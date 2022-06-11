DAY 4: NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships 2022 order of events schedule

The NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships 2022 concludes on Saturday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, and the following is the order of events schedule and how to watch live streaming and television coverage of Day 4 on ESPN.

Florida won the men’s team title after scoring 54 points to close out Day 3 on Friday night, but the fireworks are expected to resume on Saturday when the battle for the women’s team crown takes center stage.

Saturday’s schedule will get going at 1:30 pm ET with the start of the remaining events in the women’s heptathlon with Florida’s Anna Hall leading the competition overnight after four contested events, and you can watch the live streaming webcast on ESPN3 and WatchESPN.com. The television broadcast is on ESPN.

In addition to the points coming from the heptathlon, there are 14 women’s finals slated for Day 4 and I can’t wait to see which team will successfully come out on top. Click here for the day 3 results from Friday night.

After Friday’s evening’s six scored events, Arizona State is the early leader in the women’s team standings with 18 points, while the chasing pack is led by Florida, Nebraska, and Virginia Tech, which each has 14 points.

Below is the streaming and TV schedule for Saturday:

NCAA OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS 2022 ORDER OF EVENTS SCHEDULE – SATURDAY, JUNE 11

Below is the complete schedule for Saturday’s events along with links to live results for that event.

Track Events

5:32 p.m. ET | 4×100 Relay | Final | Women

5:41 p.m. ET | 1500 Meters | Final | Women

5:54 p.m. ET | 3000 Steeplechase | Final | Women

6:12 p.m. ET | 100 Hurdles | Final | Women

6:22 p.m. ET | 100 Meters | Final | Women

6:32 p.m. ET | 400 Meters | Final | Women

6:44 p.m. ET | 800 Meters | Final | Women

6:57 p.m. ET | 400 Hurdles | Final | Women

7:07 p.m. ET | 200 Meters | Final | Women

7:13 p.m. ET | 800 Meters | Heptathlon | Women

7:25 p.m. ET | 5000 Meters | Final | Women

7:51 p.m. ET | 4×400 Relay | Final | Women

Field Events

5:00 p.m. ET | High Jump | Final | Women

5:05 p.m. ET | Discus | Final | Women

5:50 p.m. ET | Triple Jump | Final | Women

Combined Events

1:30 a.m. ET | Long Jump | Heptathlon | Women

2:45 a.m. ET | Javelin | Heptathlon | Women

