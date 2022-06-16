De Grasse targets sub-10 at Oslo Diamond League – Bislett Games 2022

Olympic champion Andre de Grasse is hoping to deliver a sub-10 seconds performance when he lines up in the men’s 100m at the Oslo Diamond League – Bislett Games 2022 meeting in Norway on Thursday.

The Tokyo Games 200m champion and bronze medalist in the 100m last summer, is off to a slow start this season, but he is aiming to continue working hard with the focus locked in on winning gold at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, next month.

De Grasse, who has raced in the 100m three times so far this season, has a wind-legal best time of 10.21 seconds, set when finishing ninth at the Prefontaine Classic 2022 in May. Read more: How to watch Oslo Diamond League? Live results, start list on June 16

The Canadian sprint star explained that he took a couple of weeks off his competition schedule to focus on training and he enters Thursday’s race at the Bislett Games 2022 targeting a first sub-10 seconds clocking this season.

“I took a two-week break to train after my last race and soon will be focusing on the World champs,” De Grasse said during his press conference appearance on Wednesday.

“I’d love to run a sub-10 tomorrow (Thursday) if the weather’s good.”

The 27-year-old also revealed that he had a minor injury setback a couple of month ago, but indicates that he’s now recovered and is looking forward to his next two races, which also includes the Wanda Diamond League Meeting de Paris on Saturday, 18 June.

READ MORE: Femke Bol leads 400m hurdles field at Bislett Games 2022 – Oslo Diamond League

“I had a minor injury a couple of months ago but am feeling good now and will head to Paris next before concentrating on training for Eugene,” said De Grasse, who has won three times in Oslo.

Andre De Grasse winning the 200m in Oslo in 2021

The Canadian will take on a field that includes four other men who have broken 10-seconds in their career.

Leading the way is Great Britain’s Reece Prescod, the 2018 European silver medalist who clocked an impressive life best of 9.93 seconds into a negative -1.2 m/s headwind when winning at the Ostrava Golden Spike meeting last month.

Similar to De Grasse, Prescod is aiming to also dip under 10-seconds in Oslo in his last competition before switching attention to the 2022 British Championships from 24-26 June.

Ghana collegiate star Benjamin Azamati, who owns a PB of 9.90 seconds, is also one to watch, along with Commonwealth Games winner Akani Simbine of South African who has a season best of 10.06 but has clocked 9.84 secs in his best form.

Please continue to visit our homepage here for the latest track and field news and results updates. Also following the major upcoming meetings on our schedule and results page here

Oslo Diamond League – Bislett Games 2022 Men’s 100m Start List

Men’s 100m

Final

ORDER ATHLETE COUNTRY

1 Ojie EDOBURUN GBR

2 Rohan BROWNING AUS

3 Reece PRESCOD GBR

4 Akani SIMBINE RSA

5 Andre DE GRASSE CAN

6 Benjamin AZAMATI GHA

7 Yupun ABEYKOON SRI

8 Abdul Hakim SANI BROWN JPN