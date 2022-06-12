Day 4: NCAA Outdoor Championships 2022 results and recap

The NCAA Outdoor Championships 2022 results on Saturday’s (11) fourth and final day at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. After the men collected the national team title on Friday night, the Florida women put together another team effort to add another national crown to the program.

There were several standout performances by Florida athletes, but fans were also well entertained by a number of other performers across the entire championships. Read more: Day 3 results: NCAA outdoor track and field championships

Among the leading performers was Kentucky’s Abby Steiner who broke the collegiate 200m record with a world-leading 21.80 seconds run and returned later to run an impressive 48.92-second third leg on the Wildcats’ winning 4x400m relay team that clocked 3:22.55.

NC State’s Katelyn Tuohy was also in great form after taking over the lead with one lap remaining to power to victory in the 5000m in 15:18.39, becoming the third-fastest performer in the NCAA Championships history.

Florida’s Anna Hall won the heptathlon with a final score of 6,385 points and finished second in the 400m hurdles behind a champion run by Arkansas star Britton Wilson, who took control of the race early and then powered across the finish line in 53.86 seconds, which is the fifth-fastest in the history of the championships.

Elsewhere, Kristie Schoffield of Boise State fulfilled her dream by winning the 800m in a personal best time of 2:01.09, BYU standout Courtney Wayment dominated the 3000m steeplechase to win the title in 9:16.00, Florida’s Talitha Diggs took the 400m title in PB of 49.99 seconds, Julien Alfred of Texas won the 100m in 11.02 seconds and LSU’s Alia Armstong won the 100m hurdles with a quality run of 12.57 seconds.

In the meantime, Jasmine Moore of Florida won the triple jump title with a jump of 14.32m on Saturday to sweep the long jump and triple jump across the indoor and outdoor seasons and Texas A&M’s Lamara Distin cleared 1.95m to secure the high jump honor.