm, while the first track event is the women’s 3000m steeplechase final and is now slated to get underway at 11:15 am PT or 2:15 pm ET.

Semi-final heats of the 200m dashes will begin at 11:30 am local time / 2:30 pm ET with the men’s 110m hurdles semi-finals going off at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET. The final event on Day 4 at the 2022 USATF Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships will take place at 1:54 pm PT / 4:54 pm ET.

2022 USATF Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships Order of Events – Day 4

DAY FOUR – SUNDAY, JUNE 26