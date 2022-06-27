The following are the results of the fourth and final day of the competition at the 2022 Jamaica National Championships on Sunday (16) at the National Stadium in Kingston. Highlighting the day, and perhaps the entire national championships was a blistering 21.55 seconds by Shericka Jackson to outclass the rest of the field in the women’s 200m.

Jackson, who entered the event with a lifetime best of 21.81 secs, leaped all the way to No. 3 all-time in the event when flashing home ahead the Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, who ran 22.05 secs for second place and world 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who was third in 22.14 secs.

Olympic champion Hansle Parchment ran 13.14 seconds to secure his second national title in the men’s 110m hurdles, but Rio 2016 Olympic champion Omar McLeod failed the make the top three after finishing down the track in 13.54. Read more: Day 4 – Athing Mu holds off Ajee’ Wilson to retain USATF Championships 800m title

In other results at the 2022 Jamaica National Championships on Sunday, Britany Anderson ran 12.53 seconds to win the women’s 100m hurdles ahead of the Olympic bronze medalist Megan Tapper (12.60) and Danielle Williams (12.66), while Chrisann Gordon-Powell ran 2:00.35 to end Natoya Goule’s (2:00.83) streak of winning the women’s 800m national title.

Day 4 – 2022 Jamaica National Championships results

Men’s 400m

Final

PLACE NAME MARK

1 Jevaughn POWELL 45.5

2 Nathon ALLEN 45.64

3 Anthony COX 45.65

4 Karayme BARTLEY 45.78

5 Javon FRANCIS 45.85

6 Akeem BLOOMFIELD 45.89

7 Christopher TAYLOR 45.91

8 Gregory PRINCE 47.22

Men’s 800m

Final

PLACE NAME MARK

1 Navasky ANDERSON 1:48.53

2 Kimar FARQUHARSON 1:49.36

3 Tarees RHODEN 1:49.89

4 Dugion BLACKMAN 1:50.53

5 Fabian CAMPBELL 1:51.65

6 Tyrese REID 1:52.11

Chevonne HALL DNF

J’Voughnn BLAKE DNF

Men’s 110m Hurdles

Final, Wind: +1.0

PLACE NAME MARK

1 Hansle PARCHMENT 13.14

2 Rasheed BROADBELL 13.2

3 Orlando BENNETT 13.28

4 Damion THOMAS 13.36

5 Tyler MASON 13.4

6 Michael O’HARA 13.48

7 Lafranz CAMPBELL 13.49

8 Omar MCLEOD 13.54

Men’s Triple Jump

Final

PLACE NAME MARK WIND

1 Jaydon HIBBERT 16.41m -1.2

2 Jordan SCOTT 16.3 -0.6

3 Tevin DUNN 15.94 -0.4

4 Javier LOWE 14.94 -0.3

5 Giovanni MCKENZIE 13.27 -0.5

Men’s Shot Put

Final

PLACE NAME MARK

1 O’Dayne RICHARDS 19.58m

2 Kobe LAWRENCE 17.67

3 Brandon GAYLE 16.23

4 Brandon LLOYD 16.02

5 Kyle MITCHELL 16.01

6 Trevor GUNZELL 15.98

7 Shamar REID 15.14

8 Oneil COLLINS 14.45

Men’s Hammer Throw

Final

PLACE NAME MARK

1 Daniel COPE 62.28

2 Caniggia RAYNOR 60.09

Men’s Javelin Throw

Final

PLACE NAME MARK

1 Elvis GRAHAM 70.93

2 Devon SPENCER 68.75

3 Oralndo THOMAS 64.35

4 Zaavan RICHARDS 61.77

Women’s 200m

Final, Wind: 0.0

PLACE NAME MARK

1 Shericka JACKSON 21.55

2 Elaine THOMPSON-HERAH 22.05

3 Shelly-Ann FRASER-PRYCE 22.14

4 Natalliah WHYTE 22.67

5 Kevona DAVIS 22.98

6 Ashanti MOORE 23.3

7 Jodean WILLIAMS 23.55

8 Dominique CLARKE 23.63

Women’s 400m

Final

PLACE NAME MARK

1 Candice MCLEOD 50.29

2 Stephenie Ann MCPHERSON 50.49

3 Charokee YOUNG 50.76

4 Stacey Ann WILLIAMS 51.02

5 Roneisha MCGREGOR 51.3

6 Tiffany JAMES 51.38

7 Junelle BROMFIELD 51.57

Women’s 800m

Final

PLACE NAME MARK

1 Chrisann GORDON-POWELL 2:00.35

2 Natoya GOULE 2:00.83

3 Jazmine FRAY 2:03.96

4 Kelly-Ann BECKFORD 2:08.14

5 Samantha JAMES 2:09.98

6 Michaela LEWIS 2:10.05

Jessica MCLEAN DNF

Kris-Ann-Tai PLUMMER DNF

Simoya CAMPBELL-JOHNSON DNF

OC Shafiqua MALONEY 2:03.62

OC Adelle TRACEY 2:01.18

OC Kayla JOHNSON 2:09.40

Women’s 100m Hurdles

Final, Wind: +0.6

PLACE NAME MARK

1 Britany ANDERSON 12.53

2 Megan TAPPER 12.6

3 Danielle WILLIAMS 12.66

4 Demisha ROSWELL 12.83

5 Crystal MORRISON 12.87

6 Rosealee COOPER 13.3

7 Shermaine WILLIAMS 13.49

8 Trishauna HEMMINGS 13.74

Women’s Hammer Throw

Final

PLACE NAME MARK

1 Nayoka CLUNIS 67.35m

2 Erica BELVIT 66.64

3 Marie FORBES 58.24

4 Fabrienne FOSTER 42.6