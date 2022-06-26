The following is the order of events schedule on Day 4 of the 2022 Jamaica National Championships on Sunday (26). After three exciting days of competition, the championships will close out today with a number of places on the team to next month’s World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, still available. R

Live broadcast on Sunday will begin at 1:00 pm local time / 2:00 pm ET with the first track event taking place at 4:00 pm local time / 5:00 pm ET with the women 100m hurdles final. Read more: When are the 2022 Jamaica Championships and how to watch?

Among the featured titles on the line on the fourth day is the women’s 200m, which will feature Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shericka Jackson, and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce; in addition to the men’s 110m hurdles and the women’s 100m hurdles crowns.

READ MORE: Day 4 – 2022 USATF Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships order of events and how to watch

Yohan Blake, the winner of the men’s 100 meters title on Friday night, and Jackson, who took the women’s crown –are hoping to complete a sprint double on Sunday and the pair, based on recent form, are strong candidates for the achievement.

However, on the women’s side, Fraser-Pryce and Thompson-Herah will not just let Jackson run away with the title in her own way, and are prepared to challenge the woman who is the fastest Jamaican in the event this year with a season-best of 21.91 seconds. Read Also: Shericka Jackson warns Thompson-Herah, Fraser-Pryce to expect something special in the 200m

On the men’s side Yohan Blake should receive lots of competition from Olympic finalist Rasheed Dwyer, who looked strong in his heat, along with Andrew Hudson, who finished second to Blake in his semi-final.

Elsewhere, Olympic champion Hansle Parchment headlines the men’s 110m hurdles field along with Rio 2016 champion Omar McLeod, while a very strong field that includes the likes of Olympic bronze medalist Megan Tapper, Britany Anderson, Danielle Williams, and Demisha Roswell, will go in search of the women’s 100m hurdles title.

Day 4 – Order of events schedule the Jamaica National Championships

Jamaica National Championships – Day 4

Day 4 – Sunday 6/26/2022 – Starts at 01:00 PM

Event Round

1:00 PM #58 Women 20+ Hammer Throw SENIOR Finals

2:00 PM #59 Men 20+ Hammer Throw SENIOR Finals

2:15 PM #29 Boys 19 & Under Triple Jump Under 20 Finals

2:20 PM #61 Men 20+ Shot Put SENIOR Finals

3:00 PM #62 Women 20+ Javelin Throw SENIOR Finals

4:00 PM #42 Women 20+ 100 Meter Hurdles SENIOR Prelims

4:20 PM #21 Boys 19 & Under 110 Meter Hurdles Under 20 Prelims

4:30 PM #55 Men 20+ Triple Jump SENIOR Finals

4:35 PM #43 Men 20+ 110 Meter Hurdles SENIOR Prelims

4:55 PM #3 Girls 19 & Under 800 Meter Run Under 20 Finals

5:00 PM #4 Boys 19 & Under 800 Meter Run Under 20 Finals

5:05 PM #36 Women 20+ 800 Meter Run SENIOR Finals

5:10 PM #37 Men 20+ 800 Meter Run SENIOR Finals

5:10 PM #14 Boys 19 & Under Javelin Throw Under 20 Finals

5:10 PM #63 Men 20+ Javelin Throw SENIOR Finals

5:25 PM #7 Girls 19 & Under 400 Meter Dash Under 20 Finals

5:30 PM #8 Boys 19 & Under 400 Meter Dash Under 20 Finals

5:35 PM #34 Women 20+ 400 Meter Dash SENIOR Finals

5:40 PM #35 Men 20+ 400 Meter Dash SENIOR Finals

5:55 PM #20 Girls 19 & Under 100 Meter Hurdles Under 20 Finals

6:05 PM #42 Women 20+ 100 Meter Hurdles SENIOR Finals

6:25 PM #21 Boys 19 & Under 110 Meter Hurdles Under 20 Finals

6:35 PM #43 Men 20+ 110 Meter Hurdles SENIOR Finals

6:50 PM #22 Girls 19 & Under 200 Meter Dash Under 20 Finals

6:55 PM #23 Boys 19 & Under 200 Meter Dash Under 20 Finals

7:05 PM #32 Women 20+ 200 Meter Dash SENIOR Finals

7:15 PM #33 Men 20+ 200 Meter Dash SENIOR Finals