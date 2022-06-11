Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

DAY 4: NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships 2022 order of events schedule

The NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships 2022 order of events schedule and how to watch live streaming and television coverage on Day 4.

Published

Anna-Hall-Texas-Relays-2022-Heptathlon
Florida's Anna Hall wins Texas Relays 2022 Heptathlon. Photo: Florida Gators Twitter

The NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships 2022 concludes on Saturday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, and the following is the order of events schedule and how to watch live streaming and television coverage of Day 4 on ESPN.

Florida won the men’s team title after scoring 54 points to close out Day 3 on Friday night, but the fireworks are expected to resume on Saturday when the battle for the women’s team crown takes center stage.

Saturday’s schedule will get going at 1:30 pm ET with the start of the remaining events in the women’s heptathlon with Florida’s Anna Hall leading the competition overnight after four contested events, and you can watch the live streaming webcast on ESPN3 and WatchESPN.com. The television broadcast is on ESPN.

In addition to the points coming from the heptathlon, there are 14 women’s finals slated for Day 4 and I can’t wait to see which team will successfully come out on top. Click here for the day 3 results from Friday night.

After Friday’s evening’s six scored events, Arizona State is the early leader in the women’s team standings with 18 points, while the chasing pack is led by Florida, Nebraska, and Virginia Tech, which each has 14 points.

Below is the streaming and TV schedule for Saturday:

NCAA OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS 2022 ORDER OF EVENTS SCHEDULE – SATURDAY, JUNE 11

EventTime (ET)NetworkStreaming
Women’s Hep Long Jump1:30 p.m.ESPN3Watch Here
Women’s Hep Javelin2:45 p.m.ESPN3Watch Here
Women’s High Jump5:00 p.m.ESPN3Watch Here
Women’s Discus5:05 p.m.ESPN3Watch Here
Women’s Triple Jump5:50 p.m.ESPN3Watch Here
Trophy Ceremony8:00 p.m.ESPN3Watch Here

For more information on how to watch live streaming click here || Follow live results

Below is the complete schedule for Saturday’s events along with links to live results for that event.

Track Events

5:32 p.m. ET | 4×100 Relay | Final | Women
5:41 p.m. ET | 1500 Meters | Final | Women
5:54 p.m. ET | 3000 Steeplechase | Final | Women
6:12 p.m. ET | 100 Hurdles | Final | Women
6:22 p.m. ET | 100 Meters | Final | Women
6:32 p.m. ET | 400 Meters | Final | Women
6:44 p.m. ET | 800 Meters | Final | Women
6:57 p.m. ET | 400 Hurdles | Final | Women
7:07 p.m. ET | 200 Meters | Final | Women
7:13 p.m. ET | 800 Meters | Heptathlon | Women
7:25 p.m. ET | 5000 Meters | Final | Women
7:51 p.m. ET | 4×400 Relay | Final | Women

Field Events

5:00 p.m. ET | High Jump | Final | Women
5:05 p.m. ET | Discus | Final | Women
5:50 p.m. ET | Triple Jump | Final | Women

Combined Events

1:30 a.m. ET | Long Jump | Heptathlon | Women
2:45 a.m. ET | Javelin | Heptathlon | Women
7:13 p.m. ET | 800 Meters | Heptathlon | Women

In this article:,,,,
Written By

Covers meetings in the United States, including the USA Championships, meetings in Florida and Miami, as well as promoting on social media @worldtrack,

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Watch-the-2022-Night-of-the-10000m-PBs Watch-the-2022-Night-of-the-10000m-PBs

Main News

How to watch the 2022 Night of the 10,000m PBs?

Top runners are looking to secure World Championships spots when they compete in the 2022 Highgate Harriers Night of the 10,000m PBs today (14).

May 14, 2022
Burundian_star_runner_Francine_Niyonsaba_2022_Doha_Diamond_League Burundian_star_runner_Francine_Niyonsaba_2022_Doha_Diamond_League

Main News

Results: 2022 Doha Diamond League meeting on May 13

Complete compiled results from the 2022 Doha Diamond League meeting in Qatar on a very windy day in Qatar on Friday, 13 May. See...

May 13, 2022
Britton-Wilson-SEC-Outdoor-Championships-2022-results Britton-Wilson-SEC-Outdoor-Championships-2022-results

Main News

SEC Outdoor Championships 2022 results from FINALS ONLY – Day 3

Day 3 SEC Outdoor Championships 2022 results from finals only on Saturday (14) with Favour Ofili and Britton Wilson among the star performers.

May 15, 2022
Distin-Lamara-sets-Jamaican-high-jump-record-texas-relays-2022 Distin-Lamara-sets-Jamaican-high-jump-record-texas-relays-2022

Main News

Day 2: 2022 SEC Outdoor Championships results from finals only

SEC 2022 Outdoor Championships results from finals only on Day 2 in Oxford, on Friday (13). Sterling Lester and Johannes Erm win multi-events titles.

May 14, 2022
Advertisement