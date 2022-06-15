Devon Allen targets fast time vs Omar McLeod at Bislett Games 2022

OSLO, Norway — Devon Allen missed the men’s 110m hurdles world record by .04 seconds at the weekend and he enters Thursday’s Bislett Games 2022 – Oslo Diamond League meeting in Norway confident about running another fast time.

The two-time Olympic finalist flashed to a blistering 12.84 seconds (+1.6 m/s) at the 2022 USATF New York Grand Prix on Sunday to set a new personal best and sailed up the all-time chart to No. 3 in the event.

After his winning performance on Randalls Island in New York City, last weekend, Allen told reporters that he wasn’t surprised by the fast time because he had been seeing a significant improvement in training.

The American said being out for a couple of weeks gave him some time to rest his legs, which was exactly what he needed.

“I am really excited,” he admitted. “I had to take two weeks out because of Covid and I am feeling pretty fresh.

“That’s all I needed were some fresh legs. It’s been there. We have been doing it in training for probably the last six weeks.”

Allen, who ran away from world champion and the second-fastest man all-time in the event, countryman Grant Holloway, stated he thought that he had run a world record time when he crossed the finish line.

“I thought I was going to break the world record,” he added. “We will have to wait for another race.”

On Thursday at the Oslo Diamond League meeting, the USA star will face off with 2016 Rio Olympic champion Omar McLeod in a rematch of their Penn Relays 2022 matchup.

McLeod, who was second to Allen in Philadelphia, enters Thursday’s encounter with a season-best of 13.17 seconds, but owns a personal best of 12.90 seconds.

European Indoor 60m hurdles champion and a bronze medal winner at the 2016 outdoor championships, Wilhem Belocian of France, will also lineup in the event at the Bislett Games 2022 along with USA’s Aaron Mallett, who is coming off a victory at the Paavo Nurmi Games 2022 on Tuesday.

Olympic finalist Asier Martínez of Spain will also be in action in the event as he looks to improve on his season-best time of 13.32 secs.

Men’s 110m Hurdles

Final

ORDER ATHLETE COUNTRY

1 Aaron MALLETT USA

2 Wilhem BELOCIAN FRA

3 Rafael PEREIRA BRA

4 Omar MCLEOD JAM

5 Devon ALLEN USA

6 Asier MARTÍNEZ ESP

7 Jason JOSEPH SUI

8 Paolo DAL MOLIN ITA