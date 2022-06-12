Connect with us

Day 4: NCAA Outdoor Championships 2022 results and recap

The day 4 NCAA Outdoor Championships 2022 results on Saturday (11) with Abby Steiner, Jasmine Moore, Katelyn Tuohy and Talitha Diggs among the top performers.

Published

Kentucky-sprint-star-Abby-Steiner
Kentucky star Abby Steiner in the 100m at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships

The NCAA Outdoor Championships 2022 results on Saturday’s (11) fourth and final day at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. After the men collected the national team title on Friday night, the Florida women put together another team effort to add another national crown to the program.

There were several standout performances by Florida athletes, but fans were also well entertained by a number of other performers across the entire championships. Read more: Day 3 results: NCAA outdoor track and field championships

Among the leading performers was Kentucky’s Abby Steiner who broke the collegiate 200m record with a world-leading 21.80 seconds run and returned later to run an impressive 48.92-second third leg on the Wildcats’ winning 4x400m relay team that clocked 3:22.55.

NC State’s Katelyn Tuohy was also in great form after taking over the lead with one lap remaining to power to victory in the 5000m in 15:18.39, becoming the third-fastest performer in the NCAA Championships history.

Florida’s Anna Hall won the heptathlon with a final score of 6,385 points and finished second in the 400m hurdles behind a champion run by Arkansas star Britton Wilson, who took control of the race early and then powered across the finish line in 53.86 seconds, which is the fifth-fastest in the history of the championships.

Elsewhere, Kristie Schoffield of Boise State fulfilled her dream by winning the 800m in a personal best time of 2:01.09, BYU standout Courtney Wayment dominated the 3000m steeplechase to win the title in 9:16.00, Florida’s Talitha Diggs took the 400m title in PB of 49.99 seconds, Julien Alfred of Texas won the 100m in 11.02 seconds and LSU’s Alia Armstong won the 100m hurdles with a quality run of 12.57 seconds.

READ MORE: Florida women win NCAA outdoor Championship 2022 team title

In the meantime, Jasmine Moore of Florida won the triple jump title with a jump of 14.32m on Saturday to sweep the long jump and triple jump across the indoor and outdoor seasons and Texas A&M’s Lamara Distin cleared 1.95m to secure the high jump honor.

Day 4: NCAA Outdoor Championships 2022 results

DayStartSaturday EventsRndStart ListResult
Saturday2:00 PMWomen High JumpFinalStart ListResult
Saturday2:05 PMWomen DiscusFinalsStart ListResult
Saturday2:32 PMWomen 4×100 M RelayFinalStart ListResult
Saturday2:41 PMWomen 1500 MFinalStart ListResult
Saturday2:50 PMWomen Triple JumpFinalsStart ListResult
Saturday2:54 PMWomen 3000 M SteeplechaseFinalStart ListResult
Saturday3:12 PMWomen 100 M HurdlesFinalStart ListResult
Saturday3:22 PMWomen 100 MFinalStart ListResult
Saturday3:32 PMWomen 400 MFinalStart ListResult
Saturday3:44 PMWomen 800 MFinalStart ListResult
Saturday3:57 PMWomen 400 M HurdlesFinalStart ListResult
Saturday4:07 PMWomen 200 MFinalStart ListResult
Saturday4:25 PMWomen 5000 MFinalStart ListResult
Saturday4:51 PMWomen 4×400 M RelayFinalStart ListResult
DayStartWomen’s HeptathlonRndStart ListResult
Saturday10:30 AMHeptathlon Long JumpFinalsStart ListResult
Saturday11:45 AMHeptathlon JavelinFinalsStart ListResult
Saturday4:13 PMHeptathlon 800 MFinalsStart ListResult
Heptathlon SpreadsheetScores
